Top Brand Protection Software - Syria

Brand protection software allows companies to manage their online information related to products and services. It helps safeguard the brand from any form of abuse, such as scams, violations, counterfeits, and infringements. This software is especially beneficial for companies that sell products through digital channels, where controlling large amounts of product and brand information is challenging. Brand protection software monitors multiple digital channels, including search engines like Google, the company’s retail websites, and online retailers like Amazon and eBay, as well as social media accounts. This software helps identify potential violations at different stages and ensures these threats are taken down before they can reach customers. Additionally, it safeguards brand reputation by enforcing brand policies and regularly reviewing them to stay current with changing standards.
Netrivals
netrivals.com
Having a complete and global vision of the market is key to success. Netrivals finds e-commerce products all over the world. Our systems monitor and update daily the prices of +800M products from +35K stores in +50 countries to provide our customers with crucial product data across a range of industries. We know how important it is to have updated data and prices, which is why we integrate a system of quality with a double level of price verification. That is why Netrivals adheres to the ISO standard and its requirements. We have established, implemented, and are maintaining and improving an information security management system (ISMS) to handle our clients' business data. Our modules are the perfect combination of ingredients for you to evaluate the effectiveness of your pricing and product strategy: Price Monitoring, Dynamic Pricing, Conversions, Marketplaces, Market Research, BI, Competitive Benchmark, Ratings & Reviews, Product Analysis, MAP Monitoring. All the data collected by Netrivals is centralized and homogenized so that it can be leveraged by any team in your company (procurement, sales, marketing, pricing, Business Intelligence, the product team, and Category Managers). Netrivals is a team of 50 professionals helping hundreds of e-businesses around the world to achieve their objectives. We have a dedicated customer success and support team to make the journey we build together a rewarding experience. The flexibility of Netrivals allows a high level of personalization. Netrivals is not just a platform, but a framework to help you develop your strategy and achieve your goals. We want to offer you levers for the optimization of your main KPIs. We help you to access the market vision you need to succeed in the current competitive environment.
ShoppingScraper
shoppingscraper.com
An easy and intelligent ecommerce scraper, ideal for scraping real time prices and search results from webshops and marketplaces without coding skills. Use our web app to schedule price and seller data on a daily basis. Use our API that gives you access to raw data like seller prices, category data and product content for your own applications or reports.
IP Moat
ipmoat.ai
Find and remove counterfeit, infringing and copied listings from online marketplaces Whether you face competitors using your brand name to gain an unfair advantage; criminals selling counterfeit products; or anything in between. IP Moat is a low cost solution that makes an immediate impact. Giving you peace of mind and brand security, leaving you free to focus on growing your business. No costly, drawn-out litigation processes that sap your focus. Simply enter your trademarks and any patent and design registration numbers. Then receive notifications when new listings are found. Remove infringing listings with the click of a button. Defend Against Counterfeit Listings.
Allure Security
alluresecurity.com
Allure Security protects brands by finding and stopping online brand impersonation attacks before customers fall victim. Our patented, artificial intelligence-powered engine finds more spoofed websites, social media accounts, and mobile apps more quickly and with greater accuracy than legacy approaches. Our unique, multi-pronged approach to managed response – blocklisting, decoy data, and end-to-end takedown – significantly reduces the lifespan of a scam and the damage it can do.
VantageBP
vantagebp.com
At VantageBP, we help the world's best brands stop unauthorized resellers by eliminating counterfeit products, identifying rogue re-sellers, and enforcing online sales across e-commerce marketplaces with our proprietary legal technology.
Smart Protection
smartprotection.com
In Smart Protection we protect Brands against online counterfeits. Our technology identifies and removes illegal copies and improper usages of brands. We are specialized on two areas: Brand Protection, we protect products and brands belonging to all sectors and every scope of non-authorized usages. Content Protection, we protect movies, series, live broadcasting events, eSports, emissions and TV channels against piracy. With our platform the efficiency ratio rises up to a 95% regarding the removal of illegal counterfeits from identified copies. We are marketplaces and social media experts, as well as members of Google's TCRP Program (Trusted Copyright Removal Program), therefore it allows us to delist URLs at the highest speed and efficiency. We are in constant search for the brightest talent to form the best engineering team and boost our technological platform with latest advancements in AI.
Rightlander
rightlander.com
Rightlander is a market-leading affiliate compliance and reputation management monitor, actively scanning affiliate websites, social media platforms and infringing websites in most countries outside Asia. We are trusted by household names and SMEs alike and we pride ourselves on being the authority in our field. At present, Rightlander operates principally in the iGaming market however it will be expanding into other affiliate-lead markets during 2020/21
Retail Shake
retailshake.com
The most comprehensive competitive intelligence tool Everything you need to know about your competitors. Prices, stock geolocation, sites, product visuals, text descriptions and even customer reviews. Retail Shake is the only solution that provides simultaneous benchmarking of all your competition’s information. Monitor and compare products in real time. Stay one step ahead of your competitors. Retail Shake gives you live information about which products are in which marketplaces, prices set by other distributors, and reviews left by customers on different platforms. Track your products and your competitors.
