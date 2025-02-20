Top Brand Asset Management Software - French Southern Territories

CELUM

Even great products require remarkable presentations to win on the digital shelf. Ever since the advent of employer branding, every company understands that the brand itself needs to be positioned as efficiently as possible. CELUM solves this challenge with its unique SaaS Content Supply Chain Management Platform. CELUM’s software enables Marketing, Brand and Product teams to build engaging experiences through creating, approving, managing, and distributing content to every required channel, and to understand the content’s impact. Since its foundation in 1999 CELUM has grown its employee base to nearly 150 people, who have been working tirelessly and passionately to help hundreds of our clients to bring their brands and products to the centre stage. And this is exactly where customers’ buying decisions are made and where brands are connected with company values. CELUM is proud to have many world-renowned brands are among its customers, such as SCOTT Sports, Outfront advertising, Essity, Shop Apotheke Europe, and Sartorius. CELUM combines disruptive innovation and its start-up spirit with sustainability and long-term planning. The ultra-modern headquarters and engineering centre in Linz, Austria is among the most spectacular office buildings in the country. The CELUM Campus combines New Work principles, eco-friendly architecture, and traditional alpine-inspired design features. CELUM’s experienced management team (Alessandro Kurzidim – Product, Michael Wirth – Operations, Michael Kraeftner – CEO/Growth) lead the company with sustained 2-digit annual growth rates. CEO Michael Kraeftner has continued to engage himself deeply with matters relating to digital product communication and engagement ever since completing his studies in media informatics. He is an industry-recognised expert and regular speaker in the fields of “Digitisation of Marketing Processes” and the “Disruption of e-commerce Content”.