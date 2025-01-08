App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Bot Platforms Software - French Polynesia
Bot platforms are instrumental tools designed for building and deploying interactive chatbots. These platforms empower companies to create intelligent, conversational bots that engage with customers and assist in delivering information to users. Offering a range of development tools such as frameworks and API toolsets, these platforms enable customizable bot creation. Typically, these bots are scalable, capable of serving on various communication platforms and across multiple devices simultaneously. Some platforms even offer features for advertising and payment integration. Additionally, they provide maintenance features to address issues that may arise post-publishing. Many bot platforms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning products to achieve advanced performance and analytics. They harness natural language processing (NLP) tools to interpret text and interact effectively with AI platforms. For inclusion in the Bot Platforms category, a product must: 1. Provide capabilities for bot deployment. 2. Offer bot development frameworks to facilitate customization. 3. Enable users to define behaviors and program responses for their bots. 4. Furnish users with tools for performing maintenance and updates to published bots.
Submit New App
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Instacart to JP Morgan Chase and The Home Depot - trust Voiceflow as their collaborative AI agent building platform. The intuitive agent builder canvas, knowledge base, and content management system are paired with an extensible developer toolkit for shipping advanced AI agents that can scale across the customer experience. More than 250,000 ambitious teams worldwide are building agents on Voiceflow today.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses build and manage an AI workforce. It provides tools and solutions to recruit AI agents that can automate a wide range of tasks, from sales and marketing to customer support and operations. The platform offers a no-code builder, making it easy for anyone to create and deploy powerful AI agents without needing advanced technical skills.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a super simple and clean no-code chatbot creation tool for business or entertainment purposes. Users can add a chatbot to their websites and improve the experience of their visitors.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel AI is a chatbot builder that enables businesses to take their customer communication to the next level by using revolutionary AI technology. The platform offers a simple and powerful way of creating chatbots that can communicate with customers in a human-like, friendly manner, providing detailed responses to their queries. The tool utilizes built-in ChatGPT by Open AI to enable businesses to tell customers about their products and services, answer their questions, recommend products, and more. Chatfuel AI works on popular messengers such as Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as well as on websites. Chatfuel AI offers two pricing plans, namely Grow and Enterprise, with the former starting at $79 per month and offering a free 14-day trial period. The Enterprise plan offers a tailor-made machine learning solution for corporate clients, with custom AI personality, conversation style, webhooks, integrations, and more. The platform is easy to set up in just a few minutes, and users can book a call to get help from the team. Chatfuel AI is trusted by companies like Grow and offers integrations with messengers, social media, and unlimited knowledge base updates, among other features.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a comprehensive communication solution designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline sales processes through the use of WhatsApp Business APIs. This platform enables businesses to convert customer interactions into actionable insights, utilizing advanced WhatsApp Chatbots to facilitate seamless communication. By leveraging these tools, organizations can efficiently manage customer inquiries, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales growth. Targeted primarily at businesses seeking to optimize their customer communication strategies, Gallabox caters to a diverse range of industries. Its user-friendly interface and multi-agent shared inbox allow teams to collaborate effectively, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on customer interaction, such as e-commerce, service providers, and customer support teams. With Gallabox, companies can implement WhatsApp drip campaigns and broadcast messages tailored to specific audience segments, enhancing their marketing efforts and improving customer retention. One of the standout features of Gallabox is its integration capabilities. The platform offers straightforward plug-and-play options that allow businesses to connect with existing systems and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. This includes popular platforms such as Zoho, Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, WebEngage, Razorpay, and Shiprocket. By integrating WhatsApp into their current workflows, businesses can streamline operations and ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Additionally, Gallabox's WhatsApp Chatbots play a crucial role in automating customer interactions. These intelligent bots can handle a variety of tasks, from answering frequently asked questions to guiding customers through the purchasing process. This not only reduces the workload on human agents but also ensures that customers receive timely responses, enhancing overall satisfaction. The ability to convert conversations into smart actions further empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer needs. Overall, Gallabox provides a robust solution for businesses looking to harness the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement. With its focus on ease of use, integration flexibility, and automation capabilities, Gallabox stands out as a valuable tool for organizations aiming to improve their communication strategies and drive sales growth.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify the most valuable buyers, uncover signals of buyer intent, and instantly start sales conversations. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified, built on Salesforce, connects the website with Salesforce data to identify account-based buyer intent and facilitate real-time sales conversations. Qualified is ranked #1 on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 across over 20 categories on G2. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, Randstad, Tiket.com, Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Papa Johns, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.