Trade Vitality
tradevitality.com
Trade Vitality is a service company that helps brands monitor and enforce their minimum advertised price (MAP) policies. Our sound process and online tools reflect our team's unique level of expertise and insight into the online retail landscape.
FrigginYeah
frigginyeah.com
The FrigginYeah! MAP monitoring software looks at Your Brand's product across hundreds of eCommerce websites to identify those sellers who may be in violation of your Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) agreements.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powered, industry-leading detection trusted by more than 42,000 customers. - Deployment flexibility: Choose your deployment option - email security delivered with or without a gateway. - AI-powered, world-class detection: Apply the power of AI, machine learning, and social graphing to make security smarter and empower employees.
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is the leading global commerce acceleration company. We offer brands a flexible set of intelligence-driven solutions to grow profitably online. Our integrated offerings seamlessly connect insight to action across media, content and operations. Trusted by over 4,000 brands as their premier partner for commerce acceleration, our solutions are underpinned by unmatched data collection spanning over 1,200 retailers across 70+ countries and years of expertise and thought leadership. With automated workflows, proprietary predictive analytics, content optimizations and generative AI, we ensure you have the right tools to stay ahead in today's competitive market landscape.
Red Points
redpoints.com
Red Points is the most widely used solution to recover digital revenue. Over 1,300 companies rely on our platform to fight counterfeits, piracy, and impersonation. They leverage Red Points to take back the revenue that’s rightfully theirs. With 300+ professionals and offices in New York, Barcelona, Beijing, and Salt Lake City, Red Points has disrupted an industry traditionally led by service providers with a scalable, cost-effective solution.
Skuuudle
skuuudle.com
Skuuudle is the most accurate price and product intelligence service, allowing you to monitor your competitors' pricing strategies and make winning pricing decisions. Pricing teams use Skuuudle to provide fair pricing to their customers without ever leaving margin on the table by accident. Skuuudle can track prices, discounts, product images, availability, reviews and more. We can collect from any field, any website, any country, at any frequency. Providing competitor data that helps you make winning pricing decisions.
BrandMonitor
brand-monitor.com
BrandMonitor is a brand protection firm which protects your brand's revenue from counterfeit offers, gray market sales, and unauthorized usage of copyrighted images. Our AI-based algorithm and human intelligence team work together to quickly and effectively detect and take down these infringing items, ensuring that your brand's intellectual property remains secure. With our easily scalable solution, you can rest assured that your brand is protected no matter where in the world your products are being sold. We have a team of more than 40 IP counsels and over 3,000 mystery shoppers in 80+ countries, making us a best-of-breed solution for fighting fakes both online and offline. Don't let counterfeiters and gray market sellers steal your hard-earned revenue. Fight against fakes. Everywhere.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the world’s leading brands and companies. For more information, visit https://www.phishlabs.com. A Key Part of Fortra (the new face of HelpSystems) PhishLabs is proud to be part of Fortra’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio. Fortra simplifies today’s complex cybersecurity landscape by bringing complementary products together to solve problems in innovative ways. These integrated, scalable solutions address the fast-changing challenges you face in safeguarding your organization. With the help of powerful protection from PhishLabs and others, Fortra is your relentless ally, here for you every step of the way throughout your cybersecurity journey.
BrandVerity
brandverity.com
The basics of digital marketing aren’t that complicated. Consumers want to interact with brands they can trust. Brands want to earn consumers’ trust. But when a brand is distributed across various marketing channels, websites, and pages, that trust can be tough to establish. That’s where we come in. We give brands the tools to see how they’re represented online and take action on what matters to them. The result: more consistent, effective and compliant marketing that promotes consumer trust.
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Technology, Shoppable Media and Digital Shelf. Our software enables eCommerce brands to provide an excellent customer experience, gather detailed insights and maintain a first-class brand. By taking a ‘partnership first’ approach with our clients, our dedicated brand performance team ensures we meet our objectives together.
The Search Monitor
thesearchmonitor.com
The Search Monitor captures advertising activity on paid search, organic search, social media, mobile search, and shopping engines worldwide for brand and affiliate compliance, and competitive intelligence. Interactive agencies, search marketers, and affiliate marketers use The Search Monitor to gather and analyze competitive information more effectively. To learn more, please visit http://www.thesearchmonitor.com.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awareness and price management to shelf intelligence and retail execution. Why is Wiser the trusted retail analytics provider of over 500 brands and retailers around the world? Better data. Our mission is to build services that capture and present the most accurate and actionable information from millions of websites and tens of thousands of physical stores. Wiser’s near real-time intelligence offers multichannel visibility to optimize daily and hourly revenue, margin, and marketing-related strategies. Learn more at www.wiser.com and follow @wiserinc.
