Top Brand Intelligence Software - Papua New Guinea
Marketing leaders employ Unified Brand Intelligence (UBI) software to enhance brand health and broaden the reach of their marketing funnel. Consumer-facing brand marketing teams utilize UBI solutions to gain insights into the daily or periodic sentiments and perceptions of their consumers or buyers. UBI platforms systematically gather online signals from various digital channels, encompassing advertisements, web traffic, social media, public relations, and online reviews. Through comprehensive analysis, these platforms assess whether a brand's visibility surpasses that of its competitors and evaluate the resonance of the brand marketing with buyers. UBI platforms offer tailored recommendations to guide brand improvement initiatives.
quantilope
quantilope.com
quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Consumer Intelligence Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named the #2 top technology provider for consumer research and one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2022). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more. Company Details: quantilope was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany with additional offices in New York, London, and Vilnius. Globally, quantilope has over 250 full-time employees. [email protected]
Zinklar
zinklar.com
The SaaS platform that delivers results in real time and turns Consumer Insights into an everyday solution for brands globally. It offers brands a product traditionally acquired via Market Research Agencies on a yearly subscription basis. Simple, easy and assisted by a team of specialised researchers, enables brands to interact with consumers anytime, anywhere and get unique top-quality insights on behaviour and attitudes due to its proximity to consumption.
Trensition
trendtracker.ai
Trensition developed an AI-driven strategic intelligence platform, called Trendtracker, that supports organisations in taking better informed strategic decisions. Trendtracker continuously gives you a personalised view of your future. Trendtracker provides you with a 100% customised and data-based, transparent and objective view of which trends are coming your way today, tomorrow and the day after. Trendtracker uses sophisticated network analysis and natural-language processing to find early signals of change, monitor the evolution of trends and analyse strategic actions among hundreds millions of online documents each month. No team could be as efficient to sift through the noise and discover what’s relevant for you. Save time, effort and money in your strategic research while being the first to spot new opportunities and threats.
MFour
mfour.com
MFour empowers businesses to easily access expert-level consumer intelligence and behavioral data to better understand their target audiences, optimize campaign strategies and drive business growth. Built upon the most comprehensive and reliable unified dataset, MFour Studio is the only platform to unify validated consumer surveys backed by real-time app, web and foot traffic data to ensure responses match actions. Its intuitive, easy-to-navigate suite of AI-powered tools integrated directly into the MFour Studio platform makes it easy for individuals of any skill level to collect, analyze and implement accurate insights instantly. MFour is moving market research forward by putting the power of an expert market research team into the hands of every professional.
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide is a SaaS platform built and continuously improved by the consumer experts at Dig Insights. Upsiide allows you to refine and validate your innovation ideas more efficiently and effectively. ... Show More rganizations that move their innovation process onto the Upsiide platform see significantly reduced time to market and significantly improved in-market success. Innovation is often associated with new products. But innovation is much broader, encompassing new products, new variants, new features, new services, new claims, new communication, etc. Upsiide is a single platform to test every innovation in every category. Leveraging our in-house consumer research experts and their decades’ worth of expertise, we’ve reinvented 3 core elements of traditional research: - The Respondent Experience: Upsiide’s gamified interface drives better respondent engagement and more accurate data. - The Analysis Experience: Intuitive data visualization that facilitates strategic analysis and decision-making. - Creating a study: Expertly created, customizable study templates covering a range of innovation needs. Upsiide is very flexible and can be used the way you want - as the innovation insights platform for your entire organization or just to run individual studies. Click the buttons on the top to either check out Upsiide for yourself, risk-free or to chat with our Sales team for a demo!
BrandTruth
brandtruth.com
BrandTruth is a brand experience management (BXM) platform for optimizing psychographics and core values while inspiring team alignment. The BrandTruth platform discovers and optimizes a brand’s archetype through a collective team experience, of tens, hundreds, or even thousands of contributors. A proprietary algorithm of proven psychology provides immediate results that reveal data, core beliefs, psychographics and strategic insights for a definitive market position, enhanced customer engagement with improved employee retention and engagement. These processes as well as additional experiences and A.I. tools improve creative executions and communications, all for an economical subscription.
