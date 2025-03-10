Top Brand Advocacy Software

Find the right software and services.
Introducing Brand Advocacy Software: Empower Your Customers to Champion Your Brand Brand Advocacy Software revolutionizes the way businesses harness the power of word-of-mouth marketing by transforming satisfied customers into enthusiastic brand ambassadors. This innovative software provides organizations with the tools and resources they need to cultivate and amplify authentic advocacy among their customer base. At its core, Brand Advocacy Software enables companies to identify, engage, and incentivize their most loyal customers to actively promote their brand across various channels, including social media, online reviews, and referrals. By leveraging the genuine enthusiasm and trust of satisfied customers, businesses can significantly enhance their brand visibility, credibility, and ultimately, their bottom line. By leveraging Brand Advocacy Software, organizations can tap into the authentic voices of their satisfied customers to drive brand awareness, loyalty, and advocacy at scale. Whether it's generating positive online reviews, sparking viral social media campaigns, or driving referrals, Brand Advocacy Software empowers businesses to turn customers into passionate advocates who champion their brand to the world.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate is a cloud-based affiliate management tool that helps businesses manage affiliate and referral marketing programs with various integrations.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
BrandChamp is an app that helps businesses manage brand ambassador programs, track influencer activities, and optimize marketing strategies with real-time analytics.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Rewardful allows SaaS companies to easily create and manage affiliate and referral programs, tracking commissions and performance through integrations with Stripe and Paddle.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is an all-in-one platform for affiliate, influencer, and referral marketing, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their marketing efforts.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Roster
getroster.com
Roster helps companies turn customers into brand ambassadors to enhance awareness, gather reviews, and increase revenue through community engagement and user-generated content.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd helps brands create personalized storefronts for creators, enabling better monetization and improved affiliate sales without heavy development resources.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
FirstPromoter is an affiliate marketing platform that helps businesses track and manage affiliate programs and commissions with easy integration options.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is a loyalty platform that enables ecommerce brands to create reward programs, encouraging repeat purchases and customer referrals.
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is a platform that automates the creation of verified customer case studies and testimonials by collecting feedback through surveys and reviews.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
LinkMink helps companies track referrals using Stripe's Payment Links without requiring servers or coding, set up in just 5 minutes.
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share is an employee advocacy tool for Slack that enables users to easily share approved company news and content on social media platforms.
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
ClearView Social is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share company content on social media directly from their inbox.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
GrowSurf is a referral software for tech startups that helps manage referral programs to boost customer growth and engagement.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
Seismic LiveSocial is a digital platform that helps professionals share curated content on social media and improve customer engagement securely and effectively.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador is a software platform that streamlines and automates referral marketing, helping businesses manage and track referrals and partnerships effectively.
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform for advertisers and networks to create and manage secure affiliate programs, track performance, and streamline processes.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable is a platform that helps e-commerce brands implement referral and loyalty marketing programs to acquire and retain customers.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an affiliate management tool for B2B SaaS companies, enabling recruitment of affiliates and streamlining commission tracking.
Visibly
visibly.io
Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a referral and loyalty marketing software that helps businesses engage customers, manage referral programs, and increase customer acquisition and retention.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.
Paiger
paiger.co
Paiger app helps sales teams automate content posting and lead generation, providing LinkedIn training and reporting features for personal brand building.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
CustomerGauge captures and analyzes customer feedback and revenue data to help businesses improve account experiences and reduce churn.
Seenit
seenit.io
Seenit is a platform that allows employees to create and edit videos, enhancing company recruiting and engagement without requiring prior video experience.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management app for regulated industries, enabling users to create, schedule, and analyze content on various platforms while ensuring compliance.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket is a platform that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to enhance customer acquisition and leverage customer loyalty.
Harviist
harviist.com
Harviist is a plug-in platform for creating and tracking customer referral campaigns easily, encouraging peer recommendations to enhance marketing effectiveness.
