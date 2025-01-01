Find the right software and services.
Introducing Brand Advocacy Software: Empower Your Customers to Champion Your Brand Brand Advocacy Software revolutionizes the way businesses harness the power of word-of-mouth marketing by transforming satisfied customers into enthusiastic brand ambassadors. This innovative software provides organizations with the tools and resources they need to cultivate and amplify authentic advocacy among their customer base. At its core, Brand Advocacy Software enables companies to identify, engage, and incentivize their most loyal customers to actively promote their brand across various channels, including social media, online reviews, and referrals. By leveraging the genuine enthusiasm and trust of satisfied customers, businesses can significantly enhance their brand visibility, credibility, and ultimately, their bottom line. By leveraging Brand Advocacy Software, organizations can tap into the authentic voices of their satisfied customers to drive brand awareness, loyalty, and advocacy at scale. Whether it's generating positive online reviews, sparking viral social media campaigns, or driving referrals, Brand Advocacy Software empowers businesses to turn customers into passionate advocates who champion their brand to the world.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.
Roster
getroster.com
Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is a platform that automates the creation of verified customer case studies and testimonials by collecting feedback through surveys and reviews.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share is an employee advocacy tool for Slack that enables users to easily share approved company news and content on social media platforms.
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
ClearView Social is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share company content on social media directly from their inbox.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
Seismic LiveSocial is a digital platform that helps professionals share curated content on social media and improve customer engagement securely and effectively.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform for advertisers and networks to create and manage secure affiliate programs, track performance, and streamline processes.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.
Visibly
visibly.io
Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.
Paiger
paiger.co
Paiger app helps sales teams automate content posting and lead generation, providing LinkedIn training and reporting features for personal brand building.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.
Seenit
seenit.io
Seenit is a platform that allows employees to create and edit videos, enhancing company recruiting and engagement without requiring prior video experience.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management app for regulated industries, enabling users to create, schedule, and analyze content on various platforms while ensuring compliance.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to enhance customer acquisition and leverage customer loyalty.
Harviist
harviist.com
Harviist is a plug-in platform for creating and tracking customer referral campaigns easily, encouraging peer recommendations to enhance marketing effectiveness.
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
Loyoly.io enables brands to create personalized referral programs where ambassadors can engage, complete missions, and earn rewards, fostering consumer trust and connection.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Social HorsePower (SHP) enables employees to share company content easily, enhancing recruitment, social engagement, and sales without the need for complicated training.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform that facilitates content sharing on social media, helping businesses enhance brand visibility through employee engagement.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io helps users manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns automatically, converting customers into brand advocates.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
LoyalAs allows users to set up a referral program, track referrals and credits, and identify top referrers with automated tools.
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow helps B2B businesses generate revenue through referral marketing by leveraging personal recommendations without upfront costs.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is a customer retention app that integrates loyalty programs, customer feedback, and a referral system to enhance engagement and encourage repeat business.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io helps eCommerce brands create personalized loyalty and referral programs, allowing customers to earn points and rewards for their actions.
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnero is a partnership management app for SaaS and e-commerce, enabling businesses to manage affiliate and referral programs with tracking, payouts, and performance analysis.
OneLocal
onelocal.com
OneLocal is an app that helps small businesses manage their local presence, offering tools for customer interaction, scheduling, payments, and reviews from a centralized dashboard.
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Kickbooster enhances crowdfunding campaigns by enabling affiliate marketing and referral tracking, helping creators manage rewards and increase project visibility.
Base AI
base.ai
Base is an AI-powered platform for B2B customer marketing and advocacy, allowing marketers to manage engagement and capture customer insights efficiently.
Synup
synup.com
Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
ReferralCandy helps businesses create and manage referral programs, allowing customers to refer others for rewards, boosting sales and customer engagement.
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is a cloud-based platform for managing and sharing brand guidelines and assets, enabling organizations to maintain brand consistency and evolve their identity.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is a platform for managing and distributing approved marketing content to enhance social media presence and engagement for sales teams.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
MarketBeam is a social media platform for regulated industries, enabling employees to share content while ensuring compliance and enhancing brand visibility.