Bot Libre
botlibre.com
Chat with thousands of AI bots, or create your own Bot Libre allows you to create your own chat bot, train them, and share them with others. Chat with thousands of bots in our open bot directory. Chat with bots that want to be your friend, bots that want to be your girlfriend or boyfriend, bots that want to rule the world, bots that emulate historical or famous people. Bot Libre also supports chat rooms, live chat, and forums. You can even add a chat bot to a chat room. Connect your bot to social media, Facebook, Twitter, IRC, email, Telegram, SMS, and more. You can chat with real voice and speech in many different languages. Choose your bot's image, video, or 3D animated avatar from our avatar library, or build your own avatar using pictures and video from your phone. Make a bot that looks and acts like you. Bot Libre bots can be trained easily by correcting their responses in chat, or from reviewing their conversations in their Admin Console. Bots can also learn automatically from users, or from a chat room. You control who your bot learns from and who can correct it. Bots can also use advanced Self scripts and AIML, and have advanced artificial intelligence including emotions, a consciousness, learning, and comprehension. Bot Libre can also be access over the web, and the web interface contains additional features, such as uploading chat logs, scripting, and connecting a bot to Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, Discord, WhatsApp, email, SMS, IVR, Alexa, and other platforms. Build your own chat bot app, or add a chat bot, live chat, chat room, or forum to your existing app using the open source Bot Libre SDK. Bot Libre is an open source project, join the project on GitHub.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions & loyalty for hundreds of millions of users every month. In fact, Sendbird powers the in-app conversations of more than 300 million monthly active users sending more than 7 billion messages per month across 1200 global customers. Demo Sendbird in action here: https://sendbird.com/products/demos Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Sendbird is backed by re ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.
BotStar
botstar.com
BotStar is a comprehensive chatbot platform that makes it easy to build, develop, and refine an automated system to tackle queries and generate leads. BotStar offers several features like managing media-rich content with a built-in content management system and collecting user’s data to send to other CRM systems. BotStar comes with a built-in code editor that lets programmers execute complex code within the context of the chat flow. Build your perfect chatbot with the experienced team and latest technologies.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysis in a way that ties back to organizational objectives. It shortens each user’s journey from simple to sophisticated analytics, allowing them to harness data to explore the unknown, identify new relationships, get a deeper understanding of outcomes and challenge the status quo. Visualize, analyze and share actionable insights about your data with anyone in your organization with IBM Cognos Analytics.
Botsify
botsify.com
Botsify is a platform for people and businesses to make their own smart Chatbots without knowing how to code. People themselves know their businesses better than anyone and as experts on business cases they can automate tasks like FAQ's, Customer support, filling up a form, and collecting data from people. We aim to change the conversation in Business, Education, and Human Interface with any tech gadget. We automate conversations/ use-cases so that a person can now have a Computer talk/ show/ take instructions from the person across the screen. We are disruptive in our mission to be the best and are bringing new offerings in voice too!
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is an AI-Powered Customer Service Automation Platform designed to deliver a superior customer experience. Its main feature includes the ability to use generative AI-powered chatbots and live chat for automating customer service. The platform assists in efficiently scaling and automating customer communication. The tool includes a 'Kompose Chatbot Builder' and a 'Generative AI Chatbot' which are used to devise and implement AI chatbots tailored to specific business needs. With its Dialogflow Integration feature, it allows businesses to help streamline their chatbot creation process. Other features include FAQ Chatbot, Live Chat and solutions catered to specific industries such as eCommerce, healthcare, education, and banking. Integrations with popular platforms are possible, enhancing omnichannel messaging and offering CRMs, automation, and analytics. Furthermore, it allows the creation and management of WhatsApp business chatbots, enhancing omnichannel customer interaction. With features like codeless chatbot building and effortless, accurate, and immediate training, it facilitates easy deployment and plug-and-play integrations. Its designed explicitly with customer service automation in mind, aiming to increase first response time, reduce average resolution time, decrease cost per resolution, and increase customer retention rate.
