Bot platforms are instrumental tools designed for building and deploying interactive chatbots. These platforms empower companies to create intelligent, conversational bots that engage with customers and assist in delivering information to users. Offering a range of development tools such as frameworks and API toolsets, these platforms enable customizable bot creation. Typically, these bots are scalable, capable of serving on various communication platforms and across multiple devices simultaneously. Some platforms even offer features for advertising and payment integration. Additionally, they provide maintenance features to address issues that may arise post-publishing. Many bot platforms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning products to achieve advanced performance and analytics. They harness natural language processing (NLP) tools to interpret text and interact effectively with AI platforms. For inclusion in the Bot Platforms category, a product must: 1. Provide capabilities for bot deployment. 2. Offer bot development frameworks to facilitate customization. 3. Enable users to define behaviors and program responses for their bots. 4. Furnish users with tools for performing maintenance and updates to published bots.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses build and manage an AI workforce. It provides tools and solutions to recruit AI agents that can automate a wide range of tasks, from sales and marketing to customer support and operations. The platform offers a no-code builder, making it easy for anyone to create and deploy powerful AI agents without needing advanced technical skills.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions & loyalty for hundreds of millions of users every month. In fact, Sendbird powers the in-app conversations of more than 300 million monthly active users sending more than 7 billion messages per month across 1200 global customers. Demo Sendbird in action here: https://sendbird.com/products/demos Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Sendbird is backed by re ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator.
500apps
500apps.com
CRM.io by 500apps is an advanced CRM Software to Drive more sales and grow your business faster with the best cloud-based Customer Relationship Management software. Get access to 50 apps for $14.99 per user. Features: 1. Lead Management: Lead Management Software could add and manage all your leads at one central location. Easily manage customer information and nurture customer relationships using best-in-class contact management features. Close more deals with less work. 2. Contact Management Software: Contact Management Software by CRM.io could manage customer information and grow stronger customer relationships from one central location. 3. Account Management Software: Smart Account Management Software understands your customer’s business needs and win more deals with a strategic view of key accounts in your sales pursuits. 4. Deals Management: Deal Management Software could track, manage, and win more deals with the growing business. 5. Sales Automation Software: Sales Automation Software for growing businesses to easily automate complex sales processes. Smart, powerful sales automation, Save time, streamline your sales process, and scale your business by automating your sales and business workflows in minutes.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Instacart to JP Morgan Chase and The Home Depot - trust Voiceflow as their collaborative AI agent building platform. The intuitive agent builder canvas, knowledge base, and content management system are paired with an extensible developer toolkit for shipping advanced AI agents that can scale across the customer experience. More than 250,000 ambitious teams worldwide are building agents on Voiceflow today.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at scale. Global brands use Clickatell’s trusted Chat Commerce Platform to reduce costs while maximizing value and elevating customer experiences across all stages of the consumer lifecycle. Clickatell is headquartered in the Bay Area and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
Lindy
lindy.ai
Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assistant to organize email and plan travel * a scribe to transcribe medical notes * a chatbot to automate customer support * or a custom solution for your business function and teams... There's a Lindy for you. And if there's not, you can build a purpose-built AI agent in minutes, without a line of code.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. With LivePerson’s solutions, you can understand what customers want, connect to the right channels, assist your agents, and embrace AI-powered automation — all in service of your business and customers. We call this virtuous cycle the Conversational Flywheel, and it’s at the core of everything we do.
konversable
konversable.com
Konversable is a powerful chat solution designed to delight your customers and convert more enquiries. Our solution can be used across many different use cases. The Konversable has been designed to help our clients in a number of ways: * Clients with Live Chat backup enabled can now be notified of incoming live chat requests through the App, and can even chat with users from directly within the App. * All Live Chat functionality present in our cloud-based solution can be used within the App, including the ability to Transfer Chats between departments, and the creation/insertion of Quick Replies to improve ease of use. * Clients can be notified of any leads generated by their bot, ensuring these can be actioned quickly. * Chat transcripts across all messaging channels can be reviewed where these are connected; including Website chats, Whatsapp chats and Messenger chats. Reactive and proactive features to increase enquiries, chats, and conversions.
