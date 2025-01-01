App store for web apps

Top Brand Protection Software

Brand protection software allows companies to manage their online information related to products and services. It helps safeguard the brand from any form of abuse, such as scams, violations, counterfeits, and infringements. This software is especially beneficial for companies that sell products through digital channels, where controlling large amounts of product and brand information is challenging. Brand protection software monitors multiple digital channels, including search engines like Google, the company’s retail websites, and online retailers like Amazon and eBay, as well as social media accounts. This software helps identify potential violations at different stages and ensures these threats are taken down before they can reach customers. Additionally, it safeguards brand reputation by enforcing brand policies and regularly reviewing them to stay current with changing standards.

Mimecast

Mimecast

mimecast.com

Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.

The Search Monitor

The Search Monitor

thesearchmonitor.com

The Search Monitor tracks advertising activities across various platforms, offering insights for brand compliance and competitive analysis in digital marketing.

PhishLabs

PhishLabs

phishlabs.com

PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.

DataWeave

DataWeave

dataweave.com

DataWeave is a SaaS platform offering digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for consumer brands and retailers to enhance sales and market share.

ShoppingScraper

ShoppingScraper

shoppingscraper.com

ShoppingScraper is a web scraping tool for extracting real-time e-commerce data, enabling price monitoring, inventory management, and market research.

Red Points

Red Points

redpoints.com

Red Points app helps businesses recover digital revenue by detecting counterfeits and unauthorized use of intellectual property, integrating AI-driven tools with legal support.

Price2Spy

Price2Spy

price2spy.com

Price2Spy is a retail pricing software that allows businesses to monitor competitor prices, analyze data, and optimize their pricing strategies using AI and ML.

IP Moat

IP Moat

ipmoat.ai

IP Moat helps identify and remove counterfeit or infringing listings from online marketplaces, providing brand security through easy monitoring and removal.

Trade Vitality

Trade Vitality

tradevitality.com

Trade Vitality helps brands track and enforce their minimum advertised price policies using specialized processes and online tools.

ChannelSight

ChannelSight

channelsight.com

ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.

Prisync

Prisync

prisync.com

Prisync helps ecommerce businesses monitor competitor pricing and dynamically adjust their own prices to optimize sales and profit margins.

Adthena

Adthena

adthena.com

Adthena is a market intelligence platform that uses AI to analyze paid search advertising, helping businesses monitor competitors and optimize marketing strategies.

Allure Security

Allure Security

alluresecurity.com

Allure Security helps brands prevent and mitigate online impersonation by detecting and removing unauthorized mobile apps and websites using AI technology.

BrandMonitor

BrandMonitor

brand-monitor.com

BrandMonitor protects your brand from counterfeits and unauthorized sales using AI and human expertise to detect and remove infringing products globally.

BrandVerity

BrandVerity

brandverity.com

BrandVerity helps businesses monitor their online presence, manage affiliate programs, and ensure compliance, supporting consistent brand representation across digital channels.

Dealavo

Dealavo

dealavo.com

Dealavo offers e-commerce analytics solutions, focusing on price monitoring and automation for online shops and manufacturers across 32 markets.

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

Wiser Solutions app provides analytics for brands and retailers, offering insights for online and in-store decision-making related to pricing, market awareness, and retail execution.

VantageBP

VantageBP

vantagebp.com

VantageBP helps brands prevent unauthorized reselling and counterfeit products by using legal technology to enforce online sales across e-commerce platforms.

Smart Protection

Smart Protection

smartprotection.com

Smart Protection safeguards brands from online counterfeits and piracy by identifying and removing unauthorized uses of products and content across various platforms.

Rightlander

Rightlander

rightlander.com

Rightlander is an app that monitors affiliate marketing compliance and performance, helping businesses track their affiliates and optimize marketing strategies effectively.

Retail Shake

Retail Shake

retailshake.com

Retail Shake allows users to monitor competitor pricing, stock, product details, and customer reviews in real-time, facilitating effective product benchmarking.

FrigginYeah

FrigginYeah

frigginyeah.com

FrigginYeah! MAP monitors eCommerce sites to identify vendors violating Minimum Advertised Price agreements for your brand's products.

Profitero

Profitero

profitero.com

Profitero is a platform that integrates product information management with analytics, helping brands optimize product data and gain market insights for better decision-making.

Netrivals

Netrivals

netrivals.com

Netrivals monitors global e-commerce product prices and trends, providing businesses with data to inform pricing and product strategies across various markets.

TrackStreet

TrackStreet

trackstreet.com

TrackStreet monitors online sales channels to enforce pricing policies, track unauthorized sellers, and gather product reviews, helping brands protect and manage their market presence.

Skuuudle

Skuuudle

skuuudle.com

Skuuudle is a price and product intelligence tool that tracks competitors' pricing, discounts, and availability to help users make informed pricing decisions.

