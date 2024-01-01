App store for web apps
Top Brand Asset Management Software - Burundi
Brand asset management (BAM) software assists businesses in effectively managing the data and media that underpin a company’s brand identity, such as logos, brand colors, fonts, social media assets, and rich media content. It offers a centralized platform where marketers can store, organize, and distribute these brand assets. This ensures consistency and enhances the effectiveness of a business' branding efforts. By leveraging BAM software, organizations ensure that their marketing materials are aligned with their overall brand strategy. BAM software simplifies the brand management process for businesses, saving time and maintaining uniform branding across all communication channels. Typically utilized by marketing teams, BAM software enables them to manage and distribute brand assets across various platforms including social media, websites, and marketing campaigns. Creative teams, sales teams, as well as external partners and agencies, also utilize BAM platforms to access and utilize a company’s brand assets effectively.
Brandfolder
brandfolder.com
Brandfolder is a visually-elegant and user-friendly Digital Asset Management software that allows marketers and creatives across industries to maximize their brand management potential. Brandfolder is more than just storage for your digital assets; with our solution’s cloud-first architecture, users...
Frontify
frontify.com
Best-in-class software for simplifying brand management through a platform that connects everything (and everyone) important to the growth of your brand.
Brandy
brandyhq.com
Get your assets over here and start branding. Manage multiple brands in one place! Instantly stand out in front of stakeholders by sharing a style guide link from the #1 most powerful brand management platform in the world. Brandy is a brand management service that helps you improve the way you or...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
CELUM
celum.cloud
Even great products require remarkable presentation to win on the digital shelf. Every great brand needs to be activated as efficiently as possible. CELUM solves these challenges with Product Content Management, Brand Management and Creative Content Collaboration, all three based upon its unique Saa...
Canto
canto.com
As a leader in digital asset management (DAM), Canto is the simplest, yet most powerful DAM platform on the market. Canto allows organizations to centralize, organize, and share assets. With AI Visual Search, you can use natural language to instantly discover content without relying solely on metada...
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile mar...
Pics.io
pics.io
Pics.io is an all-in-one Digital Asset Management software helping businesses manage their media assets library. Pics.io is a centralized hub for all your media files that provides controlled access to your digital information, automated marketing workflows, and progress tracking. You can use Pics.i...
BrandBay
brandbay.io
BrandBay is the Instant Access Multi-Brand Digital Asset Management platform for Agencies, Marketers, Designers and business owners. From the desktop application to the Chrome extension, BrandBay helps you organize, store, and access all your brands' images, videos, files, links, fonts, colors, note...
Pickit
pickit.com
Pickit aims to be the smartest, simplest DAM platform on the planet, making it easier than ever to source, store, share, organize, and optimize digital assets. Statistically, 70% of digital assets are underused or never used at all, making most content creation a total waste of time. And dollars. Co...
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop turns your iOS, Android, or Windows device into a powerful sales, presentation, and training toolkit. Create stunning, interactive presentations that your colleagues can download, present, and share straight from their device. Keep your content up-to-date, on-brand, and ready for a...