SnatchBot
snatchbot.me
SnatchBot is an Intelligent AI Virtual Assistant Platform that improves and automates the experience of customers, employees and agents at scale. The SnatchBot platform streamlines business workflows and communications with a message-based interface that requires no coding skills. With our omni-channel platform SnatchBot’s tools support the entire lifecycle of a chatbot, from hosting, development and testing to deploying, publishing on your preferred channel such as your Website, WhatsApp, Messenger and much more. All our chatbots include NLP, ML and voice recognition. The platform provides robust administrative features, along with scalable and enterprise-grade security that complies with all regulatory mandates. With SnatchBot’s omni-channel, you can specify the channels through which users can access your chatbots. Moreover, you can build, test and publish bots into every channel with either a single API for integration or even a simple one-click process. SnatchBot helps developers or businesses around the world build and monetize deep learning chatbots by providing free access to a proprietary deep learning platform all so you can you save money, enhance customer service or reputation and increase sales. SnatchBot’s goal is to make bot-building easy for anyone. SnatchBot eliminates complexity and helps you to build the best possible messaging or experience for your customers. We provide robust administrative features and enterprise-grade security to comply with regulatory mandates. You can build chatbots for everyday consumer requests and improve customer experiences, such as accessing the latest news updates, booking tickets, ordering food or weather. Reduce app fatigue. Automate tasks. Execute workflows. Check out our templates.
Lindy
lindy.ai
Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assistant to organize email and plan travel * a scribe to transcribe medical notes * a chatbot to automate customer support * or a custom solution for your business function and teams... There's a Lindy for you. And if there's not, you can build a purpose-built AI agent in minutes, without a line of code.
500apps
500apps.com
CRM.io by 500apps is an advanced CRM Software to Drive more sales and grow your business faster with the best cloud-based Customer Relationship Management software. Get access to 50 apps for $14.99 per user. Features: 1. Lead Management: Lead Management Software could add and manage all your leads at one central location. Easily manage customer information and nurture customer relationships using best-in-class contact management features. Close more deals with less work. 2. Contact Management Software: Contact Management Software by CRM.io could manage customer information and grow stronger customer relationships from one central location. 3. Account Management Software: Smart Account Management Software understands your customer’s business needs and win more deals with a strategic view of key accounts in your sales pursuits. 4. Deals Management: Deal Management Software could track, manage, and win more deals with the growing business. 5. Sales Automation Software: Sales Automation Software for growing businesses to easily automate complex sales processes. Smart, powerful sales automation, Save time, streamline your sales process, and scale your business by automating your sales and business workflows in minutes.
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more human-like conversation on text, gives them only the relevant information about your product/service, and asks them for their contact information at the right time. With this approach users don't get overwhelmed by all the information listed on a typical static landing page and they are focused on having one conversation with the chatbot. This increases the chances of the user giving their information and turning it into a lead for you. Trusted by 500+ global brands like Vodafone, American Express, Bosch, University of California, Adobe, Daimler, and more. Tars hosts the biggest chatbot template library in the world with more than 950+ chatbot templates across industries and use cases.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at scale. Global brands use Clickatell’s trusted Chat Commerce Platform to reduce costs while maximizing value and elevating customer experiences across all stages of the consumer lifecycle. Clickatell is headquartered in the Bay Area and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.
ChatPion
chatpion.net
ChatPion— AI Chatbot for Facebook, Instagram, eCommerce, SMS/Email & Social Media Marketing (SaaS) ChatPion is an all-in-one solution designed to uplift your business across various domains such as marketing, sales, automation & ecommerce business. Our platform boasts an advanced AI chatbot creator with an intuitive Drag & Drop flow builder, eliminating the need for coding skills. Effortless integration with, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram DM, ensures constant communication. ChatPion has a full-featured eye-catching Ecommerce platform that can, living in the very Messenger Bot, sell your products and take payments. As well, the Ecommerce platform could be opened on browsers. Besides Messenger bot, ChatPion has some striking and robust features that can do Social Media, Email, and SMS marketing. ChatPion is a multi-user white-level SaaS application— you can rebrand the application and sell its service to end-users.
