Brand protection software allows companies to manage their online information related to products and services. It helps safeguard the brand from any form of abuse, such as scams, violations, counterfeits, and infringements. This software is especially beneficial for companies that sell products through digital channels, where controlling large amounts of product and brand information is challenging. Brand protection software monitors multiple digital channels, including search engines like Google, the company’s retail websites, and online retailers like Amazon and eBay, as well as social media accounts. This software helps identify potential violations at different stages and ensures these threats are taken down before they can reach customers. Additionally, it safeguards brand reputation by enforcing brand policies and regularly reviewing them to stay current with changing standards.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
The Search Monitor
thesearchmonitor.com
The Search Monitor tracks advertising activities across various platforms, offering insights for brand compliance and competitive analysis in digital marketing.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS platform offering digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for consumer brands and retailers to enhance sales and market share.
ShoppingScraper
shoppingscraper.com
ShoppingScraper is a web scraping tool for extracting real-time e-commerce data, enabling price monitoring, inventory management, and market research.
Red Points
redpoints.com
Red Points app helps businesses recover digital revenue by detecting counterfeits and unauthorized use of intellectual property, integrating AI-driven tools with legal support.
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software that allows businesses to monitor competitor prices, analyze data, and optimize their pricing strategies using AI and ML.
IP Moat
ipmoat.ai
IP Moat helps identify and remove counterfeit or infringing listings from online marketplaces, providing brand security through easy monitoring and removal.
Trade Vitality
tradevitality.com
Trade Vitality helps brands track and enforce their minimum advertised price policies using specialized processes and online tools.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
ChannelSight is a data-driven eCommerce platform that analyzes customer journeys to optimize online sales and enhance product visibility for retailers.
Prisync
prisync.com
Prisync helps ecommerce businesses monitor competitor pricing and dynamically adjust their own prices to optimize sales and profit margins.
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is a market intelligence platform that uses AI to analyze paid search advertising, helping businesses monitor competitors and optimize marketing strategies.
Allure Security
alluresecurity.com
Allure Security protects brands by finding and stopping online brand impersonation attacks before customers fall victim. Our patented, artificial intelligence-powered engine finds more spoofed websites, social media accounts, and mobile apps more quickly and with greater accuracy than legacy approaches. Our unique, multi-pronged approach to managed response – blocklisting, decoy data, and end-to-end takedown – significantly reduces the lifespan of a scam and the damage it can do.
BrandMonitor
brand-monitor.com
BrandMonitor is a brand protection firm which protects your brand's revenue from counterfeit offers, gray market sales, and unauthorized usage of copyrighted images. Our AI-based algorithm and human intelligence team work together to quickly and effectively detect and take down these infringing items, ensuring that your brand's intellectual property remains secure. With our easily scalable solution, you can rest assured that your brand is protected no matter where in the world your products are being sold. We have a team of more than 40 IP counsels and over 3,000 mystery shoppers in 80+ countries, making us a best-of-breed solution for fighting fakes both online and offline. Don't let counterfeiters and gray market sellers steal your hard-earned revenue. Fight against fakes. Everywhere.
BrandVerity
brandverity.com
The basics of digital marketing aren’t that complicated. Consumers want to interact with brands they can trust. Brands want to earn consumers’ trust. But when a brand is distributed across various marketing channels, websites, and pages, that trust can be tough to establish. That’s where we come in. We give brands the tools to see how they’re represented online and take action on what matters to them. The result: more consistent, effective and compliant marketing that promotes consumer trust.
Dealavo
dealavo.com
Dealavo is a provider of e-commerce analytics solutions for online shops and brands. It specializes in price monitoring and automation for e-shops and DPSM (Distribution, Pricing, Shelving, Merchandising) solutions for manufacturers. Dealavo cooperates with companies in 32 markets, working with both international companies and representatives of local markets.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awareness and price management to shelf intelligence and retail execution. Why is Wiser the trusted retail analytics provider of over 500 brands and retailers around the world? Better data. Our mission is to build services that capture and present the most accurate and actionable information from millions of websites and tens of thousands of physical stores. Wiser’s near real-time intelligence offers multichannel visibility to optimize daily and hourly revenue, margin, and marketing-related strategies. Learn more at www.wiser.com and follow @wiserinc.
VantageBP
vantagebp.com
At VantageBP, we help the world's best brands stop unauthorized resellers by eliminating counterfeit products, identifying rogue re-sellers, and enforcing online sales across e-commerce marketplaces with our proprietary legal technology.
Smart Protection
smartprotection.com
In Smart Protection we protect Brands against online counterfeits. Our technology identifies and removes illegal copies and improper usages of brands. We are specialized on two areas: Brand Protection, we protect products and brands belonging to all sectors and every scope of non-authorized usages. Content Protection, we protect movies, series, live broadcasting events, eSports, emissions and TV channels against piracy. With our platform the efficiency ratio rises up to a 95% regarding the removal of illegal counterfeits from identified copies. We are marketplaces and social media experts, as well as members of Google's TCRP Program (Trusted Copyright Removal Program), therefore it allows us to delist URLs at the highest speed and efficiency. We are in constant search for the brightest talent to form the best engineering team and boost our technological platform with latest advancements in AI.