Arsturn
arsturn.com
In today's fast-paced digital world, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with their customers. Arsturn AI emerges as a cutting-edge solution, offering custom ChatGPT chatbots that can be integrated effortlessly into your website. Within just a minute of setup, Arsturn AI promises to revolutionize the way businesses interact with visitors by providing instant support and enhancing the user experience. Arsturn AI harnesses the power of conversational AI to provide users with a highly interactive and responsive chatbot. Here's a look at the underlying mechanics: * Utilizes advanced natural language processing (NLP) to understand and respond to user queries. * Adapts to your brand's voice to maintain consistency in communication. * Offers real-time interaction, ensuring that website visitors receive immediate assistance. Arsturn AI's ChatGPT solutions are packed with features that cater to various business needs. Let's delve into the specifics: * Personalized Chatbots: Tailor-made to align with your brand's messaging and goals. * Instant Support: Provides immediate answers to customer inquiries, improving their experience. * Lead Generation: Engages prospects through interactive dialogues, capturing leads effectively. * Virtual Assistance: Acts as an online representative, guiding users through your website. Benefits include: * Enhanced user engagement leading to improved customer satisfaction. * Increased conversion rates through proactive customer interactions. * Cost savings on customer support with automated responses.
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a super simple and clean no-code chatbot creation tool for business or entertainment purposes. Users can add a chatbot to their websites and improve the experience of their visitors.
ThumbCrowd
thumb-crowd.com
ThumbCrowd is an empowering platform which facilitates businesses to build intelligent bots to interact with their customers through live chat on website, social media channels and applications. It also provides pre-built templates for businesses to get started. For your Ai/ML Bot, build a workflow in minutes & connect with your business communication channel. For answering basic FAQs, create your “Rule Based Bot” by simply using a seamless drag and drop option. How ThumbCrowd works? Step 1. Select a suitable pre-built bot from template or create a new bot for your business. Step 2.Design conversations. Train bot with your own data. Step 3.Connect your trained bot impeccably with the suitable business communication channel e.g. Facebook Messenger, SMS, Live Chat, WeChat, Viber, Line and more. ThumbCrowd interface (www.thumb-crowd.com) will guide you to develop and streamline the entire customer service process. You can train your Ai bots to communicate with customers in a humanly personal based coherent flow. Another feature of ThumbCrowd is combining chatbot solutions with various options for a better human interaction and comprehension. Get the balance right, and you’ll benefit from happier, more engaged customers.
Conversed.ai
conversed.ai
Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, KakaoTalk, MSFT Teams or any other chat or voice platform. After having developed an AI driven chat or voice solution for the platforms of choice, we help our clients optimize the performance of the bot towards the highest employee satisfaction, maximum return on investment or biggest cost saving.
Wit.ai
wit.ai
Wit.ai is an API that makes it easy for developers to build applications and devices that you can talk to. Any app, any device can use Wit.ai to take natural language input (speech or text message) from users and turn it into a command.
Aimylogic
aimylogic.com
A simple visual AI-powered bot builder Aimylogic is a platform for natural language communication for SMBs, whereby over 60.000 users have created thousands of skills for voice assistants and chatbots at the touch of a button. Even non-developers can create a skill or a smart bot using Aimylogic.