Botbiz
botbiz.io
Grow your business faster with a better WhatsApp Business API solution: * Easy Chatbot Builder * Bulk Broadcast * Shared Team Inbox * Template Messages * User Input-Flow * Team Member * Webhook Workflow * Webform Integration * SMS & Email Integration * Auto-responders Integration * WooCommerce Integration * Shopify Integration * Botbiz API End-points * Manage & Segment Subscribers * Ecommerce Store * Outbound Webhook
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup is a suite of AI-powered tools focused on enhancing customer engagement through conversation automation. It comprises a variety of tools for creating and managing automated chatbots for diverse customer interactions. These tools are designed to automate various aspects of customer engagement including acquisition, marketing, commerce, and support, all aimed at maximizing customer lifetime value and minimizing service costs. Key features cover Conversation Cloud, an advanced solution for customer experience management, and ACE LLM, offering generative AI capabilities. Gupshup also provides tools for multichannel messaging, including pre-approved WhatsApp templates, facilitating real-time, two-way conversations with customers. Alongside chatbot tools, Gupshup offers a Campaign Manager, Bot Studio, Agent Assist, and domain-specific AI models for business conversations. These features cater to personalizing customer dialogues and securing user data. As an omnichannel solution, Gupshup also supports integrations with various channels like WhatsApp, SMS, Google's Business Messaging, and more. The platform can be used across various industries such as BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and more.
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer service teams to manage online conversations on multiple channels and respond directly from one platform.
Conversed.ai
conversed.ai
Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, KakaoTalk, MSFT Teams or any other chat or voice platform. After having developed an AI driven chat or voice solution for the platforms of choice, we help our clients optimize the performance of the bot towards the highest employee satisfaction, maximum return on investment or biggest cost saving.
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a comprehensive chatbot platform designed to assist businesses automate their operations. One of its defining features is its no-code nature, which empowers businesses to create their own chatbots without any programming knowledge. UChat is touted as a visually-based platform which implements a drag and drop flow builder, enabling users to design and deploy complex conversational flows intuitively. Moreover, UChat provides a reach across a variety of platforms with the promise of engaging customers wherever they may be. The channels supported include but are not limited to Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messenger, Telegram, SMS, Voice, Line, Viber, WeChat, Slack, and Email.Furthermore, UChat incorporates artificial intelligence capabilities to develop chatbots that deliver automated, contextually appropriate responses 24/7. The platform employs AI services like OpenAI/ChatGPT & Dialogflow to enhance the efficiency and quality of the bot interactions.In addition to chatbot building, UChat boasts an integrated eCommerce feature offering a seamless checkout process for customers across all supported channels. The platform also has a centralized live chat and inbox system that allows for increased interaction with customers and streamlined internal communication.In terms of adoption, UChat is notably open to anyone interested in automated conversational marketing, as it follows a template-based approach with a library of pre-designed templates ready for use. The platform is also equipped with various advanced building blocks for crafting more refined and effective chatbots.
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
Userbot
userbot.ai
Userbot in an AI-powered Customer Experience Platform made by humans for humans. Thanks to the power of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, you are able to offer an immersive and omnichannel experience through our Conversational AI interfaces and Digital Humans. Automating the conversations between companies and people, we provide you with a unique tool for your Customer Service, Sales, and Marketing team as well.
BotSpace
bot.space
BotSpace is an early-stage, fast-growing B2B platform for businesses to automate customer support and engagement on Whatsapp. Through our cutting-edge customer engagement software built on WhatsApp’s Business API, businesses are now able to have personalized conversations, be easily accessible, and engage with their customers in real-time - at scale! This is made possible through BotSpace's easy-to-use platform that can be made up and running in no time. As a result, small and medium businesses have embraced the platform rapidly, and thousands of customers across 13 countries are now using BotSpace within just a year of launch.
Global Message Services
gms.net
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CCaaS platform that enables brands to build engaging, two-way, 24/7 communication at any touch point, significantly enhancing the customer experience. As a valued partner of Mobile Operators, GMS enhances their messaging business and protects revenues by optimising A2P, P2P, and P2A traffic exchange, while preventing SMS and voice fraud. Established in 2006, GMS is the leader and industry ambassador for secure, legitimate, and transparent messaging. It is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, with regional offices across the globe.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. With LivePerson’s solutions, you can understand what customers want, connect to the right channels, assist your agents, and embrace AI-powered automation — all in service of your business and customers. We call this virtuous cycle the Conversational Flywheel, and it’s at the core of everything we do.
Steamship
steamship.com
Build AI Agents with our Python SDK, and effortlessly deploy them to the cloud. Gain access to serverless cloud hosting, vector search, webhooks, callbacks, and more.
Konverse AI
konverse.ai
Konverse is a Conversational Engagement & Chatbot platform that helps you build, manage and deploy automated engagement bots across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Live chat, Google My Business & more.