Rightlander
rightlander.com
Rightlander is a market-leading affiliate compliance and reputation management monitor, actively scanning affiliate websites, social media platforms and infringing websites in most countries outside Asia. We are trusted by household names and SMEs alike and we pride ourselves on being the authority in our field. At present, Rightlander operates principally in the iGaming market however it will be expanding into other affiliate-lead markets during 2020/21
Retail Shake
retailshake.com
The most comprehensive competitive intelligence tool Everything you need to know about your competitors. Prices, stock geolocation, sites, product visuals, text descriptions and even customer reviews. Retail Shake is the only solution that provides simultaneous benchmarking of all your competition’s information. Monitor and compare products in real time. Stay one step ahead of your competitors. Retail Shake gives you live information about which products are in which marketplaces, prices set by other distributors, and reviews left by customers on different platforms. Track your products and your competitors.
FrigginYeah
frigginyeah.com
The FrigginYeah! MAP monitoring software looks at Your Brand's product across hundreds of eCommerce websites to identify those sellers who may be in violation of your Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) agreements.
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is the leading global commerce acceleration company. We offer brands a flexible set of intelligence-driven solutions to grow profitably online. Our integrated offerings seamlessly connect insight to action across media, content and operations. Trusted by over 4,000 brands as their premier partner for commerce acceleration, our solutions are underpinned by unmatched data collection spanning over 1,200 retailers across 70+ countries and years of expertise and thought leadership. With automated workflows, proprietary predictive analytics, content optimizations and generative AI, we ensure you have the right tools to stay ahead in today's competitive market landscape.
Netrivals
netrivals.com
Having a complete and global vision of the market is key to success. Netrivals finds e-commerce products all over the world. Our systems monitor and update daily the prices of +800M products from +35K stores in +50 countries to provide our customers with crucial product data across a range of industries. We know how important it is to have updated data and prices, which is why we integrate a system of quality with a double level of price verification. That is why Netrivals adheres to the ISO standard and its requirements. We have established, implemented, and are maintaining and improving an information security management system (ISMS) to handle our clients' business data. Our modules are the perfect combination of ingredients for you to evaluate the effectiveness of your pricing and product strategy: Price Monitoring, Dynamic Pricing, Conversions, Marketplaces, Market Research, BI, Competitive Benchmark, Ratings & Reviews, Product Analysis, MAP Monitoring. All the data collected by Netrivals is centralized and homogenized so that it can be leveraged by any team in your company (procurement, sales, marketing, pricing, Business Intelligence, the product team, and Category Managers). Netrivals is a team of 50 professionals helping hundreds of e-businesses around the world to achieve their objectives. We have a dedicated customer success and support team to make the journey we build together a rewarding experience. The flexibility of Netrivals allows a high level of personalization. Netrivals is not just a platform, but a framework to help you develop your strategy and achieve your goals. We want to offer you levers for the optimization of your main KPIs. We help you to access the market vision you need to succeed in the current competitive environment.
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Policy Enforcement to give you a significant competitive edge. Our platform saves you time and money and helps protect your established resale channel from unauthorized or unknown sellers on sites like Amazon, who may be hurting your brand and margins. Our clients use our services to: • Gain deep insights into their online sales channel • Assess market opportunities for new products and brands • Manage and enforce MAP programs • Understand market feedback and catch product issues before they snowball TrackStreet Services - Market Visibility TrackStreet monitors Internet marketplaces and free-standing websites to track who’s selling your products, where they’re selling them, their price, and gives you tools to understand sales and distribution trends that drive data-based market decisions. - Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Compliance With the most powerful and effective MAP enforcement platform in the industry, TrackStreet automates many otherwise manual processes such as the sending of MAP violation notices, tracking policy compliance, and the creation and distribution of customized Do-Not-Sell lists. - Product Review Tracking and Aggregation TrackStreet Review Tracking is a proactive monitoring service that tracks all your Internet sales channels for new or updated reviews, and then compiles your consumer feedback in one easy to access interface where you can run detailed analysis and enable automated alerts that inform you to new reviews that need your attention. - Dealer Portal and other modules to help you improve management of your existing network of authorized dealers and sellers and drive more revenue from your resale channel. How can we best help you? Call us to schedule a free consultation or find more information at TrackStreet.com
Skuuudle
skuuudle.com
Skuuudle is the most accurate price and product intelligence service, allowing you to monitor your competitors' pricing strategies and make winning pricing decisions. Pricing teams use Skuuudle to provide fair pricing to their customers without ever leaving margin on the table by accident. Skuuudle can track prices, discounts, product images, availability, reviews and more. We can collect from any field, any website, any country, at any frequency. Providing competitor data that helps you make winning pricing decisions.
