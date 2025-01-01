Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Brand asset management (BAM) software assists businesses in effectively managing the data and media that underpin a company’s brand identity, such as logos, brand colors, fonts, social media assets, and rich media content. It offers a centralized platform where marketers can store, organize, and distribute these brand assets. This ensures consistency and enhances the effectiveness of a business' branding efforts. By leveraging BAM software, organizations ensure that their marketing materials are aligned with their overall brand strategy. BAM software simplifies the brand management process for businesses, saving time and maintaining uniform branding across all communication channels. Typically utilized by marketing teams, BAM software enables them to manage and distribute brand assets across various platforms including social media, websites, and marketing campaigns. Creative teams, sales teams, as well as external partners and agencies, also utilize BAM platforms to access and utilize a company’s brand assets effectively.
Submit New App
Brandfolder
brandfolder.com
Brandfolder is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations store, organize, and share digital content efficiently.
Canto
canto.com
Canto is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations organize, find, and share digital assets efficiently using AI search and collaboration tools.
Brandy
brandyhq.com
Brandy is a brand management platform that helps users organize, share, and maintain consistency of brand assets and style guides in one place.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop allows users to create and share interactive presentations on iOS, Android, or Windows, and track engagement while viewing offline.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud is a marketing platform that automates and manages localized marketing campaigns for brands and their partners across multiple channels.
Frontify
frontify.com
Frontify is a brand asset management platform that centralizes and organizes brand materials, enabling efficient collaboration and consistent branding across teams.
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
Brandkit is a brand management app that centralizes brand assets, ensuring consistency across marketing materials and facilitating collaboration among teams.
Pics.io
pics.io
Pics.io is a Digital Asset Management software for organizing and sharing media assets, enabling search, team collaboration, and AI tagging, integrated with cloud storage like Google Drive.
CELUM
celum.com
CELUM is a SaaS platform for managing, approving, and distributing digital content efficiently across teams and channels.
BrandBay
brandbay.io
BrandBay is a digital asset management platform that helps users store, organize, and access brand files, images, and videos across multiple brands.
Pickit
pickit.com
Pickit is a digital asset management (DAM) platform that allows users to store, organize, share, and manage visual assets and documents efficiently.
IntelligenceBank
intelligencebank.com
IntelligenceBank is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations manage, share, and distribute digital content efficiently, ensuring compliance and brand consistency.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.