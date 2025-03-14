Top Brand Intelligence Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Marketing leaders employ Unified Brand Intelligence (UBI) software to enhance brand health and broaden the reach of their marketing funnel. Consumer-facing brand marketing teams utilize UBI solutions to gain insights into the daily or periodic sentiments and perceptions of their consumers or buyers. UBI platforms systematically gather online signals from various digital channels, encompassing advertisements, web traffic, social media, public relations, and online reviews. Through comprehensive analysis, these platforms assess whether a brand's visibility surpasses that of its competitors and evaluate the resonance of the brand marketing with buyers. UBI platforms offer tailored recommendations to guide brand improvement initiatives.
Submit New App
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is a platform for brand management that enables marketers to create strategies, test assets, and monitor performance using consumer insights and AI analytics.
Trensition
trendtracker.ai
Trensition is an AI-driven platform that helps users track and analyze trends for informed strategic decision-making.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions tracks brand mentions online, providing real-time notifications, sentiment analysis, and competitor insights to help manage online reputation.
Audiense
audiense.com
Audiense helps businesses analyze and engage with their target audiences using social data for insights into demographics, behaviors, and tailored marketing strategies.
BrandTruth
brandtruth.com
BrandTruth is a BXM platform that helps brands optimize psychographics and values through team collaboration, revealing insights for market positioning and engagement.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is a social media analytics and engagement platform that helps businesses monitor their online presence and interact with customers effectively.
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial provides insights into social media audiences, enabling analysis of interests and behaviors to help marketers tailor their strategies effectively.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Influence is an influencer marketing platform for discovering influencers, managing relationships, and tracking campaigns across social media.
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide is a SaaS platform that helps organizations refine and validate innovation ideas through customizable studies and improved data analysis.
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Comments Analytics is an AI tool for analyzing customer feedback from text data, offering sentiment analysis and insights to enhance understanding and decision-making.
Attest
askattest.com
Attest is a consumer research platform that enables users to survey 125 million consumers globally, providing data and insights for informed decision-making.
Suzy
suzy.com
Suzy is a consumer insights platform that enables brands to conduct research, track trends, and analyze behaviors to adapt to changing consumer priorities.
BrandOps
brandops.io
BrandOps is a marketing performance platform that provides insights on brand effectiveness across digital channels, helping teams optimize strategies and improve performance.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions app provides analytics for brands and retailers, offering insights for online and in-store decision-making related to pricing, market awareness, and retail execution.
Latana
latana.com
Latana is a brand tracking app that provides insights into consumer perceptions, preferences, and market trends, helping brands make informed marketing decisions.
Zinklar
zinklar.com
Zinklar is a SaaS platform that provides real-time consumer insights, allowing brands to access data from millions globally for informed decision-making.
MFour
mfour.com
MFour provides businesses with consumer intelligence and behavioral data, enabling them to understand audiences, optimize campaigns, and gather insights through user-friendly tools.
Upwave
upwave.com
Upwave is an analytics platform that measures brand advertising effectiveness across various media, providing real-time insights and customizable dashboards for campaign management.
quantilope
quantilope.com
quantilope automates consumer research, offering AI-driven tools for data collection and analysis to support informed decision-making.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.