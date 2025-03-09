Top Brand Intelligence Software - Vatican City

Attest

askattest.com

Attest is the consumer research platform that replaces guesswork with facts. We make it simple and fast for anyone to access their target audience and uncover opportunity with consumer data. We do this by bringing together the best bits of research technology and human expertise. Iconic brands like Unilever, Santander, Walgreens/Boots, Klarna, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Trustpilot, JCDecaux rely on us to deliver insights they can trust. On our self-serve platform, you can survey 125 million consumers in 59 countries in minutes; they answer your burning questions in 48 hours on average. Our mixed-panel methodology means the responses are guaranteed to be bias-free. Having accurate data quality really matters to us, which is why we check yours three times using humans and AI. We pride ourselves on having a platform that's so intuitive, pretty much anyone can use it. But we understand not everyone's a research pro, so if you need some help crafting your survey, our Customer Research Team can advise you. We don't charge you extra for their expertise. Attest is built for teams. Unlimited team members can use it, and our pricing model is simple: 1 credit = 1 answer (no matter where that answer comes from. Use us for big research projects planned months ahead to urgent, ad-hoc data requests that pop up last-minute. So you can back every decision, from big picture to day-to-day, with real-world evidence. Because when you always know how your target consumers are changing, acting, feeling and buying, you always know your next move is the right one.