Netrivals

netrivals.com

Having a complete and global vision of the market is key to success. Netrivals finds e-commerce products all over the world. Our systems monitor and update daily the prices of +800M products from +35K stores in +50 countries to provide our customers with crucial product data across a range of industries. We know how important it is to have updated data and prices, which is why we integrate a system of quality with a double level of price verification. That is why Netrivals adheres to the ISO standard and its requirements. We have established, implemented, and are maintaining and improving an information security management system (ISMS) to handle our clients' business data. Our modules are the perfect combination of ingredients for you to evaluate the effectiveness of your pricing and product strategy: Price Monitoring, Dynamic Pricing, Conversions, Marketplaces, Market Research, BI, Competitive Benchmark, Ratings & Reviews, Product Analysis, MAP Monitoring. All the data collected by Netrivals is centralized and homogenized so that it can be leveraged by any team in your company (procurement, sales, marketing, pricing, Business Intelligence, the product team, and Category Managers). Netrivals is a team of 50 professionals helping hundreds of e-businesses around the world to achieve their objectives. We have a dedicated customer success and support team to make the journey we build together a rewarding experience. The flexibility of Netrivals allows a high level of personalization. Netrivals is not just a platform, but a framework to help you develop your strategy and achieve your goals. We want to offer you levers for the optimization of your main KPIs. We help you to access the market vision you need to succeed in the current competitive environment.