Top Brand Asset Management Software

Brand asset management (BAM) software assists businesses in effectively managing the data and media that underpin a company’s brand identity, such as logos, brand colors, fonts, social media assets, and rich media content. It offers a centralized platform where marketers can store, organize, and distribute these brand assets. This ensures consistency and enhances the effectiveness of a business' branding efforts. By leveraging BAM software, organizations ensure that their marketing materials are aligned with their overall brand strategy. BAM software simplifies the brand management process for businesses, saving time and maintaining uniform branding across all communication channels. Typically utilized by marketing teams, BAM software enables them to manage and distribute brand assets across various platforms including social media, websites, and marketing campaigns. Creative teams, sales teams, as well as external partners and agencies, also utilize BAM platforms to access and utilize a company’s brand assets effectively.
Brandfolder
brandfolder.com
Brandfolder is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations store, organize, and share digital content efficiently.
Canto
canto.com
Canto is a digital asset management platform that helps organizations organize, find, and share digital assets efficiently using AI search and collaboration tools.
Brandy
brandyhq.com
Brandy is a brand management platform that helps users organize, share, and maintain consistency of brand assets and style guides in one place.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop allows users to create and share interactive presentations on iOS, Android, or Windows, and track engagement while viewing offline.
Frontify
frontify.com
Frontify is a brand asset management platform that centralizes and organizes brand materials, enabling efficient collaboration and consistent branding across teams.
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud is a marketing platform that automates and manages localized marketing campaigns for brands and their partners across multiple channels.
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
Brandkit is a brand management app that centralizes brand assets, ensuring consistency across marketing materials and facilitating collaboration among teams.
Pics.io
pics.io
Pics.io is a Digital Asset Management software for organizing and sharing media assets, enabling search, team collaboration, and AI tagging, integrated with cloud storage like Google Drive.
CELUM
celum.com
CELUM is a SaaS platform for managing, approving, and distributing digital content efficiently across teams and channels.
BrandBay
brandbay.io
BrandBay is the Instant Access Multi-Brand Digital Asset Management platform for Agencies, Marketers, Designers and business owners. From the desktop application to the Chrome extension, BrandBay helps you organize, store, and access all your brands' images, videos, files, links, fonts, colors, notes, and more. BrandBay's simplified user interface, sharing options, and sharable brand kit features make the platform very unique and simple to leverage with your team. Create collections and groups to organize your brand assets the way you would like. Then present them to your clients and team for an everyday style guide. Store and host your images and videos and even embed them on your website with a simple code. Share assets individually, in a collection or share your entire brand with custom permissions. Try BrandBay for free today and begin leveraging the instant access multi-brand management platform to increase your online workflow and organize your brand assets.
Pickit
pickit.com
Pickit aims to be the smartest, simplest DAM platform on the planet, making it easier than ever to source, store, share, organize, and optimize digital assets. Statistically, 70% of digital assets are underused or never used at all, making most content creation a total waste of time. And dollars. Common causes are scattered files, multiple storage systems, and complicated DAMs nobody wants to use. Pickit solves that with a single source of truth for all your visual assets, documents, templates, and guidelines, all integrated with your favorite applications. Pickit Enterprise includes: - Media Asset Management - Document Management - Brand Management - License Management - Insights Dashboard - Content Creation - Pickit Family™ multi-brand - Pickit Boards™ - Pickit Transfer™ - External Sharing & Collaboration - Organization Access & SSO - User Management - Media Markets - Pickit Stock™ - Pickit Academy™ - Plug & Play Integrations - Pickit API DAM smart. DAM simple.™
IntelligenceBank
intelligencebank.com
IntelligenceBank is a leading digital asset management, brand portal and marketing operations platform, bridging the gap between the digital content explosion and content approvals. IntelligenceBank empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and achieve legal compliance with its digital asset management, online brand portal and marketing operations software. IntelligenceBank transforms marketing operations by bridging the gap between marketing efficiency, compliance and performance. IntelligenceBank is used by marketing, brand, communications, legal and compliance professionals worldwide. Hundreds of companies using IntelligenceBank including those across aerospace, banking, education, government, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, sports and more. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank employs AI, and automation to ensure brands get to market quickly, maintain brand consistency and adhere to regulatory compliance. IntelligenceBank also offers a range of content compliance services for risk managers and company boards.
