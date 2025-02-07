Top Brand Advocacy Software - Slovakia

Find the right software and services.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and may be viewed on mobile, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. The authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Sociabble uses user activation, rewards, and recognition on various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Sociabble’s unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace – leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries, and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advocates. We leverage cutting-edge automation technology to unlock the incredible power of referral marketing, build buzz around your brand, and convert satisfied customers into vocal brand advocates. Genius Referrals is best for brands that need more dynamic solutions and automation on their referral program processes. We provide end-to-end solutions for B2B, B2C, SaaS, Retail, and Enterprise.
GoodSeeker
goodseeker.com
GoodSeeker Digital Yearbook for employee success and life at work stories. Capture, centralize and share employee-inspired content to build your team and brand inside and out. Invite employees, clients, partners and other ambassadors to submit individual and team-generated stories to spotlight job roles, skills, hidden talents, company values, and go to market differentiators.
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first world, these communities are the biggest influence on consumers’ buying behaviour. It used to be about the individual – we thought that people who looked the same, acted the same. And we marketed to them in the same way, exactly like our competitors. Today’s most successful brands – like Huel, Gymshark and Airbnb – focus on their communities. With Herdify’s AI technology, detect and monitor your communities, and grow strategically, like today’s most successful marketers.
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create and track referral campaigns in just a few clicks. 83% of potential customers trust the recommendations of friends and family, with referred customers showing a 37% higher retention rate (Nielsen). Customer Referral Marketing facilitates and encourages these peer-to-peer recommendations by providing channels and campaigns that make it easier for the customer to talk about your product or service
Paiger
paiger.co
Reach more prospects by building your team's personal brands. Give your sales team their own automated marketing assistant to post content & find leads, with LinkedIn training and reporting built-in.
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and employees. This typically unlocks millions of dollars of pipeline that your SDR/sales team is likely missing and now can execute on in a few clicks!
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimited Referrals -GDPR Compliance -Payout Management -Wallet Integration -Multiple Campaigns -2 Way Gratifications -Templates Support -Custom Requirements -Multiple Language 45+ -API Support
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By introducing VIP tiers, you can reward your most loyal customers, while referral programs attract new customers. Additionally, you can identify and manage affiliates to boost your customer retention.
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outsmart and out-win your competition by making it easy for your customers to: - Find and locate you - Contact you anytime - Text you for a quote - Schedule a service - Pay for your service - Leave an online review OneLocal is the one-stop-shop for all your marketing needs. Have access to every marketing tool you need from one dashboard and a dedicated marketing specialist that is there with you every step of the way. To learn more about OneLocal, visit: https://onelocal.com/
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any business (not just e-commerce) and maximize your word of mouth referrals through referral program software that fits your business. Your brand, your voice, your incentive structure, and your rewards all integrated with your systems and business processes. Our goal is that you're not in our platform every day and that your word of mouth runs on autopilot so you can kick back and relax and watch your referrals roll in. We make it easy to set up and avoid the biggest mistakes in referral marketing with built-in best practices and real-time audits to make sure you're program is performing to it's potential.
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disconnected from your brand. That's where Wiink comes in. We're revolutionising the approach to referrals by building personalised spaces for brand ambassadors to engage with brands. They can perform missions, unlock rewards through gamification, and contribute to your brand's growth.
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to encourage these collaborations. It is a platform that connects brands and employees to improve both internal and external communication of the company, as well as to increase brand trust and enhance brand values. SocialPubli Advocacy was created in 2016, and currently has clients such as Iberostar, Mutua Madrileña, Mapfre, MásMóvil, among others.
Seenit
seenit.io
We help businesses create videos with their employees. With Seenit's employee-generated video platform, you can collect, edit, and share videos, all in one place. Attract, engage and retain top talent through employee video. Built for employer brand and communications teams looking to elevate the employee voice at companies like Amazon, Sky, Vodafone and H&M.
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and evangelical customers. Visibly helps organisations to manage engagement, communications, experience and advocacy across all of their employee and customer groups.
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is the brand platform where design studios and brand owners standardize their brand deliveries. Everything from creation to sharing and usage in one, dedicated place in the cloud. Accessible for everyone involved, beautifully designed by you.
