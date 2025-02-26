Top Box Office Software - Tunisia

Ticket Tailor

At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.