Marketing leaders employ Unified Brand Intelligence (UBI) software to enhance brand health and broaden the reach of their marketing funnel. Consumer-facing brand marketing teams utilize UBI solutions to gain insights into the daily or periodic sentiments and perceptions of their consumers or buyers. UBI platforms systematically gather online signals from various digital channels, encompassing advertisements, web traffic, social media, public relations, and online reviews. Through comprehensive analysis, these platforms assess whether a brand's visibility surpasses that of its competitors and evaluate the resonance of the brand marketing with buyers. UBI platforms offer tailored recommendations to guide brand improvement initiatives.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is a platform for brand management that enables marketers to create strategies, test assets, and monitor performance using consumer insights and AI analytics.
Trensition
trendtracker.ai
Trensition is an AI-driven platform that helps users track and analyze trends for informed strategic decision-making.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions tracks brand mentions online, providing real-time notifications, sentiment analysis, and competitor insights to help manage online reputation.
Audiense
audiense.com
Audiense helps businesses analyze and engage with their target audiences using social data for insights into demographics, behaviors, and tailored marketing strategies.
BrandTruth
brandtruth.com
BrandTruth is a BXM platform that helps brands optimize psychographics and values through team collaboration, revealing insights for market positioning and engagement.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is a social media analytics and engagement platform that helps businesses monitor their online presence and interact with customers effectively.
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial provides insights into social media audiences, enabling analysis of interests and behaviors to help marketers tailor their strategies effectively.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Influence is an influencer marketing platform for discovering influencers, managing relationships, and tracking campaigns across social media.
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide is a SaaS platform built and continuously improved by the consumer experts at Dig Insights. Upsiide allows you to refine and validate your innovation ideas more efficiently and effectively. ... Show More rganizations that move their innovation process onto the Upsiide platform see significantly reduced time to market and significantly improved in-market success. Innovation is often associated with new products. But innovation is much broader, encompassing new products, new variants, new features, new services, new claims, new communication, etc. Upsiide is a single platform to test every innovation in every category. Leveraging our in-house consumer research experts and their decades’ worth of expertise, we’ve reinvented 3 core elements of traditional research: - The Respondent Experience: Upsiide’s gamified interface drives better respondent engagement and more accurate data. - The Analysis Experience: Intuitive data visualization that facilitates strategic analysis and decision-making. - Creating a study: Expertly created, customizable study templates covering a range of innovation needs. Upsiide is very flexible and can be used the way you want - as the innovation insights platform for your entire organization or just to run individual studies. Click the buttons on the top to either check out Upsiide for yourself, risk-free or to chat with our Sales team for a demo!
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Valuable, clear, considerable, and remarkable insights from videos, social posts, product pages unstructured text data – to help you better understand the thoughts, feelings, motivations, and decision-making processes of your customers. Comments Analytics is an AI tool that provides an in-depth analysis of unstructured text data, including sentiment analysis, comment categories, named_entities recognition, and keyword extraction. Key Benefits of CommentsAnalytics Services: 1 - Customer Insights 2 - Brand Reputation Management 3 - Product Development and Innovation 4 - Customer Experience Enhancement
Attest
askattest.com
Attest is the consumer research platform that replaces guesswork with facts. We make it simple and fast for anyone to access their target audience and uncover opportunity with consumer data. We do this by bringing together the best bits of research technology and human expertise. Iconic brands like Unilever, Santander, Walgreens/Boots, Klarna, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Trustpilot, JCDecaux rely on us to deliver insights they can trust. On our self-serve platform, you can survey 125 million consumers in 59 countries in minutes; they answer your burning questions in 48 hours on average. Our mixed-panel methodology means the responses are guaranteed to be bias-free. Having accurate data quality really matters to us, which is why we check yours three times using humans and AI. We pride ourselves on having a platform that's so intuitive, pretty much anyone can use it. But we understand not everyone's a research pro, so if you need some help crafting your survey, our Customer Research Team can advise you. We don't charge you extra for their expertise. Attest is built for teams. Unlimited team members can use it, and our pricing model is simple: 1 credit = 1 answer (no matter where that answer comes from. Use us for big research projects planned months ahead to urgent, ad-hoc data requests that pop up last-minute. So you can back every decision, from big picture to day-to-day, with real-world evidence. Because when you always know how your target consumers are changing, acting, feeling and buying, you always know your next move is the right one.
Suzy
suzy.com
Suzy is an end-to-end consumer insights platform that integrates quant, qual, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy’s suite of products allows you to conduct robust and iterative research — efficiently and at scale.
BrandOps
brandops.io
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandOps provides growth insights from thousands of signals from channels such as review sites, social media platforms, over 6,000 news sources, podcasts, search, and much more. BrandOps takes data burdens off your ops teams. The data is collected, maintained, and made sense of automatically. Fast-growing companies use BrandOps to grow their business and build a healthy marketing machine. https://www.brandops.io/
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awareness and price management to shelf intelligence and retail execution. Why is Wiser the trusted retail analytics provider of over 500 brands and retailers around the world? Better data. Our mission is to build services that capture and present the most accurate and actionable information from millions of websites and tens of thousands of physical stores. Wiser’s near real-time intelligence offers multichannel visibility to optimize daily and hourly revenue, margin, and marketing-related strategies. Learn more at www.wiser.com and follow @wiserinc.
Latana
latana.com
Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.
Zinklar
zinklar.com
The SaaS platform that delivers results in real time and turns Consumer Insights into an everyday solution for brands globally. It offers brands a product traditionally acquired via Market Research Agencies on a yearly subscription basis. Simple, easy and assisted by a team of specialised researchers, enables brands to interact with consumers anytime, anywhere and get unique top-quality insights on behaviour and attitudes due to its proximity to consumption.
MFour
mfour.com
MFour empowers businesses to easily access expert-level consumer intelligence and behavioral data to better understand their target audiences, optimize campaign strategies and drive business growth. Built upon the most comprehensive and reliable unified dataset, MFour Studio is the only platform to unify validated consumer surveys backed by real-time app, web and foot traffic data to ensure responses match actions. Its intuitive, easy-to-navigate suite of AI-powered tools integrated directly into the MFour Studio platform makes it easy for individuals of any skill level to collect, analyze and implement accurate insights instantly. MFour is moving market research forward by putting the power of an expert market research team into the hands of every professional.
Upwave
upwave.com
The Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising We know your short-term metrics aren’t proving the value of your brand investment. Upwave gives you a unified, cross-media solution to measure top-of-funnel, long-term brand advertising, today. Real-Time dashboards, updated daily, for Digital, Linear, Addressable and CTV.
quantilope
quantilope.com
quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Consumer Intelligence Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named the #2 top technology provider for consumer research and one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2022). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more. Company Details: quantilope was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany with additional offices in New York, London, and Vilnius. Globally, quantilope has over 250 full-time employees. [email protected]
