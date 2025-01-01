App store for web apps

Brand Intelligence Software
Top Brand Intelligence Software

Marketing leaders employ Unified Brand Intelligence (UBI) software to enhance brand health and broaden the reach of their marketing funnel. Consumer-facing brand marketing teams utilize UBI solutions to gain insights into the daily or periodic sentiments and perceptions of their consumers or buyers. UBI platforms systematically gather online signals from various digital channels, encompassing advertisements, web traffic, social media, public relations, and online reviews. Through comprehensive analysis, these platforms assess whether a brand's visibility surpasses that of its competitors and evaluate the resonance of the brand marketing with buyers. UBI platforms offer tailored recommendations to guide brand improvement initiatives.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

ProQuo AI

ProQuo AI

proquoai.com

ProQuo AI is a platform for brand management that enables marketers to create strategies, test assets, and monitor performance using consumer insights and AI analytics.

Trensition

Trensition

trendtracker.ai

Trensition is an AI-driven platform that helps users track and analyze trends for informed strategic decision-making.

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.

BrandMentions

BrandMentions

brandmentions.com

BrandMentions tracks brand mentions online, providing real-time notifications, sentiment analysis, and competitor insights to help manage online reputation.

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

Audiense helps businesses analyze and engage with their target audiences using social data for insights into demographics, behaviors, and tailored marketing strategies.

BrandTruth

BrandTruth

brandtruth.com

BrandTruth is a BXM platform that helps brands optimize psychographics and values through team collaboration, revealing insights for market positioning and engagement.

Locobuzz

Locobuzz

locobuzz.com

Locobuzz is a social media analytics and engagement platform that helps businesses monitor their online presence and interact with customers effectively.

StatSocial

StatSocial

statsocial.com

StatSocial provides insights into social media audiences, enabling analysis of interests and behaviors to help marketers tailor their strategies effectively.

Brandwatch Influence

Brandwatch Influence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch Influence is an influencer marketing platform for discovering influencers, managing relationships, and tracking campaigns across social media.

Upsiide

Upsiide

upsiide.com

Upsiide is a SaaS platform that helps organizations refine and validate innovation ideas through customizable studies and improved data analysis.

Comments Analytics

Comments Analytics

commentsanalytics.com

Comments Analytics is an AI tool for analyzing customer feedback from text data, offering sentiment analysis and insights to enhance understanding and decision-making.

Attest

Attest

askattest.com

Attest is a consumer research platform that enables users to survey 125 million consumers globally, providing data and insights for informed decision-making.

Suzy

Suzy

suzy.com

Suzy is a consumer insights platform that enables brands to conduct research, track trends, and analyze behaviors to adapt to changing consumer priorities.

BrandOps

BrandOps

brandops.io

BrandOps is a marketing performance platform that provides insights on brand effectiveness across digital channels, helping teams optimize strategies and improve performance.

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

Wiser Solutions app provides analytics for brands and retailers, offering insights for online and in-store decision-making related to pricing, market awareness, and retail execution.

Latana

Latana

latana.com

Latana is a brand tracking app that provides insights into consumer perceptions, preferences, and market trends, helping brands make informed marketing decisions.

Zinklar

Zinklar

zinklar.com

Zinklar is a SaaS platform that provides real-time consumer insights, allowing brands to access data from millions globally for informed decision-making.

MFour

MFour

mfour.com

MFour provides businesses with consumer intelligence and behavioral data, enabling them to understand audiences, optimize campaigns, and gather insights through user-friendly tools.

Upwave

Upwave

upwave.com

Upwave is an analytics platform that measures brand advertising effectiveness across various media, providing real-time insights and customizable dashboards for campaign management.

quantilope

quantilope

quantilope.com

quantilope automates consumer research, offering AI-driven tools for data collection and analysis to support informed decision-making.