Upwave
upwave.com
The Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising We know your short-term metrics aren’t proving the value of your brand investment. Upwave gives you a unified, cross-media solution to measure top-of-funnel, long-term brand advertising, today. Real-Time dashboards, updated daily, for Digital, Linear, Addressable and CTV.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awareness and price management to shelf intelligence and retail execution. Why is Wiser the trusted retail analytics provider of over 500 brands and retailers around the world? Better data. Our mission is to build services that capture and present the most accurate and actionable information from millions of websites and tens of thousands of physical stores. Wiser’s near real-time intelligence offers multichannel visibility to optimize daily and hourly revenue, margin, and marketing-related strategies. Learn more at www.wiser.com and follow @wiserinc.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' with users on personalised basis using inbuilt CRM features. Powerful bucketing of data generates insights and provides actionable data. We contrive a one stop digital intelligence hub for your brand. This eases the efforts taken to drive your digital strategy and brand identity with structured and powerful analytics & visualizations, free from the excess of complex social data. We help you with Real Time Experience, Thought Leadership & Crisis Management. Locobuzz also, enables businesses to leverage from the power of machine learning and NLP for creating an interactive experience using multilingual chatbots. We believe that the potential of conversational commerce can refine productivity by incorporating human intelligence into machine by means of AI.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s AI analyzes data from every one of these interactions, generating a customized action plan that ensures you achieve your brand’s goal - whether it’s converting non-users, finding your whitespace or growing market share. Hundreds of brands including Clorox, Harry’s, Expedia, Tatcha and Keurig Dr Pepper are using ProQuo to grow with certainty.
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Valuable, clear, considerable, and remarkable insights from videos, social posts, product pages unstructured text data – to help you better understand the thoughts, feelings, motivations, and decision-making processes of your customers. Comments Analytics is an AI tool that provides an in-depth analysis of unstructured text data, including sentiment analysis, comment categories, named_entities recognition, and keyword extraction. Key Benefits of CommentsAnalytics Services: 1 - Customer Insights 2 - Brand Reputation Management 3 - Product Development and Innovation 4 - Customer Experience Enhancement
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions is the most effective method of monitoring your brand on the Internet. It is the tool that searches all the digital corners for the mentions of your brand or relevant keyword for your business. Here are some of the things you can do with BrandMentions: - Get real-time notifications on any brand or topic - Get accurate sentiment analysis - Perform efficient web&social listening - Schedule white-label report - Reveal competitors' marketing strategies Visualize the advantages you get https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lof02PMrlbM
Attest
askattest.com
Attest is the consumer research platform that replaces guesswork with facts. We make it simple and fast for anyone to access their target audience and uncover opportunity with consumer data. We do this by bringing together the best bits of research technology and human expertise. Iconic brands like Unilever, Santander, Walgreens/Boots, Klarna, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Trustpilot, JCDecaux rely on us to deliver insights they can trust. On our self-serve platform, you can survey 125 million consumers in 59 countries in minutes; they answer your burning questions in 48 hours on average. Our mixed-panel methodology means the responses are guaranteed to be bias-free. Having accurate data quality really matters to us, which is why we check yours three times using humans and AI. We pride ourselves on having a platform that's so intuitive, pretty much anyone can use it. But we understand not everyone's a research pro, so if you need some help crafting your survey, our Customer Research Team can advise you. We don't charge you extra for their expertise. Attest is built for teams. Unlimited team members can use it, and our pricing model is simple: 1 credit = 1 answer (no matter where that answer comes from. Use us for big research projects planned months ahead to urgent, ad-hoc data requests that pop up last-minute. So you can back every decision, from big picture to day-to-day, with real-world evidence. Because when you always know how your target consumers are changing, acting, feeling and buying, you always know your next move is the right one.
