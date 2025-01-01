Top Box Office Software

Find the right software and services.
Box office software is an end-to-end event management solution that facilitates ticketing, sales, and attendee list management for live events. Event organizers use box office software to collect registrations, sell tickets and merchandise, accept donations, and manage attendee profiles. These products can be leveraged during and after an event to sell tickets on-site, check in attendees, and analyze the success of an event. Some box office software also includes CRM software features for managing customer or patron profiles.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing app that allows users to create, browse, and promote local events while managing ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor is an event ticketing platform that allows organizers to create customizable ticketing pages and manage ticket sales for events of all sizes.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource is an online platform for managing and selling event tickets with straightforward pricing and responsive customer support.
pretix
pretix.eu
Pretix is a ticketing software for managing and selling tickets for various events, offering features like customization, automation, and integration while ensuring privacy and security.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a software platform that assists arts and cultural organizations with ticketing, fundraising, membership, and marketing through integrated tools and analytics.
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
TicketSpice is an online ticketing platform for event management, offering customizable ticket sales, attendee tracking, and various payment options.
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a platform for managing hybrid events, offering ticketing, live streaming, and registration directly from clients' websites.
ShowClix
showclix.com
ShowClix is a ticketing platform that enables users to create event pages, manage ticket sales, and provide a smooth purchasing experience for attendees.
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Smeetz is a data-driven platform for attractions that optimizes ticketing, manages workflows, and uses dynamic pricing to enhance operational efficiency.
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is an event management platform that simplifies ticketing, registration, and attendee management for various event organizers.
Time.ly
time.ly
Time.ly is an event ticketing and management platform for selling tickets and promoting events, both virtual and in-person, with customizable tools for users.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Sparxo is an event management and ticketing platform that enables users to create, manage, and promote events while handling ticket sales and attendee engagement.
Hytix
hytix.com
Hytix is an online ticketing software that streamlines ticket sales for various events, allowing organizers to manage sales, track attendees, and enhance the event experience.
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an event ticketing platform that helps organizers create, manage, and sell tickets for events while offering tools for promotion and attendee management.
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
SimpleTix is an online ticketing platform that allows users to create, manage, and sell tickets for events like concerts and festivals without contracts or upfront costs.
EventSprout
eventsprout.com
EventSprout is a ticketing platform that helps organize events by managing ticket sales, attendee registration, and event promotion, with real-time data insights.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Cooltix is an event ticketing platform that allows users to browse, purchase, and manage tickets for various events like concerts and comedy shows.
Eventix
eventix.io
Eventix is a SaaS app for managing ticket sales and event logistics, helping organizers streamline registration and enhance overall event efficiency.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform for selling tickets and managing bookings for events, both virtual and in-person, simplifying event organization for users.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is a ticketing platform that simplifies event ticket purchases and management for users and organizers with various supportive tools.
