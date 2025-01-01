App store for web apps

Box Office Software
Top Box Office Software

Box office software is an end-to-end event management solution that facilitates ticketing, sales, and attendee list management for live events. Event organizers use box office software to collect registrations, sell tickets and merchandise, accept donations, and manage attendee profiles. These products can be leveraged during and after an event to sell tickets on-site, check in attendees, and analyze the success of an event. Some box office software also includes CRM software features for managing customer or patron profiles.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.

pretix

pretix

pretix.eu

Pretix is a ticketing software for managing and selling tickets for various events, offering features like customization, automation, and integration while ensuring privacy and security.

Tessitura

Tessitura

tessitura.com

Tessitura is a software platform that assists arts and cultural organizations with ticketing, fundraising, membership, and marketing through integrated tools and analytics.

TicketSpice

TicketSpice

ticketspice.com

TicketSpice is an online ticketing platform for event management, offering customizable ticket sales, attendee tracking, and various payment options.

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

ViewStub is a platform for managing hybrid events, offering ticketing, live streaming, and registration directly from clients' websites.

ShowClix

ShowClix

showclix.com

ShowClix is a ticketing platform that enables users to create event pages, manage ticket sales, and provide a smooth purchasing experience for attendees.

Smeetz

Smeetz

smeetz.com

Smeetz is a data-driven platform for attractions that optimizes ticketing, manages workflows, and uses dynamic pricing to enhance operational efficiency.

Showpass

Showpass

showpass.com

Showpass is an event management platform that simplifies ticketing, registration, and attendee management for various event organizers.

Time.ly

Time.ly

time.ly

Time.ly is an event ticketing and management platform for selling tickets and promoting events, both virtual and in-person, with customizable tools for users.

Sparxo

Sparxo

sparxo.com

Sparxo is an event management and ticketing platform that enables users to create, manage, and promote events while handling ticket sales and attendee engagement.

Hytix

Hytix

hytix.com

Hytix is an online ticketing software that streamlines ticket sales for various events, allowing organizers to manage sales, track attendees, and enhance the event experience.

Yapsody

Yapsody

yapsody.com

Yapsody is an event ticketing platform that helps organizers create, manage, and sell tickets for events while offering tools for promotion and attendee management.

SimpleTix

SimpleTix

simpletix.com

SimpleTix is an online ticketing platform that allows users to create, manage, and sell tickets for events like concerts and festivals without contracts or upfront costs.

EventSprout

EventSprout

eventsprout.com

EventSprout is a ticketing platform that helps organize events by managing ticket sales, attendee registration, and event promotion, with real-time data insights.

Cooltix

Cooltix

cooltix.hu

Cooltix is an event ticketing platform that allows users to browse, purchase, and manage tickets for various events like concerts and comedy shows.

Eventix

Eventix

eventix.io

Eventix is a SaaS app for managing ticket sales and event logistics, helping organizers streamline registration and enhance overall event efficiency.

Bookitbee

Bookitbee

bookitbee.com

Bookitbee is a self-service platform for selling tickets and managing bookings for events, both virtual and in-person, simplifying event organization for users.

Afton Tickets

Afton Tickets

aftontickets.com

Afton Tickets is a ticketing platform that simplifies event ticket purchases and management for users and organizers with various supportive tools.

Top Box Office Software - WebCatalog