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management software company that provides tools to empower marketers in regulated industries to manage organic social media content and paid social media advertising on one platform. Trusted by more than 250 institutions in banking, insurance, mortgage and wealth management, Denim Social enables brands to engage consumers on social media, deepen relationships with communities and close more deals while staying in compliance. Denim Social is the only ABA-endorsed social media management platform for banks and financial services firms.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is an award-winning advocate marketing and sales SaaS platform. Through a beautiful and user-friendly interface, SoAmpli helps companies turn their sales team into social selling stars increasing sales and powering brands. The SoAmpli platform facilitates the creation of a centralised space for heads of marketing and social media managers to quickly distribute fully-approved, 100% on-brand content to their sales team and employees, making it extremely easy for users to post – or schedule in advance - company content on their personal social media profiles. Users can attach a number of social media accounts to their SoAmpli profile, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. All links are automatically shortened, which allows to follow their journey through the web and bring back information regarding click-throughs, number of shares and overall reach. Companies can then gather unique insight with SoAmpli’s real time statistics and downloadable dashboards to help measure success and showcase social content’s ROI. Within 30 days, SoAmpli can generate 30% more relevant prospecting for companies, boosting and showcasing the ROI of their digital content, while gaining unique insight and accessing new, untapped routes to market on social media. At the same time, SoAmpli helps bridge the highly expensive gap between the marketing and sales disciplines, effectively providing sales team with content ammunition – created by marketing - to close more deals and foster stronger relationships on social media.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthcare, financial services and cybersecurity. Our customers' say, they . Increased LinkedIn reach by 3000% . Increased clickthroughs by 15X . Had most successful marketing campaigns with MarketBeam Ask for about our most popular features, . Social Drip Campaign . Executive Branding . Content and Audience 360
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increase the organic reach of your brand in social media, attract talent to your company and boost your social sales through employees’ social networks. Features BeAmbassador: - Create a brand ambassadors network through a system of invitations. - Segment the ambassadors by categories. - Propose content that ambassadors can share in their social networks or program content directly on behalf of ambassadors with prior authorization. - Monitor ambassador’s activity in real time and analyze the impact of its publications. - Gamification system that offers a ranking of ambassadors based on their activity in order to reward them. It is also possible to create challenges and competitions. - Extras: mobile application for iOS & Android and Google Chrome extension Are you ready to boost your social media strategies with your employees? BeAmbassador is ideal for your company, agency, university, business school, government institution and much more. Contact us for more information!
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering. Kickbooster’s tools are designed to help project creators fully realize the benefit of their crowdfunding campaign and successfully transition from fundraising to selling.
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login’ philosophy. Complicated software is a thing of the past. With SHP, your people don’t have to learn new software or waste time on complicated training. Our platform is simple, intuitive, and designed to help team members start sharing content right away. Your employees are your company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve made it simple for them to advocate for your business, making it easier for you to: -Recruit new people -Increase social engagement on company content -Boost sales through the power of social selling. With SHP’s AutoPilot feature your employees never need to strategize their content calendar. Approved content is shared automatically to their socials so engagement can roll in. Why is that important? Over 80% of consumers value recommendations from family and friends ahead of advertising. SHP turns your employees into the influencers who attract more sales to your business. Are you ready to empower your employees to become your greatest advocates? Do you want to learn more about how SHP boosts social engagement and gets people talking about your products and services? Schedule a free demo with our team today and unleash the power of SHP.
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be left with an outdated Employee Advocacy tool.