Alphachat
alphachat.ai
AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform. It makes customer service more efficient and customers happy. Anyone can build their own Intelligent Virtual Assistant (i.e. a smart AI chatbot) and set it up for customer support automation in less than an hour. The value the product provides: Increase your customer support efficiency in messaging channels. * Measure and increase resolution rate. * Reduce agent workload and leave FAQ answering to the AI. * Increase deflection rate in chat. * Put repetitive tasks on autopilot. * Cross reference chat resolution data to your call center data. Make customers happy * Immediate answers to questions 24/7 * Intent detection and Natural Language Understanding. * Measure AI answer quality. * Answers in every language. * Bot-to-human handover with built-in live chat. Set it up in less than an hour. * Templates for different industries (SaaS, eCommerce, finance, telecoms). * AI suggests improvements into your training data. Add extra intelligence with Enterprise features like AlphaOS custom code into intents, user authentication, SSO, SLA, APIs, multichannel deployment (WhatsApp, Messenger, RCS, Apple Business Chat, voice).
ChatPion
chatpion.net
ChatPion— AI Chatbot for Facebook, Instagram, eCommerce, SMS/Email & Social Media Marketing (SaaS) ChatPion is an all-in-one solution designed to uplift your business across various domains such as marketing, sales, automation & ecommerce business. Our platform boasts an advanced AI chatbot creator with an intuitive Drag & Drop flow builder, eliminating the need for coding skills. Effortless integration with, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram DM, ensures constant communication. ChatPion has a full-featured eye-catching Ecommerce platform that can, living in the very Messenger Bot, sell your products and take payments. As well, the Ecommerce platform could be opened on browsers. Besides Messenger bot, ChatPion has some striking and robust features that can do Social Media, Email, and SMS marketing. ChatPion is a multi-user white-level SaaS application— you can rebrand the application and sell its service to end-users.
Smartly.ai
smartly.ai
Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means that users create an application once and then can seamlessly deploy it on any platform (Website, Mobile App, Emails, WhatsApp, Messenger, X, RingCentral, ...) Over 5000 developers are currently using the AI platform and the company has developed voice applications and chatbots for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance and telecommunications.
Flow XO
flowxo.com
Create a chatbot with zero coding skills required to engage with your customers across a range of different platforms.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot training data by visualizing and understanding where it does and doesn’t perform, and why (for your chosen NLP provider). It will test, understand and Fix your chatbot model – all in a matter of minutes. QBox, helps improve your chatbot’s accuracy, giving you 100% confidence to deploy.
Chatlayer.ai
chatlayer.ai
Upgrade your Chatbot to the next level! The advanced chatbot technology Chatlayer by Sinch gives you the chance to start easily with more complex chatbot projects and AI. When you already use Sinch Engage you can connect your Sinch Engage chatbot seamlessly with Chatlayer by Sinch and upgrade the chatbot experience for your customers. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, with Sinch Engage + Chatlayer, you can supercharge your conversational capabilities.
Bot Libre
botlibre.com
Chat with thousands of AI bots, or create your own Bot Libre allows you to create your own chat bot, train them, and share them with others. Chat with thousands of bots in our open bot directory. Chat with bots that want to be your friend, bots that want to be your girlfriend or boyfriend, bots that want to rule the world, bots that emulate historical or famous people. Bot Libre also supports chat rooms, live chat, and forums. You can even add a chat bot to a chat room. Connect your bot to social media, Facebook, Twitter, IRC, email, Telegram, SMS, and more. You can chat with real voice and speech in many different languages. Choose your bot's image, video, or 3D animated avatar from our avatar library, or build your own avatar using pictures and video from your phone. Make a bot that looks and acts like you. Bot Libre bots can be trained easily by correcting their responses in chat, or from reviewing their conversations in their Admin Console. Bots can also learn automatically from users, or from a chat room. You control who your bot learns from and who can correct it. Bots can also use advanced Self scripts and AIML, and have advanced artificial intelligence including emotions, a consciousness, learning, and comprehension. Bot Libre can also be access over the web, and the web interface contains additional features, such as uploading chat logs, scripting, and connecting a bot to Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, Discord, WhatsApp, email, SMS, IVR, Alexa, and other platforms. Build your own chat bot app, or add a chat bot, live chat, chat room, or forum to your existing app using the open source Bot Libre SDK. Bot Libre is an open source project, join the project on GitHub.