The Bot Platform
thebotplatform.com
Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflows and integrate processes into communication channels and digital environments being used by your staff and customers in a trusted, secure and scalable environment. Start from an editable template or build bots from scratch that help drive employee engagement and productivity. Create bespoke recognition programs, new starter onboarding assistants, leadership Q&A apps, employee innovation tools, send out pulse surveys, measure company morale, deliver personalized learning programs, automatically answer FAQs or automate help desk enquiries. Whatever work tools you want to build, build them with The Bot Platform.
Alphachat
alphachat.ai
AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform. It makes customer service more efficient and customers happy. Anyone can build their own Intelligent Virtual Assistant (i.e. a smart AI chatbot) and set it up for customer support automation in less than an hour. The value the product provides: Increase your customer support efficiency in messaging channels. * Measure and increase resolution rate. * Reduce agent workload and leave FAQ answering to the AI. * Increase deflection rate in chat. * Put repetitive tasks on autopilot. * Cross reference chat resolution data to your call center data. Make customers happy * Immediate answers to questions 24/7 * Intent detection and Natural Language Understanding. * Measure AI answer quality. * Answers in every language. * Bot-to-human handover with built-in live chat. Set it up in less than an hour. * Templates for different industries (SaaS, eCommerce, finance, telecoms). * AI suggests improvements into your training data. Add extra intelligence with Enterprise features like AlphaOS custom code into intents, user authentication, SSO, SLA, APIs, multichannel deployment (WhatsApp, Messenger, RCS, Apple Business Chat, voice).
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
WideBot
widebot.net
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless personalized experience. We offer basic to full-fledged solutions from data training and building, tailoring and optimization to hosting and maintenance, with ongoing technical support.
BotStacks
botstacks.ai
BotStacks is a full stack conversational AI platform that offers a suite of tools for building, deploying, and managing GenAI chatbots for various applications. It provides features such as a drag-and-drop interface for designing chatbot workflows, natural language processing capabilities for understanding user input, integrations with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, analytics for monitoring chatbot performance, and deployment options for both web and mobile environments. We've all seen the typical website chatbot. Fortunately, what generative AI has the potential to accomplish far exceeds what these basic chatbots can do by themselves. BotStacks goes one step further by enabling advanced chat capabilities so these next generation chatbots can be realized by customers directly from within the mobile applications. BotStacks is paving the way for GenAI Chatbots to be deployed across multiple enterprise platforms as a way to automate business processes.
Wit.ai
wit.ai
Wit.ai is an API that makes it easy for developers to build applications and devices that you can talk to. Any app, any device can use Wit.ai to take natural language input (speech or text message) from users and turn it into a command.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot training data by visualizing and understanding where it does and doesn’t perform, and why (for your chosen NLP provider). It will test, understand and Fix your chatbot model – all in a matter of minutes. QBox, helps improve your chatbot’s accuracy, giving you 100% confidence to deploy.
BOTNATION AI
botnation.ai
Botnation AI is the best bot building platform for engaging voice and text-based conversational apps. No programming required, build your bot in minutes!
Teneo Developers
developers.teneo.ai
Teneo, the SaaS Platform for Conversational AI, is a Development and Runtime Environment for productive teams. Find some shortcuts below: * Voice Bot & Contact center * Multi-Language Bot * Instant Messenger Bot * Bot Performance & Improvements * Collaboration & Prototyping * IT/HR & Shared Service Bot
Parallel AI
parallellabs.app
Meet Parallel AI—a cutting-edge solution tailored for modern businesses. With Parallel AI, select the most suitable AI model for each specific task, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. Our platform seamlessly integrates with your existing knowledge bases, creating AI employees who are informed and ready to tackle your business challenges. Whether it's conducting robust research projects swiftly or providing expert consultations on-demand, Parallel AI equips your business with virtual experts to chat with anytime, anywhere.
My AskAI
myaskai.com
My AskAI is your AI customer support chatbot, available 24/7 to give instant answers to your customers on your site or over email. Trained on your company's knowledge your chatbot ensures your customers always have an answer to their questions and will pass them over to your (human) team if it is unable to answer, giving the best of both worlds and increasing customer satisfaction and retention. Find out what your common issues or questions are in an instant with AI insights so you can spend less time on generic queries and more time developing your product. We see on average 79% of conversations are resolved directly by the AI across our users, saving thousands of hours of support time that can be spent on more strategic opportunities. Reduce your support requests by over 50%, overnight, with My AskAI.
