Top Brand Protection Software - Åland Islands
Brand protection software allows companies to manage their online information related to products and services. It helps safeguard the brand from any form of abuse, such as scams, violations, counterfeits, and infringements. This software is especially beneficial for companies that sell products through digital channels, where controlling large amounts of product and brand information is challenging. Brand protection software monitors multiple digital channels, including search engines like Google, the company’s retail websites, and online retailers like Amazon and eBay, as well as social media accounts. This software helps identify potential violations at different stages and ensures these threats are taken down before they can reach customers. Additionally, it safeguards brand reputation by enforcing brand policies and regularly reviewing them to stay current with changing standards.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
The Search Monitor
thesearchmonitor.com
The Search Monitor captures advertising activity on paid search, organic search, social media, mobile search, and shopping engines worldwide for brand and affiliate compliance, and competitive intelligence. Interactive agencies, search marketers, and affiliate marketers use The Search Monitor to gat...
Trade Vitality
tradevitality.com
Trade Vitality is a service company that helps brands monitor and enforce their minimum advertised price (MAP) policies. Our sound process and online tools reflect our team's unique level of expertise and insight into the online retail landscape.
IP Moat
ipmoat.ai
Find and remove counterfeit, infringing and copied listings from online marketplaces Whether you face competitors using your brand name to gain an unfair advantage; criminals selling counterfeit products; or anything in between. IP Moat is a low cost solution that makes an immediate impact. Giving y...
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powe...
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and...
ShoppingScraper
shoppingscraper.com
An easy and intelligent ecommerce scraper, ideal for scraping real time prices and search results from webshops and marketplaces without coding skills. Use our web app to schedule price and seller data on a daily basis. Use our API that gives you access to raw data like seller prices, category data ...
Allure Security
alluresecurity.com
Allure Security protects brands by finding and stopping online brand impersonation attacks before customers fall victim. Our patented, artificial intelligence-powered engine finds more spoofed websites, social media accounts, and mobile apps more quickly and with greater accuracy than legacy approac...
BrandMonitor
brand-monitor.com
BrandMonitor is a brand protection firm which protects your brand's revenue from counterfeit offers, gray market sales, and unauthorized usage of copyrighted images. Our AI-based algorithm and human intelligence team work together to quickly and effectively detect and take down these infringing item...
BrandVerity
brandverity.com
The basics of digital marketing aren’t that complicated. Consumers want to interact with brands they can trust. Brands want to earn consumers’ trust. But when a brand is distributed across various marketing channels, websites, and pages, that trust can be tough to establish. That’s where we come in....
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Techn...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
VantageBP
vantagebp.com
At VantageBP, we help the world's best brands stop unauthorized resellers by eliminating counterfeit products, identifying rogue re-sellers, and enforcing online sales across e-commerce marketplaces with our proprietary legal technology.
Smart Protection
smartprotection.com
In Smart Protection we protect Brands against online counterfeits. Our technology identifies and removes illegal copies and improper usages of brands. We are specialized on two areas: Brand Protection, we protect products and brands belonging to all sectors and every scope of non-authorized usages. ...
Rightlander
rightlander.com
Rightlander is a market-leading affiliate compliance and reputation management monitor, actively scanning affiliate websites, social media platforms and infringing websites in most countries outside Asia. We are trusted by household names and SMEs alike and we pride ourselves on being the authority ...
Retail Shake
retailshake.com
The most comprehensive competitive intelligence tool Everything you need to know about your competitors. Prices, stock geolocation, sites, product visuals, text descriptions and even customer reviews. Retail Shake is the only solution that provides simultaneous benchmarking of all your competition’s...
FrigginYeah
frigginyeah.com
The FrigginYeah! MAP monitoring software looks at Your Brand's product across hundreds of eCommerce websites to identify those sellers who may be in violation of your Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) agreements.
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is the leading global commerce acceleration company. We offer brands a flexible set of intelligence-driven solutions to grow profitably online. Our integrated offerings seamlessly connect insight to action across media, content and operations. Trusted by over 4,000 brands as their premier ...
Red Points
redpoints.com
Red Points is the most widely used solution to recover digital revenue. Over 1,300 companies rely on our platform to fight counterfeits, piracy, and impersonation. They leverage Red Points to take back the revenue that’s rightfully theirs. With 300+ professionals and offices in New York, Barcelona, ...
Netrivals
netrivals.com
Having a complete and global vision of the market is key to success. Netrivals finds e-commerce products all over the world. Our systems monitor and update daily the prices of +800M products from +35K stores in +50 countries to provide our customers with crucial product data across a range of indust...
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the worl...
Dealavo
dealavo.com
Dealavo is a provider of e-commerce analytics solutions for online shops and brands. It specializes in price monitoring and automation for e-shops and DPSM (Distribution, Pricing, Shelving, Merchandising) solutions for manufacturers. Dealavo cooperates with companies in 32 markets, working with both...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Skuuudle
skuuudle.com
Skuuudle is the most accurate price and product intelligence service, allowing you to monitor your competitors' pricing strategies and make winning pricing decisions. Pricing teams use Skuuudle to provide fair pricing to their customers without ever leaving margin on the table by accident. Skuuudle ...