BOTNATION AI
botnation.ai
Botnation AI is the best bot building platform for engaging voice and text-based conversational apps. No programming required, build your bot in minutes!
Botbiz
botbiz.io
Grow your business faster with a better WhatsApp Business API solution: * Easy Chatbot Builder * Bulk Broadcast * Shared Team Inbox * Template Messages * User Input-Flow * Team Member * Webhook Workflow * Webform Integration * SMS & Email Integration * Auto-responders Integration * WooCommerce Integration * Shopify Integration * Botbiz API End-points * Manage & Segment Subscribers * Ecommerce Store * Outbound Webhook
Xenioo
xenioo.com
Xenioo is a renowned powerful and flexible platform which empowers professionals and businesses to build and publish their bots on multiple channels. We founded Xenioo in early 2017, with a mission to provide the fastest and greatest feature-packed chatbot platform possible. As the approach of Xenioo's chatbot creation is a type of "design first" model, you can create your chatbot without needing to select your target platform in advance. Once you are done with the design, you can then deploy it simultaneously on multiple channels. Xenioo supports publishing on the following channels: Web Site, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp and Slack. Xenioo has all the tools. So all you need to give, is a degree of commitment and creativity.
Tail.ai
tail.ai
Tail.ai is an AI tool built to streamline conversational commerce. It offers the creation of a virtual assistant to help customers navigate product or service catalogues, guiding them to the product matching their needs and enhancing the over-all shopping experience. This AI technique mimics a human salesperson by understanding and responding naturally to users' queries about features like material, cut, size, colour, price among others. The platform also enables deployment not just on websites, but also on various messaging apps to drive higher qualified traffic and improve conversion rates. One of the key selling points of Tail.ai is its simplicity in setting up a bot; setups no longer need to be long or expensive, with users simply needing to define their sales scenarios from their catalogues to get their bots up and running. Aside from creating dynamic chatbots, Tail.ai also includes features for training the bot in order to make it more knowledgeable and efficient in handling user inquiries. Additionally, it provides tools for analyzing customer conversations, providing valuable insight on customer expectations and perceptions of brands and products.
botsplash
botsplash.com
Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand out, one conversation at a time. Botsplash is a powerful conversation platform that puts your business in the digital messaging channels where your customers are. Connect, Engage and Interact with customers instantly with Realtime or Automated messaging all managed from one platform. With features such as SSO, customer journey workflow, document management, group chat and consolidated audit trail, Botsplash lets your business agents serve customer better and be where the customers are.
Userbot
userbot.ai
Userbot in an AI-powered Customer Experience Platform made by humans for humans. Thanks to the power of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, you are able to offer an immersive and omnichannel experience through our Conversational AI interfaces and Digital Humans. Automating the conversations between companies and people, we provide you with a unique tool for your Customer Service, Sales, and Marketing team as well.
Mio
m.io
Mio is a secure middleware that unlocks cross-platform messaging, file sharing, and meeting initiation for enterprise organizations that use Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, Slack, or Zoom Team Chat. Mio is the only native solution that partners with Google to leverage API federation, allowing end users to work with colleagues on different chat platforms. With Mio’s platform interoperability, enterprises around the world can keep employees happy by providing them with a frictionless collaboration experience. Enterprise leaders like Broadcom, G2, Farmers Insurance, DUO, George Washington University, Sutherland, and SAIA trust Mio to bridge their cross-platform teams. Mio was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in November 2015. Based in Austin, Texas, Mio has raised $12m from investors including Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator and Capital Factory. Mio is an official partner of Google, Cisco, and Zoom.
WideBot
widebot.net
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless personalized experience. We offer basic to full-fledged solutions from data training and building, tailoring and optimization to hosting and maintenance, with ongoing technical support.
