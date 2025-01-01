App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Brand Intelligence Software

Marketing leaders employ Unified Brand Intelligence (UBI) software to enhance brand health and broaden the reach of their marketing funnel. Consumer-facing brand marketing teams utilize UBI solutions to gain insights into the daily or periodic sentiments and perceptions of their consumers or buyers. UBI platforms systematically gather online signals from various digital channels, encompassing advertisements, web traffic, social media, public relations, and online reviews. Through comprehensive analysis, these platforms assess whether a brand's visibility surpasses that of its competitors and evaluate the resonance of the brand marketing with buyers. UBI platforms offer tailored recommendations to guide brand improvement initiatives.