Top Bot Platforms Software - Austria
Bot platforms are instrumental tools designed for building and deploying interactive chatbots. These platforms empower companies to create intelligent, conversational bots that engage with customers and assist in delivering information to users. Offering a range of development tools such as frameworks and API toolsets, these platforms enable customizable bot creation. Typically, these bots are scalable, capable of serving on various communication platforms and across multiple devices simultaneously. Some platforms even offer features for advertising and payment integration. Additionally, they provide maintenance features to address issues that may arise post-publishing. Many bot platforms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning products to achieve advanced performance and analytics. They harness natural language processing (NLP) tools to interpret text and interact effectively with AI platforms. For inclusion in the Bot Platforms category, a product must: 1. Provide capabilities for bot deployment. 2. Offer bot development frameworks to facilitate customization. 3. Enable users to define behaviors and program responses for their bots. 4. Furnish users with tools for performing maintenance and updates to published bots.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversation...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, ...
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses build and manage an AI workforce. It provides tools and solutions to recruit AI agents that can automate a wide range of tasks, from sales and marketing to customer support and operations. The platform offers a no-code builder, mak...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a super simple and clean no-code chatbot creation tool for business or entertainment purposes. Users can add a chatbot to their websites and improve the experience of their visitors.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for ...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox helps power businesses to engage with customers efficiently, generate more leads, and grow sales through WhatsApp Business APIs. Convert customer conversations into smart actions with WhatsApp Chatbots for your business. Gallabox believes in providing our customers with an end-to-end commu...
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel AI is a chatbot builder that enables businesses to take their customer communication to the next level by using revolutionary AI technology. The platform offers a simple and powerful way of creating chatbots that can communicate with customers in a human-like, friendly manner, providing det...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational c...
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advance...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
BotStar
botstar.com
BotStar is a comprehensive chatbot platform that makes it easy to build, develop, and refine an automated system to tackle queries and generate leads. BotStar offers several features like managing media-rich content with a built-in content management system and collecting user’s data to send to oth...
Bot Libre
botlibre.com
Chat with thousands of AI bots, or create your own Bot Libre allows you to create your own chat bot, train them, and share them with others. Chat with thousands of bots in our open bot directory. Chat with bots that want to be your friend, bots that want to be your girlfriend or boyfriend, bots th...
SnatchBot
snatchbot.me
SnatchBot is an Intelligent AI Virtual Assistant Platform that improves and automates the experience of customers, employees and agents at scale. The SnatchBot platform streamlines business workflows and communications with a message-based interface that requires no coding skills. With our omni-chan...
Botsify
botsify.com
Botsify is a platform for people and businesses to make their own smart Chatbots without knowing how to code. People themselves know their businesses better than anyone and as experts on business cases they can automate tasks like FAQ's, Customer support, filling up a form, and collecting data from...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is an AI-Powered Customer Service Automation Platform designed to deliver a superior customer experience. Its main feature includes the ability to use generative AI-powered chatbots and live chat for automating customer service. The platform assists in efficiently scaling and automating...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Lindy
lindy.ai
Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assist...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup is a suite of AI-powered tools focused on enhancing customer engagement through conversation automation. It comprises a variety of tools for creating and managing automated chatbots for diverse customer interactions. These tools are designed to automate various aspects of customer engagemen...
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
ChatPion
chatpion.net
ChatPion— AI Chatbot for Facebook, Instagram, eCommerce, SMS/Email & Social Media Marketing (SaaS) ChatPion is an all-in-one solution designed to uplift your business across various domains such as marketing, sales, automation & ecommerce business. Our platform boasts an advanced AI chatbot creator...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Conversed.ai
conversed.ai
Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenge...
Userbot
userbot.ai
Userbot in an AI-powered Customer Experience Platform made by humans for humans. Thanks to the power of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, you are able to offer an immersive and omnichannel experience through our Conversational AI interfaces and Digital Humans. Automating the conver...
Steamship
steamship.com
Build AI Agents with our Python SDK, and effortlessly deploy them to the cloud. Gain access to serverless cloud hosting, vector search, webhooks, callbacks, and more.
Botbiz
botbiz.io
Grow your business faster with a better WhatsApp Business API solution: * Easy Chatbot Builder * Bulk Broadcast * Shared Team Inbox * Template Messages * User Input-Flow * Team Member * Webhook Workflow * Webform Integration * SMS & Email Integration * Auto-responders Integration * WooCommerce Inte...