Juji Studio
juji.io
No-Code Cognitive AI Chatbot Builder Juji Studio combines Cognitive AI and Computational Psychology with an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to enable anyone to create, deploy, and manage their custom cognitive AI chatbots with no code and no IT resources required. Easily achieve 100X time to value. Unlike any other AI chatbots, cognitive AI chatbots have advanced human soft skills. With such skills, they can actively listen to their users and respond empathetically. They can also read between the lines and automatically infer each user's unique characteristics from conversations, such as Big 5 personality traits and soft skills, and use such insights to deeply personalize their services to each user. Juji Studio has been used to automate diverse and complex human engagement tasks, such as interviewing, training/tutoring, and persuasive information presentation, across different domains, including education, healthcare, and talent management.
BotStar
botstar.com
BotStar is a comprehensive chatbot platform that makes it easy to build, develop, and refine an automated system to tackle queries and generate leads. BotStar offers several features like managing media-rich content with a built-in content management system and collecting user’s data to send to other CRM systems. BotStar comes with a built-in code editor that lets programmers execute complex code within the context of the chat flow. Build your perfect chatbot with the experienced team and latest technologies.
VOGO Voice
vogovoice.com
We are VOGO Voice, an innovative group made up of the best and diverse minds in voice technology focussing on the fastest way to connect the Power of Voice. We are the future of voice-enabled applications that help business and civic organisations to reach their growing audience with a smart, targeted and cross-linked voice platform. VOGO Voice supports Amazon and Google to make voice apps and deploy them in the form of skills and actions on their voice-activated devices. We are a userfriendly, multi-tenant SaaS platform that delivers information to business and communities through voice user interfaces (VUI's). VOGO Voice works with global companies, top data providers and technologies to transform raw data into information for data-driven decision making. Start building your skills today! Get in touch to find out more.
Steamship
steamship.com
Build AI Agents with our Python SDK, and effortlessly deploy them to the cloud. Gain access to serverless cloud hosting, vector search, webhooks, callbacks, and more.
Parallel AI
parallellabs.app
Meet Parallel AI—a cutting-edge solution tailored for modern businesses. With Parallel AI, select the most suitable AI model for each specific task, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. Our platform seamlessly integrates with your existing knowledge bases, creating AI employees who are informed and ready to tackle your business challenges. Whether it's conducting robust research projects swiftly or providing expert consultations on-demand, Parallel AI equips your business with virtual experts to chat with anytime, anywhere.
NoForm.aI
noform.ai
Are you tired of losing potential customers due to tedious lead forms that drive them away from your business? Take your lead generation and conversion rates to new heights with a fantastic AI sales assistant! NoForm.AI is your best GPT-4 based sales agent that can make friends with your data just in 3 minutes. What makes NoForm.AI stand out from the crowd? * Improve engagement. NoForm.A delivers instant answers, pre-qualifies visitors, and efficiently collects contact details for you. * Pre-qualify your visitors. Maximize your efforts by focusing on leads primed to make a purchase rather than investing time in leads that may not come to fruition. * Boost lead conversion. Forget about the typical website forms and x2 your lead conversion rates with a personalized AI sales assistant.
My AskAI
myaskai.com
My AskAI is your AI customer support chatbot, available 24/7 to give instant answers to your customers on your site or over email. Trained on your company's knowledge your chatbot ensures your customers always have an answer to their questions and will pass them over to your (human) team if it is unable to answer, giving the best of both worlds and increasing customer satisfaction and retention. Find out what your common issues or questions are in an instant with AI insights so you can spend less time on generic queries and more time developing your product. We see on average 79% of conversations are resolved directly by the AI across our users, saving thousands of hours of support time that can be spent on more strategic opportunities. Reduce your support requests by over 50%, overnight, with My AskAI.