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
Loyoly.io enables brands to create personalized referral programs where ambassadors can engage, complete missions, and earn rewards, fostering consumer trust and connection.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud is a platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty through data analysis, automation, and personalized experiences.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a loyalty program app that integrates with business systems to reward customers for purchases and referrals, enhancing engagement and retention.
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is a platform that manages brand ambassador programs, helping companies engage with and track student ambassadors for effective marketing.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Friendbuy is a referral marketing software that helps businesses launch and manage referral programs, offering customizable widgets and robust analytics for performance tracking.
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login’ philosophy. Complicated software is a thing of the past. With SHP, your people don’t have to learn new software or waste time on complicated training. Our platform is simple, intuitive, and designed to help team members start sharing content right away. Your employees are your company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve made it simple for them to advocate for your business, making it easier for you to: -Recruit new people -Increase social engagement on company content -Boost sales through the power of social selling. With SHP’s AutoPilot feature your employees never need to strategize their content calendar. Approved content is shared automatically to their socials so engagement can roll in. Why is that important? Over 80% of consumers value recommendations from family and friends ahead of advertising. SHP turns your employees into the influencers who attract more sales to your business. Are you ready to empower your employees to become your greatest advocates? Do you want to learn more about how SHP boosts social engagement and gets people talking about your products and services? Schedule a free demo with our team today and unleash the power of SHP.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By introducing VIP tiers, you can reward your most loyal customers, while referral programs attract new customers. Additionally, you can identify and manage affiliates to boost your customer retention.
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outsmart and out-win your competition by making it easy for your customers to: - Find and locate you - Contact you anytime - Text you for a quote - Schedule a service - Pay for your service - Leave an online review OneLocal is the one-stop-shop for all your marketing needs. Have access to every marketing tool you need from one dashboard and a dedicated marketing specialist that is there with you every step of the way. To learn more about OneLocal, visit: https://onelocal.com/
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering. Kickbooster’s tools are designed to help project creators fully realize the benefit of their crowdfunding campaign and successfully transition from fundraising to selling.
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Its platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hours per week. Engage your customer base in a contextual manner within their journey, whether in-app/product, your community, training portal, or any digital touchpoint across their lifecycle.
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
ReferralCandy helps businesses create and manage referral programs, allowing customers to refer others for rewards, boosting sales and customer engagement.
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is the brand platform where design studios and brand owners standardize their brand deliveries. Everything from creation to sharing and usage in one, dedicated place in the cloud. Accessible for everyone involved, beautifully designed by you.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is an award-winning advocate marketing and sales SaaS platform. Through a beautiful and user-friendly interface, SoAmpli helps companies turn their sales team into social selling stars increasing sales and powering brands. The SoAmpli platform facilitates the creation of a centralised space for heads of marketing and social media managers to quickly distribute fully-approved, 100% on-brand content to their sales team and employees, making it extremely easy for users to post – or schedule in advance - company content on their personal social media profiles. Users can attach a number of social media accounts to their SoAmpli profile, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. All links are automatically shortened, which allows to follow their journey through the web and bring back information regarding click-throughs, number of shares and overall reach. Companies can then gather unique insight with SoAmpli’s real time statistics and downloadable dashboards to help measure success and showcase social content’s ROI. Within 30 days, SoAmpli can generate 30% more relevant prospecting for companies, boosting and showcasing the ROI of their digital content, while gaining unique insight and accessing new, untapped routes to market on social media. At the same time, SoAmpli helps bridge the highly expensive gap between the marketing and sales disciplines, effectively providing sales team with content ammunition – created by marketing - to close more deals and foster stronger relationships on social media.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthcare, financial services and cybersecurity. Our customers' say, they . Increased LinkedIn reach by 3000% . Increased clickthroughs by 15X . Had most successful marketing campaigns with MarketBeam Ask for about our most popular features, . Social Drip Campaign . Executive Branding . Content and Audience 360