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
WideBot
widebot.net
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless person...
The Bot Platform
thebotplatform.com
Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflo...
BOTNATION AI
botnation.ai
Botnation AI is the best bot building platform for engaging voice and text-based conversational apps. No programming required, build your bot in minutes!
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
Konverse AI
konverse.ai
Konverse is a Conversational Engagement & Chatbot platform that helps you build, manage and deploy automated engagement bots across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Live chat, Google My Business & more.
BotStacks
botstacks.ai
BotStacks is a full stack conversational AI platform that offers a suite of tools for building, deploying, and managing GenAI chatbots for various applications. It provides features such as a drag-and-drop interface for designing chatbot workflows, natural language processing capabilities for under...
Humley Studio
humleyai.com
Humley Studio, a cutting-edge SaaS platform, empowers businesses to effortlessly build intelligent conversations. No coding required – it's a user-friendly platform, utilising best of breed AI technology including GPT to supercharge your conversational experiences. Our tools ensure safe AI usage and...
Alphachat
alphachat.ai
AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform. It makes customer service more efficient and customers happy. Anyone can build their own Intelligent Virtual Assistant (i.e. a smart AI chatbot) and set it up for customer support automation in less than an hour. The value the product provides: Increase y...
Botsup
botsup.io
With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engag...
BotSpace
bot.space
BotSpace is an early-stage, fast-growing B2B platform for businesses to automate customer support and engagement on Whatsapp. Through our cutting-edge customer engagement software built on WhatsApp’s Business API, businesses are now able to have personalized conversations, be easily accessible, and...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a comprehensive chatbot platform designed to assist businesses automate their operations. One of its defining features is its no-code nature, which empowers businesses to create their own chatbots without any programming knowledge. UChat is touted as a visually-based platform which impleme...
Ivy.ai
ivy.ai
Ivy.ai transcends the chatbot landscape as a scalable, AI-powered communication platform revolutionizing customer support. As the industry leader, Ivy offers high-IQ chatbot solutions tailored for higher education, healthcare, government, and the private sector, providing an enriched feature set tha...
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
NoForm.aI
noform.ai
Are you tired of losing potential customers due to tedious lead forms that drive them away from your business? Take your lead generation and conversion rates to new heights with a fantastic AI sales assistant! NoForm.AI is your best GPT-4 based sales agent that can make friends with your data just ...
Juji Studio
juji.io
No-Code Cognitive AI Chatbot Builder Juji Studio combines Cognitive AI and Computational Psychology with an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to enable anyone to create, deploy, and manage their custom cognitive AI chatbots with no code and no IT resources required. Easily achieve 100X time t...
FosterFlow
fosterflow.com
We provide chat interface for companies and small teams to the most capable AI models.
Arsturn
arsturn.com
In today's fast-paced digital world, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with their customers. Arsturn AI emerges as a cutting-edge solution, offering custom ChatGPT chatbots that can be integrated effortlessly into your website. Within just a minute of setup, Arsturn AI prom...
Wit.ai
wit.ai
Wit.ai is an API that makes it easy for developers to build applications and devices that you can talk to. Any app, any device can use Wit.ai to take natural language input (speech or text message) from users and turn it into a command.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot t...
Chatlayer.ai
chatlayer.ai
Upgrade your Chatbot to the next level! The advanced chatbot technology Chatlayer by Sinch gives you the chance to start easily with more complex chatbot projects and AI. When you already use Sinch Engage you can connect your Sinch Engage chatbot seamlessly with Chatlayer by Sinch and upgrade the ...
Flow XO
flowxo.com
Create a chatbot with zero coding skills required to engage with your customers across a range of different platforms.
Botup
botup.com
BotUp is a revolutionary new AI chatbot software that will help you convert your visitors into paying customers. It allows you to integrate an intelligent conversational chatbot with your Website, Facebook, WhatsApp, Slack, and SMS without technical expertise or development knowledge. You can use ou...
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT is a leading Conversational AI company, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions in Conversational AI and Generative AI. We specialize in enhancing customer experiences in financial services, e-commerce, telecoms, and customer services sectors through AI-based chatbots, helping businesses achiev...
Babble AI
babble-ai.com
High-quality chatbots, effortless setup, human-like interaction, and fine-tuned models for premium packages. Create powerful and engaging chatbot experiences that will leave your customers satisfied and coming back for more.
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new techn...