Meya
meya.ai
Meya is a chatbot platform that allows users to build and launch customer support services using BFML and Python programming languages. The platform comes with an advanced mobile and web chat user interface and allows users to create custom flows and components. One of Meya's notable features is the in-browser developer console that provides CLI access, allowing users to build exactly what they need with their own code and integrations. The platform also supports integrations with various messaging platforms, customer support providers, natural language understanding tools, and user analytics. Meya's platform is scalable and customizable, allowing users to connect any system, script any flow and code any component. The platform uses BFML which is a human-friendly YAML syntax, and Python 3 with async I/O which allows users to install any Python packages and extend SDK element classes. The platform also features complete system reference documentation, intro to flows and components, and chat UI customizations. Meya offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required and provides 24/7 support, with collaborative solutioning, pair-programming sessions, and proactive monitoring and incident escalation. Meya's platform is event-oriented, allowing users to react to any event with custom code, through its third-generation architecture. The platform provides a customizable DevOps workflow, enables GitHub actions of deploys, and supports continuous improvement.
Konverse AI
konverse.ai
Konverse is a Conversational Engagement & Chatbot platform that helps you build, manage and deploy automated engagement bots across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Live chat, Google My Business & more.
Fixie.ai
fixie.ai
Fixie.ai is a cloud-based platform designed to build, host, and scale natural language agents.
FosterFlow
fosterflow.com
We provide chat interface for companies and small teams to the most capable AI models.
BotStacks
botstacks.ai
BotStacks is a full stack conversational AI platform that offers a suite of tools for building, deploying, and managing GenAI chatbots for various applications. It provides features such as a drag-and-drop interface for designing chatbot workflows, natural language processing capabilities for understanding user input, integrations with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, analytics for monitoring chatbot performance, and deployment options for both web and mobile environments. We've all seen the typical website chatbot. Fortunately, what generative AI has the potential to accomplish far exceeds what these basic chatbots can do by themselves. BotStacks goes one step further by enabling advanced chat capabilities so these next generation chatbots can be realized by customers directly from within the mobile applications. BotStacks is paving the way for GenAI Chatbots to be deployed across multiple enterprise platforms as a way to automate business processes.
Botanic
code7.com
The platform makes it possible to create the entire interaction tree simply by dragging and dropping modules. Afterwards, it only takes one click to publish the finished bot on your favorite channel such as WhatsApp Business and Web Chat.
UNOY
unoy.io
AI.Assisted.Work. - UNOY® is a no-code building platform that enables you to digitise your knowledge, processes, and decisions efficiently. UNOY also makes expert knowledge easier to document and put into action. By providing tailor-made AI assistants, flexible adaptation to individual requirements, professional security, continuous improvement, and an easy no-code solution, UNOY enables companies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their workflows. UNOY supports companies in harnessing the benefits of AI, saving costs, and working in a legally secure manner. Automate any business knowledge in our visual Y-Designer using just a few clicks. Get the ultimate amount of flexibility by adding data connectors, forms, and more. No code required!
TruVisibility
truvisibility.com
TruVisibility is a team of thought-leaders, software developers, and designers who see each day as a new opportunity for ground-breaking ideas, unparalleled execution, and building lasting customer relationships. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company’s core product, TruVisibility Digital Marketing Platform, is a total digital marketing solution for businesses and professionals. The company recently introduced TruCHAT — a powerful multichannel chatbot + live chat solution for businesses of all sizes. TruVisibility employs the latest machine learning and software technology to empower businesses to build chatbots, mobile-ready websites, email marketing, blogs, and more.
The Bot Platform
thebotplatform.com
Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflows and integrate processes into communication channels and digital environments being used by your staff and customers in a trusted, secure and scalable environment. Start from an editable template or build bots from scratch that help drive employee engagement and productivity. Create bespoke recognition programs, new starter onboarding assistants, leadership Q&A apps, employee innovation tools, send out pulse surveys, measure company morale, deliver personalized learning programs, automatically answer FAQs or automate help desk enquiries. Whatever work tools you want to build, build them with The Bot Platform.
