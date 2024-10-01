App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Brand Intelligence Software - Netherlands
Marketing leaders employ Unified Brand Intelligence (UBI) software to enhance brand health and broaden the reach of their marketing funnel. Consumer-facing brand marketing teams utilize UBI solutions to gain insights into the daily or periodic sentiments and perceptions of their consumers or buyers. UBI platforms systematically gather online signals from various digital channels, encompassing advertisements, web traffic, social media, public relations, and online reviews. Through comprehensive analysis, these platforms assess whether a brand's visibility surpasses that of its competitors and evaluate the resonance of the brand marketing with buyers. UBI platforms offer tailored recommendations to guide brand improvement initiatives.
Submit New App
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s ...
Trensition
trendtracker.ai
Trensition developed an AI-driven strategic intelligence platform, called Trendtracker, that supports organisations in taking better informed strategic decisions. Trendtracker continuously gives you a personalised view of your future. Trendtracker provides you with a 100% customised and data-based, ...
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions is the most effective method of monitoring your brand on the Internet. It is the tool that searches all the digital corners for the mentions of your brand or relevant keyword for your business. Here are some of the things you can do with BrandMentions: - Get real-time notifications on ...
BrandTruth
brandtruth.com
BrandTruth is a brand experience management (BXM) platform for optimizing psychographics and core values while inspiring team alignment. The BrandTruth platform discovers and optimizes a brand’s archetype through a collective team experience, of tens, hundreds, or even thousands of contributors. A p...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' ...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Manage all your influencer marketing in one place. Discover influencers, handle relationships, and manage campaigns all in one end-to-end solution.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Valuable, clear, considerable, and remarkable insights from videos, social posts, product pages unstructured text data – to help you better understand the thoughts, feelings, motivations, and decision-making processes of your customers. Comments Analytics is an AI tool that provides an in-depth ana...
Attest
askattest.com
Attest is the consumer research platform that replaces guesswork with facts. We make it simple and fast for anyone to access their target audience and uncover opportunity with consumer data. We do this by bringing together the best bits of research technology and human expertise. Iconic brands like ...
Latana
latana.com
Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.
Zinklar
zinklar.com
The SaaS platform that delivers results in real time and turns Consumer Insights into an everyday solution for brands globally. It offers brands a product traditionally acquired via Market Research Agencies on a yearly subscription basis. Simple, easy and assisted by a team of specialised researcher...
MFour
mfour.com
MFour empowers businesses to easily access expert-level consumer intelligence and behavioral data to better understand their target audiences, optimize campaign strategies and drive business growth. Built upon the most comprehensive and reliable unified dataset, MFour Studio is the only platform to ...
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide is a SaaS platform built and continuously improved by the consumer experts at Dig Insights. Upsiide allows you to refine and validate your innovation ideas more efficiently and effectively. ... Show More rganizations that move their innovation process onto the Upsiide platform see significan...
Upwave
upwave.com
The Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising We know your short-term metrics aren’t proving the value of your brand investment. Upwave gives you a unified, cross-media solution to measure top-of-funnel, long-term brand advertising, today. Real-Time dashboards, updated daily, for Digital, Linear, Add...
quantilope
quantilope.com
quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Consumer Intelligence Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named the #2 top technology provider f...
Suzy
suzy.com
Suzy is an end-to-end consumer insights platform that integrates quant, qual, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy’s suite of products allows you to conduct robust and iterative research — efficiently and at scale.
BrandOps
brandops.io
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandO...