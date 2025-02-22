Top Box Office Software - Thailand

Find the right software and services.
Box office software is an end-to-end event management solution that facilitates ticketing, sales, and attendee list management for live events. Event organizers use box office software to collect registrations, sell tickets and merchandise, accept donations, and manage attendee profiles. These products can be leveraged during and after an event to sell tickets on-site, check in attendees, and analyze the success of an event. Some box office software also includes CRM software features for managing customer or patron profiles.
Smeetz
smeetz.com
Whether you want to improve your ticketing, track your complete visitors' journey, or you want to optimise your workflow to make your business more efficient; our unified commerce solution for attractions, power by artificial intelligence will be your ally to reach your goals.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Time.ly
time.ly
Timely Event Ticketing software is a full-service web based event ticketing system. Take control over event ticket sales. Sell tickets online and at the box office, for both virtual and in person events. - increase website traffic and elevate your brand with a white-label solution that allows you to be in charge of your event branding. - supports all types of events, such as arts, music, sports and tourism. - compatible with any type of event venue: theatres, museums, local attractions, festivals and more. - easy to set up, learn and use. - mobile friendly. - simple and secure checkout. - real time reporting and analytics.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Create better events. Sell tickets on your site. The right event ticketing solution for you to grow your brand, community, and SEO! Check-in & POS too!
pretix
pretix.eu
pretix is a highly sophisticated ticketing software that is all-in-one: Online shop, box office and ticket outlets with focus on privacy and security. pretix offers full multi-language capabilities, is highly adaptable to your event and extensible with plug-ins and through a REST API. Our software has been successfully used for conferences, festivals, concerts, shows, exhibitions, workshops, and more all around the world. Our pricing - 2.5% of sales excluding payment providers - is risk-free and completely transparent.
EventSprout
eventsprout.com
EventSprout is a ticketing platform that provides real-time information about registration trends, website traffic, and sales revenue.
Hytix
hytix.com
Hytix is a state of art online ticketing software that revolutionizes how event organizers manage ticket sales. As an event ticketing platform, Hytix delivers a comprehensive solution for selling tickets online, making it an excellent alternative for various events from concerts to conferences, Haunted attractions to escape rooms. Hytix's robust event ticketing system allows organizers to streamline their procedures, reduce manual work, and boost efficiency. With Hytix, you can sell event tickets quickly and conveniently, reaching a larger audience by boosting your events. Furthermore, Hytix stands out among other event ticketing platforms with its cutting-edge box office ticketing software. This feature enables you to ticket sales at the Box-office platform. Whether you’re planning a small local gathering or a large-scale international event, Hytix’s online ticketing software is designed to deliver to your needs and assure a smooth ticketing experience for both organizers and attendees.
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and experiences directly from their own website with ViewStub’s white-label software. We also offer a free events marketplace for you to monetize, stream, and host events worldwide. ViewStub is the perfect solution for business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and anyone looking to transition their event experience to a hybrid approach. Still looking for a traditional solution? ViewStub offers in-person event ticketing solutions as well as strictly virtual options.
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Google Reserve, and a proprietary publishers network. Showpass creates solutions for complex events, large organizations, and high-volume event producers and is proud to serve millions of customers.
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover business insights and turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. The Tessitura community includes over 750 arts organizations and cultural attractions in 10 countries. Our staff provide 24/7 support and offer guidance to grow revenue and build lifelong engagement. For more information, please visit www.tessituranetwork.com or contact [email protected].
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees, everything Afton does for you can come in at a true $0.00 cost.
ShowClix
showclix.com
Go beyond event ticketing with ShowClix. Create fully branded event pages, take advantage of built-in marketing and analytics tools, work with event experts, and more.
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
Sell tickets online and host your most successful event ever with TicketSpice. TicketSpice is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable. At just $0.99 per ticket, you'll save thousands, while offering a seamlessly simple ticketing experience. TicketSpice is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, timed ticketing, reserved seating, mobile scanning, box office, merchandise options, and more. If you’re frustrated by expensive and restrictive ticketing systems that put their logo on top of your ticketing page, you’ll love how TicketSpice empowers you to control the entire ticketing experience. TicketSpice offers you one platform with everything you need to sell tickets, manage attendees, capture data, and more. With over 60,000 customers and twelve years of experience, we’ll be your guide to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our complete system through one single, easy to understand, honest booking fee structure. What separates TicketSource from the rest is our dedication to providing first-class customer support. We're friendly and supportive, and when you talk to us you won't find us reading from a script. Whether you're tech-savvy or a technophobe, we'll talk to you as an individual, because we're individuals too.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a simple platform with a customer-first mindset. Users can choose between pay-as-you-go, or buying credits upfront to save. We also give charities, B Corps and PTAs 20% off. And if an event is free, so are we. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable and we offer a huge range of features. Think seating charts, integration with popular tools, and a free check-in app, for starters. Our team is small but mighty, driven by feedback and focussed on simplicity. We issue over 1M tickets every month for events of all shapes and sizes – from the UK’s only floating puppet theatre to Beyonce-themed bottomless brunches and sell-out Santa’s grottos across the US. We’re also the world’s biggest independent ticketing platform. With no investors to answer to, or unrealistic growth targets. This allows us to grow on purpose – with purpose – so that every event ticket sold with Ticket Tailor can have a positive impact. We're carbon neutral (having offset our entire history of emissions), donate to climate causes for every ticket sold, and in 2021 became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses putting people and the planet first.