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers around the globe use PostBeyond to transform enhance brand visibility, generate qualified leads, establish thought leadership, and build a winning employer brand. PostBeyond provides a scalable solution that puts the employee first. This impacts the products we build and how we support our customers – from user experience to customer success.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to help Gaggle Managers create once and distribute forever with unique content to every employee advocate. With the increased social media activation, your employees build their personal brands while expanding the company’s brand awareness, press opportunities, lead generation, and marketing campaign performance. GaggleAMP Members benefit from gamification, leaderboards, and rewards for participation in their company’s employee advocacy efforts, making it quick and easy for members to see the benefits of participation. To see how impactful an employee advocacy program could be for your company, visit our ROI calculator (no email address required): https://www.gaggleamp.com/roi-calculator
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help deliver content distribution at scale, expand their brand awareness, and drive business growth through the power of employee networks. No matter if you’re a small start-up or you’re a global workplace with thousands of employees, your needs are the same. You need to grow, and in order to grow: You need to hire. You need to market.You need to sell.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or to find your next superstar employee, DSMN8 has the solution. We make it easy for organizations to leverage their employees’ influence, helping their workforce to become brand advocates and more effective social sellers. Our innovative solutions enable your employees to locate, create, and share company-approved content with ease. In its simplest form, here’s how it works: Step 1: Centralize your organization’s content into a custom news feed. Step 2: Provide access for employees to share company-approved content. Step 3: Track results and ROI with our industry-leading analytics suite. The world’s biggest companies trust DSMN8 to power their employee advocacy programs, including McKinsey, Nokia, Ipsos, AkzoNobel, Bayer, Abbott, DropBox, Aramex, GroupM, and Snap Inc. Helping our clients empower their own employees is what drives how we work every day, and motivates us to deliver cutting-edge solutions.
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the leading employee advocacy platform created to help companies increase revenue through more effective and systematic use of social media. With Clearview Social, employees can share on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter without leaving their inbox - helping companies bring in more business and increase exposure. How it works: * Clearview Social gives marketers the ability to create a queue of content to be shared by the employees. * Employees receive an email suggesting content to share, and with the click of a button they can share to Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter without leaving their inbox. * How do we know it’s working? Clearview Social's measurement tools track who shares, and how many people click or engage with shared content. Employees can then “click and choose” which articles or blog posts they’d like to share. By clicking a link directly in the email, they immediately spread the content across their social networks and help build relationships with clients and prospects.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. LiveSocial has strong partnerships and powerful integrations with Proofpoint and with SafeGuard Cyber to meet the varying security, compliance, and archiving needs of each of LiveSocial's clients. Sellers who demonstrate authentic expertise and passion on social build trust at scale. They nurture critical relationships. They spark business-building conversations. And they outperform their competition. Most social selling programs struggle because they don’t arm their people with content buyers truly value. Seismic LiveSocial puts a unique stream of high-quality 3rd-party content at the fingertips of each of your sellers, no matter what industry they serve. And that changes everything.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable’s marketing technology empowers e-commerce brands to acquire & retain high-value customers through referral & loyalty marketing programs. As a single-source solution for your referral marketing and loyalty marketing needs, brands are able to create seamless user experiences designed to increase brand engagement and build brand affinity. For both referral and loyalty solutions, Talkable offers comprehensive segmentation capabilities, a built-in A/B testing suite, and best-in-class fraud prevention intelligence. Talkable is more than just a technology solution, we’re also your partner. As such, every client has a dedicated team of experts who will strategize, envision, create, deploy, optimize all of your campaigns. The customer success team will act as an extension of your marketing team designing referral and loyalty programs that exceed your expectations. Talkable is best suited for brands with $4M+ in annual revenue. Its enterprise clients on average see a 52X ROI from their referral programs. Talkable’s Marketing Solutions are used to: * Identify, target, and reward your most valuable customers through in-depth data analysis. * Acquire and retain your highest-value clients at a low cost * Drive more sales and increase revenue Talkable was founded in 2009 and pioneered the ability to digitally track the virality of word-of-mouth marketing which ultimately sparked the creation of Referral Marketing. Today, Talkable develops and implements long-term growth strategies targeting new customer acquisition, increased retention, higher LTV, all at a significantly lower CPA than other marketing channels.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount Codes - Integrate via Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify App, BigCommerce App - Suitable for any business type - Market leading API/ Zapier connections, customize and automate even further - Excellent value. Dont overpay for 3 seperate partner software platforms # Affiliate Marketing Software - Recruit Affiliates. Let affiliates find you with Marketplace Listings, search for affiliates with Affiliate Hunt, then let your affiliates recruit more affiliates for you with MLM. - Reward with commission, fixed or manual rewards - Track Sign-Ups, Sales & Subscriptions - Share marketing assets with affiliates, ensuring their content is always on brand. - Run Campaigns - offering bonuses or other additional rewards to meet targets # Influencer Marketing Platform - Search & contact Instagram, Tik Tok & YouTube Influencers to your programs - Create campaigns, where influencers submit content for your approval - Pay influencers with fixed fees for content OR get commission on sales # Customer Referral Marketing Tools - Get customers to refer-a-friend your to their friends. Entice them with an offer on the Post-Purchase Modal and the Referral Widget - Nurture your customers into evangelists, with custom emails - seperate from Influencer and Affiliates - Reward customers with store credit, commission or other fixed rewards - you decide 14 Day Free Trial on all plans!