Suzy
suzy.com
Suzy is an end-to-end consumer insights platform that integrates quant, qual, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy’s suite of products allows you to conduct robust and iterative research — efficiently and at scale.
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action on any audience in a number of ways: > Understand any audience’s unique interests, affinities and preferences > Conduct research across any consumer, competitor, brand or social audience > Identify organically exposed audiences of social and influencer campaigns > Deploy brand measurement studies all-in-platform > Identify influencers your audience engages with and validate existing partnerships > Enrich any first or third-party dataset > Create social panels for monitoring, or upload social audiences for further analysis > Discover preferred media channels for highly personalized, programmatic campaigns
BrandOps
brandops.io
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandOps provides growth insights from thousands of signals from channels such as review sites, social media platforms, over 6,000 news sources, podcasts, search, and much more. BrandOps takes data burdens off your ops teams. The data is collected, maintained, and made sense of automatically. Fast-growing companies use BrandOps to grow their business and build a healthy marketing machine. https://www.brandops.io/
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Manage all your influencer marketing in one place. Discover influencers, handle relationships, and manage campaigns all in one end-to-end solution.
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understand audiences like never before. Know what inspires your audience, moves them, and influences them.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can bring siloed or outsourced operations into a holistic, end-to-end platform for all insights that you are looking to gather and act upon. Featuring capabilities and solutions for every department, CoreXM helps you to reach your audiences wherever they are, ensuring you get insights faster than ever before. You can even create your own projects, or use projects designed by Qualtrics experts — for brand, customer insights, product research or employee experience — so you can take action where it’s needed most. With Qualtrics CoreXM, you enable everyone to capture, analyze and share actionable insights and use them to identify or improve existing products, services and experiences. It’s time to increase your experience data efficiency with the world’s most flexible solution for modern-day research and feedback. 1) Focus on the right outcomes Empower every decision with predictive insights and AI-powered recommendations to take the right actions and improve experiences. This includes AI-driven text analytics to understand open-ended feedback at scale, reporting for each stakeholder, and plenty more. 2) Sophisticated research made simple Create, customize, and modify any research project in minutes with a point-and-click UI, PhD-backed methodologies, and a robust library of more than 100 question types and templates designed by survey scientists. All ready to use, with no coding required, ever. 3) Drive speed and agility Scale access to experience insights across the organization with purpose-built solutions, workflows, and easy collaboration. Add to that a flexible platform with unmatched integrations into the systems your organization already uses. 4) Save time and money Standardize your research on a single platform to build out a comprehensive system of record for all your respondent data. Become a research expert with AI that does the heavy lifting for you, offering recommendations to improve survey quality and compatibility. 5) Consolidate and streamline research Through one unified system that connects and centralizes everyone’s ability to listen, understand and act on feedback and experience opportunities, delve deeper into data, design personal experiences at scale, and drastically increase research efficiency. 6) Reduce risk exposure Featuring unbeatable enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance functionality, Qualtrics CoreXM is GDPR, HITRUST, ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP compliant. 7) Expand your bandwidth with experts on demand Make your data work harder for you. Enlist our Research Services and network of partners for support with design, analytics, reporting and respondent sourcing. Plus, thanks to a fully flexible engagement model, use us as much, or as little, as you need. Key Qualtrics CoreXM product features - Expert designed templates - Drag-and-drop survey builder - Automated XM Solutions - Customizable survey themes - Full collaboration tools - Advanced survey logic - Quota management - Built-in, AI-driven methodology and question quality analysis (ExpertReview) - AI-powered analytics and intelligence (Stats iQ & Text iQ) - Crosstabs - REST API access for system integration - SMS distribution - WCAG 2.0 compliant - Email and chat support
Latana
latana.com
Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives social media data in order to provide companies with information and the means to track specific segments to analyse their brands' online presence.The tool's coverage includes blogs, news sites, forums, videos, reviews, images, and social networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. Users can search data by using text and image Search, and use charting, categorisation, sentiment analysis and other features to provide further information and analysis. Brandwatch has access to over 80 million sources.