Brand Advocacy Software
Top Brand Advocacy Software

Introducing Brand Advocacy Software: Empower Your Customers to Champion Your Brand Brand Advocacy Software revolutionizes the way businesses harness the power of word-of-mouth marketing by transforming satisfied customers into enthusiastic brand ambassadors. This innovative software provides organizations with the tools and resources they need to cultivate and amplify authentic advocacy among their customer base. At its core, Brand Advocacy Software enables companies to identify, engage, and incentivize their most loyal customers to actively promote their brand across various channels, including social media, online reviews, and referrals. By leveraging the genuine enthusiasm and trust of satisfied customers, businesses can significantly enhance their brand visibility, credibility, and ultimately, their bottom line. By leveraging Brand Advocacy Software, organizations can tap into the authentic voices of their satisfied customers to drive brand awareness, loyalty, and advocacy at scale. Whether it's generating positive online reviews, sparking viral social media campaigns, or driving referrals, Brand Advocacy Software empowers businesses to turn customers into passionate advocates who champion their brand to the world.

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.

Haiilo

Haiilo

haiilo.com

Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.

Roster

Roster

getroster.com

Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.

LoudCrowd

LoudCrowd

loudcrowd.com

LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence is a platform that automates the creation of verified customer case studies and testimonials by collecting feedback through surveys and reviews.

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.

LinkMink

LinkMink

linkmink.com

LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

Please Share is an employee advocacy tool for Slack that enables users to easily share approved company news and content on social media platforms.

ClearView Social

ClearView Social

clearviewsocial.com

ClearView Social is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share company content on social media directly from their inbox.

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Seismic LiveSocial is a digital platform that helps professionals share curated content on social media and improve customer engagement securely and effectively.

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.

Affilae

Affilae

affilae.com

Affilae is an affiliate platform for advertisers and networks to create and manage secure affiliate programs, track performance, and streamline processes.

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.

Reditus

Reditus

getreditus.com

Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.

EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial

everyonesocial.com

EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Paiger app helps sales teams automate content posting and lead generation, providing LinkedIn training and reporting features for personal brand building.

CustomerGauge

CustomerGauge

customergauge.com

CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.

Seenit

Seenit

seenit.io

Seenit is a platform that allows employees to create and edit videos, enhancing company recruiting and engagement without requiring prior video experience.

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

Denim Social is a social media management app for regulated industries, enabling users to create, schedule, and analyze content on various platforms while ensuring compliance.

Sociabble

Sociabble

sociabble.com

Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.

DSMN8

DSMN8

dsmn8.com

DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.

Referral Rocket

Referral Rocket

referralrocket.io

Referral Rocket is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to enhance customer acquisition and leverage customer loyalty.

Harviist

Harviist

harviist.com

Harviist is a plug-in platform for creating and tracking customer referral campaigns easily, encouraging peer recommendations to enhance marketing effectiveness.

Loyoly.io

Loyoly.io

loyoly.io

Loyoly.io enables brands to create personalized referral programs where ambassadors can engage, complete missions, and earn rewards, fostering consumer trust and connection.

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.

Perkville

Perkville

perkville.com

Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.

SocialLadder

SocialLadder

socialladderapp.com

SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

socialhp.com

Social HorsePower (SHP) enables employees to share company content easily, enhancing recruitment, social engagement, and sales without the need for complicated training.

GaggleAMP

GaggleAMP

gaggleamp.com

GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform that facilitates content sharing on social media, helping businesses enhance brand visibility through employee engagement.

MouthPublicity.io

MouthPublicity.io

mouthpublicity.io

MouthPublicity.io helps users manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns automatically, converting customers into brand advocates.

LoyalAs

LoyalAs

loyalas.com

LoyalAs allows users to set up a referral program, track referrals and credits, and identify top referrers with automated tools.

LeadFellow

LeadFellow

leadfellow.com

LeadFellow helps B2B businesses generate revenue through referral marketing by leveraging personal recommendations without upfront costs.

Kudo Koala

Kudo Koala

kudokoala.com

Kudo Koala is a customer retention app that integrates loyalty programs, customer feedback, and a referral system to enhance engagement and encourage repeat business.

Influence.io

Influence.io

influence.io

Influence.io helps eCommerce brands create personalized loyalty and referral programs, allowing customers to earn points and rewards for their actions.

Partnero

Partnero

partnero.com

Partnero is a partnership management app for SaaS and e-commerce, enabling businesses to manage affiliate and referral programs with tracking, payouts, and performance analysis.

OneLocal

OneLocal

onelocal.com

OneLocal is an app that helps small businesses manage their local presence, offering tools for customer interaction, scheduling, payments, and reviews from a centralized dashboard.

Kickbooster

Kickbooster

kickbooster.me

Kickbooster enhances crowdfunding campaigns by enabling affiliate marketing and referral tracking, helping creators manage rewards and increase project visibility.

Base AI

Base AI

base.ai

Base is an AI-powered platform for B2B customer marketing and advocacy, allowing marketers to manage engagement and capture customer insights efficiently.

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

ReferralCandy helps businesses create and manage referral programs, allowing customers to refer others for rewards, boosting sales and customer engagement.

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Brandpad is a cloud-based platform for managing and sharing brand guidelines and assets, enabling organizations to maintain brand consistency and evolve their identity.

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

SoAmpli is a platform for managing and distributing approved marketing content to enhance social media presence and engagement for sales teams.

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

MarketBeam is a social media platform for regulated industries, enabling employees to share content while ensuring compliance and enhancing brand visibility.