SocialBot
getsocialbot.com
SocialBot is an artificially intelligent platform, developed in partnership with the Marketing API team at Facebook. It will automatically figure out what cars are drawing the most interest at the lowest cost-per-click and feature those ads first to drive costs down. SocialBot populates each buyer’s Facebook news feed with cars they’re most likely to click on. Through our intelligent micro-targeting, SocialBot’s ad clickthrough rates are 250% higher than industry average for 18% of the average cost.
Humley Studio
humleyai.com
Humley Studio, a cutting-edge SaaS platform, empowers businesses to effortlessly build intelligent conversations. No coding required – it's a user-friendly platform, utilising best of breed AI technology including GPT to supercharge your conversational experiences. Our tools ensure safe AI usage and protect your brand and customers. Go beyond basic chatbots with Humley Studio. Create adaptive, dynamic conversational experiences, transforming customer interactions into a growth engine. Streamline operations, deliver personalized experiences, and stay at the forefront of customer engagement. Build your first Conversational Assistant in under an hour, for free.
Certainly
certainly.io
Certainly is on a mission to help businesses build incredible user experiences for ecommerce, replacing clicks with conversations. The Certainly Conversational AI software connects seamlessly across the platforms you run your business on, and we have customers and partners in over 20 countries worldwide. With its no-code Chatbot Builder, the Certainly Conversational AI Platform offers a fun and easy building experience. The product offers high-quality user experiences across channels, seamless integrations with dozens of business systems, and a powerful, proprietary AI that detects any language and offers ready-to-use content in 14+ languages. Certainly is trusted by brands such as Carlsberg, Tiger of Sweden, Booking.com, Rockwool, Trustpilot, Siksilk, Deloitte, Zendesk, and AKQA.
Ivy.ai
ivy.ai
Ivy.ai transcends the chatbot landscape as a scalable, AI-powered communication platform revolutionizing customer support. As the industry leader, Ivy offers high-IQ chatbot solutions tailored for higher education, healthcare, government, and the private sector, providing an enriched feature set that amplifies information access, slashes staff workload, and elevates operational efficiency through 24/7 autonomous omnichannel support. With cutting-edge AI, Ivy's chatbots orchestrate personalized, conversational assistance across web, SMS, voice, and email, reshaping support interactions into seamless, intelligent conversations.
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Twixor's low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generating empathetic, customized recommendations and solutions, enhancing customer satisfaction across marketing, business transactions, and support operations. * Proven Success: With 400+ clients globally, including Fortune 500 companies, and 1 billion+ interactions managed every quarter, Twixor is also trusted and recognized with 7 patents. * Transformative Benefits: With Twixor, achieve a 25%+ conversation rate, reduce operating costs by 15-25%, and increase brand engagement by 80%. * Key Features: Our platform offers a drag-and-drop Journey Builder Studio, AI & NLP-powered conversational engine, Live & Virtual Agents, Smart Campaign Management, omnichannel support for 120 languages, and an AI-driven Analytical Dashboard. * Recognised as the Best Customer Experience Platform in Retail and Ecommerce in India, we've also gained recognition as an emerging Conversational AI Vendor in the MEA region. Twixor's partners of choice include one of the world’s largest Banking Platforms & CPaaS Players, and many others across MEA, and APAC, who trust our white-labeled solutions. In short, Twixor empowers businesses to craft dynamic customer journeys, delivering exceptional CX that sets you apart in your industry.
Global Message Services
gms.net
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CCaaS platform that enables brands to build engaging, two-way, 24/7 communication at any touch point, significantly enhancing the customer experience. As a valued partner of Mobile Operators, GMS enhances their messaging business and protects revenues by optimising A2P, P2P, and P2A traffic exchange, while preventing SMS and voice fraud. Established in 2006, GMS is the leader and industry ambassador for secure, legitimate, and transparent messaging. It is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, with regional offices across the globe.
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.