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and accelerate revenue growth. With the flexibility to handle even the most advanced loyalty and referral programs, SaaSquatch lets you reward your advocates for any behavior you choose, then empowers them to help grow your customer base through referrals. Our rewards engine lets you set unique conditions for earning, create reward tiers, and offer a variety of different rewards to create the perfect custom program. Plus, native integrations, enterprise-grade security, fraud detection, and multilingual support provide the power and scalability to expand with you. Make use of the customer data you already have to run campaigns that provide a personalized user experience, increase customer loyalty, and improve retention rates. Increase adoption of new product features and engage users at all stages of the customer lifecycle to never miss a chance to grow.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been built by a previous Head of Customer Success which is clear in how they do business; they definitely want people get value out of their product and will help you achieve that. They offer a free plan, and when you buy a premium package you will get ROI really quickly based on how they defined their pricing. A great way for SaaS companies to start their affiliate program without high upfront costs. The company is located in Utrecht, The Netherlands (complies with GDPR) and was founded in 2020.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Turn your biggest fans into your best marketers. Rewardful is a simple way for SaaS companies to setup affiliate and referral programs with Stripe & Paddle. Just connect your account and let us track referrals, discounts and commissions for you!
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is the world’s largest loyalty platform, providing easy-to-use reward programs that help scaling ecommerce brands transform one-time sales into repeat, loyal customers. Over 100,000 brands use Smile points, referral, and VIP programs to maximize their acquisition efforts and turn transactional purchases into passionate brand advocates that can’t help but come back again and again. You can launch a beautiful and customizable rewards program in just a few clicks. Additionally, Smile.io allows you to reward customers for a variety of actions, including social media sharing, product reviews, and more. There are also a growing number of Smile Apps including MailChimp and Klaviyo. These apps allow you to connect your program to tools you already use. Smile.io is available on these app stores: Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Wix. Looking for full control? Access our API with Smile Plus to start rewarding your customers in unique ways.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recruit, Engage, and Reward a Community (2) Amplify Brand Awareness (3) Leverage User Generated Content (4) Drive Word of Mouth Revenue
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Imagine your own customers helping you drive new sales! Customer referrals are the key to viral marketing and a thriving business. With ReferralCandy, bring this incredible power of peer influence to your own store.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob help great businesses get the reputation they deserve, become top rated, and win more sales. It's a reputation marketing platform designed to help your businesses grow by attracting more leads and closing more sales. NiceJob does this by automating the process of collecting reviews and referrals from your customers and leverage them across all your marketing channels to increase your conversions, reduce your customer concerns, and help your business become top-rated. * The leading Reputation Marketing platform. * Easily become a top rated business and win more sales. * Rated and trusted by +7000 businesses. Add a Convert website to any NiceJob plan. Convert websites are guaranteed to win at least 10% more sales than your existing site, making sure your website pays for itself. With NiceJob, if you're a plumber, or a maid, or a lawyer, or some other service provider you can be the best at that thing without also having to be a marketing genius to get clients. NiceJob let your customers do the talking for you.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform that helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals. CustomerGauge is a B2B customer experience management platform that enables clients to: - Collect customer feedback from multiple stakeholders in an account - Create custom dashboards for displaying real-time results - Set goals and targets for closing the loop with customers - Segment customer insights by region, product, facility, and more. - and align employees CX-related business initiatives CustomerGauge is also the first and only customer experience management solution that automatically combines customer insights with revenue data. This allows CX managers to: - Identify and prioritize the most impactful customer experience improvements - Forecast the impact of future CX improvements across the customer journey - and report on the ROI of valuable customer experience initiatives
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