Dealavo
dealavo.com
Dealavo is a provider of e-commerce analytics solutions for online shops and brands. It specializes in price monitoring and automation for e-shops and DPSM (Distribution, Pricing, Shelving, Merchandising) solutions for manufacturers. Dealavo cooperates with companies in 32 markets, working with both international companies and representatives of local markets.
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Policy Enforcement to give you a significant competitive edge. Our platform saves you time and money and helps protect your established resale channel from unauthorized or unknown sellers on sites like Amazon, who may be hurting your brand and margins. Our clients use our services to: • Gain deep insights into their online sales channel • Assess market opportunities for new products and brands • Manage and enforce MAP programs • Understand market feedback and catch product issues before they snowball TrackStreet Services - Market Visibility TrackStreet monitors Internet marketplaces and free-standing websites to track who’s selling your products, where they’re selling them, their price, and gives you tools to understand sales and distribution trends that drive data-based market decisions. - Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Compliance With the most powerful and effective MAP enforcement platform in the industry, TrackStreet automates many otherwise manual processes such as the sending of MAP violation notices, tracking policy compliance, and the creation and distribution of customized Do-Not-Sell lists. - Product Review Tracking and Aggregation TrackStreet Review Tracking is a proactive monitoring service that tracks all your Internet sales channels for new or updated reviews, and then compiles your consumer feedback in one easy to access interface where you can run detailed analysis and enable automated alerts that inform you to new reviews that need your attention. - Dealer Portal and other modules to help you improve management of your existing network of authorized dealers and sellers and drive more revenue from your resale channel. How can we best help you? Call us to schedule a free consultation or find more information at TrackStreet.com
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their market strategy. Users are offered pricing acquisition and multiple reporting mechanisms for analyzing data. Analysis helps organizations identify pricing opportunities, such as which products are under-priced or if the price can be reduced, but remain within the desired profit margin. By integrating Price2Spy with Google Analytics 4, you enable cross-referencing and analyzing two sets of data. This helps you identify products with a high number of visits and a low number of sales, products where you’re leaving money on the table by not increasing prices, and a way to analyze slow-selling products. Price2Spy's API enables tight integration with the organization's software and allows automatic price matching following the competitors. If the price changes are within a certain margin or above a given threshold, the brand's pricing can be updated automatically without any action needed. The Repricing module enables you to define your pricing strategies to identify which products can go up/down in price and change these prices in your online store. Before any Repricing is done, your products have to be matched by your competitors' products. We offer Manual product matching, Automatch, as well as Hybrid Automatch via Machine Learning. Machine Learning (ML) algorithm goes through products from your site and your competitors to ensure that only meaningful matching candidates get suggested. All this is approved by a human. Recently more and more of you have utilized our product data extraction services where we crawl sites and extract product information. Price2Spy is capable of monitoring websites that are built to shield off monitoring applications. You can virtually see the pricing of your competition even if their websites don’t want to be monitored. In case you're using one of the supported platforms such as; Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, 3dcart, PrestaShop, etc. Price2Spy gives you the ability to integrate it with one click and perform real-time repricing according to your pricing strategies. There is little to be done from your end to get the system up and running. Price2Spy offers tutorials, demos, and online support to help users along the way.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to accelerate sales growth, expand market share and compete profitably at scale. With more and more digital channels launching, DataWeave’s customers leverage the company's proprietary technology to gain superior performance measurement capabilities across each of their online channels that in turn help them in making smarter and faster decisions. The unique capabilities delivered through DataWeave’s platform provide customers with the right KPIs – including price competitiveness, content quality and benchmarking, product availability, promotion performance, search & media share of voice, rating and review analysis – on a real-time basis, driving increased sales and market share while empowering clients to compete profitably. The platform is language-agnostic which is critical in facilitating DataWeave to serve global accounts.
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer any requests you might have in minutes and make sure that you get more than what you're paying for. We offer a free onboarding service to plan a long-lasting relationship with all our customers. How Prisync is unique than others: - Historical Pricing Trends - Stock Availability Tracking - Bulk Importing & Exporting - Dynamic Pricing - Instant Change Notifications - Unlimited Email Alerting - Unlimited Competitor Tracking - Worldwide Currency Coverage - Detailed Filtering & Reporting Find out more in https://prisync.com
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and drive more value from your PPC budget, from maximizing ROI to protecting your brand. Powerful stuff. And you can’t get it anywhere else. Partner with us to shape your paid search strategy for success. AWARDS & RECOGNITION: -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Search Software Tool (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Data (PPC) - Silver (Adthena x Staysure Insurance) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Search - Finance (PPC) - Global Search Awards 2021