Meya
meya.ai
Meya is a chatbot platform that allows users to build and launch customer support services using BFML and Python programming languages. The platform comes with an advanced mobile and web chat user interface and allows users to create custom flows and components. One of Meya's notable features is the in-browser developer console that provides CLI access, allowing users to build exactly what they need with their own code and integrations. The platform also supports integrations with various messaging platforms, customer support providers, natural language understanding tools, and user analytics. Meya's platform is scalable and customizable, allowing users to connect any system, script any flow and code any component. The platform uses BFML which is a human-friendly YAML syntax, and Python 3 with async I/O which allows users to install any Python packages and extend SDK element classes. The platform also features complete system reference documentation, intro to flows and components, and chat UI customizations. Meya offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required and provides 24/7 support, with collaborative solutioning, pair-programming sessions, and proactive monitoring and incident escalation. Meya's platform is event-oriented, allowing users to react to any event with custom code, through its third-generation architecture. The platform provides a customizable DevOps workflow, enables GitHub actions of deploys, and supports continuous improvement.
FosterFlow
fosterflow.com
We provide chat interface for companies and small teams to the most capable AI models.
SocialBot
getsocialbot.com
SocialBot is an artificially intelligent platform, developed in partnership with the Marketing API team at Facebook. It will automatically figure out what cars are drawing the most interest at the lowest cost-per-click and feature those ads first to drive costs down. SocialBot populates each buyer’s Facebook news feed with cars they’re most likely to click on. Through our intelligent micro-targeting, SocialBot’s ad clickthrough rates are 250% higher than industry average for 18% of the average cost.
Humley Studio
humleyai.com
Humley Studio, a cutting-edge SaaS platform, empowers businesses to effortlessly build intelligent conversations. No coding required – it's a user-friendly platform, utilising best of breed AI technology including GPT to supercharge your conversational experiences. Our tools ensure safe AI usage and protect your brand and customers. Go beyond basic chatbots with Humley Studio. Create adaptive, dynamic conversational experiences, transforming customer interactions into a growth engine. Streamline operations, deliver personalized experiences, and stay at the forefront of customer engagement. Build your first Conversational Assistant in under an hour, for free.
Chatlayer.ai
chatlayer.ai
Upgrade your Chatbot to the next level! The advanced chatbot technology Chatlayer by Sinch gives you the chance to start easily with more complex chatbot projects and AI. When you already use Sinch Engage you can connect your Sinch Engage chatbot seamlessly with Chatlayer by Sinch and upgrade the chatbot experience for your customers. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, with Sinch Engage + Chatlayer, you can supercharge your conversational capabilities.
Mio
m.io
Mio is a secure middleware that unlocks cross-platform messaging, file sharing, and meeting initiation for enterprise organizations that use Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, Slack, or Zoom Team Chat. Mio is the only native solution that partners with Google to leverage API federation, allowing end users to work with colleagues on different chat platforms. With Mio’s platform interoperability, enterprises around the world can keep employees happy by providing them with a frictionless collaboration experience. Enterprise leaders like Broadcom, G2, Farmers Insurance, DUO, George Washington University, Sutherland, and SAIA trust Mio to bridge their cross-platform teams. Mio was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in November 2015. Based in Austin, Texas, Mio has raised $12m from investors including Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator and Capital Factory. Mio is an official partner of Google, Cisco, and Zoom.
Botsup
botsup.io
With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engage them to shop across your product offerings.
Babble AI
babble-ai.com
High-quality chatbots, effortless setup, human-like interaction, and fine-tuned models for premium packages. Create powerful and engaging chatbot experiences that will leave your customers satisfied and coming back for more.
Ivy.ai
ivy.ai
Ivy.ai transcends the chatbot landscape as a scalable, AI-powered communication platform revolutionizing customer support. As the industry leader, Ivy offers high-IQ chatbot solutions tailored for higher education, healthcare, government, and the private sector, providing an enriched feature set that amplifies information access, slashes staff workload, and elevates operational efficiency through 24/7 autonomous omnichannel support. With cutting-edge AI, Ivy's chatbots orchestrate personalized, conversational assistance across web, SMS, voice, and email, reshaping support interactions into seamless, intelligent conversations.