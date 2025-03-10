Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software

Find the right software and services.
Bot detection and mitigation software helps companies protect against unauthorized bot activity and attacks. Bots can be used to disrupt websites with DDoS attacks, scrape data, or carry out fraudulent transactions. These solutions are designed to detect bot activity, identify harmful bots, and block them from interacting with websites, applications, or networks. Companies rely on these tools to ensure their systems remain operational during attacks and to prevent bots from achieving their malicious objectives. While bot detection and mitigation tools may share some features with DDoS protection software, they offer broader protection by targeting a variety of bot-related activities instead of focusing on just one type of attack. Similarly, while click fraud software also has overlapping functions, it specifically targets and defends against fraudulent clicks in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which is just one of the many threats that bot detection and mitigation tools address.
Castle
castle.io
Castle is a platform for identity and fraud risk management, helping teams prevent fraud during signup, login, and transactions through an integrated SDK.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is an identity platform providing secure, passwordless authentication solutions for developers, including SDKs for easy integration in web and mobile apps.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Friendly Captcha
friendlycaptcha.com
Friendly Captcha provides GDPR-compliant bot protection for websites, ensuring security without disrupting user experience through automated and accessible CAPTCHA solutions.
Synthient
synthient.com
Synthient analyzes website traffic to detect fraudulent activity, classifying visitors as safe or malicious to enhance online security.
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio is a platform that accelerates and secures web applications, integrating CDN and edge computing to optimize content delivery and enhance performance.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome’s bot & online fraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily and adapts to and scans every request in real-time. In 2023, DataDome blocked over 316 billion fraud attacks. Leading global enterprises—including Tripadvisor and Foot Locker—trust DataDome to protect their websites, mobile apps, and APIs against account fraud, payment fraud, credential stuffing, DDoS, ad fraud, and more. With record time to value, DataDome offers transparent insights, 24/7 SOC expertise, easy deployment, and 50+ integrations. The solution adds no latency to protected end-points, responding to each request in under 2 milliseconds thanks to 26+ regional PoPs and autoscaling technology. DataDome is frictionless for consumers while providing optimal protection and offers the only secure, user-friendly, and privacy-compliant CAPTCHA and Device Check, the first invisible alternative. DataDome offers additional solutions, specialized to combat account and ad fraud. DataDome Ad Protect detects ad fraud, allowing marketers to optimize their campaigns. DataDome’s Account Protect solution offers comprehensive protection against human-driven and bot-driven account fraud by analyzing user intent.
GeeTest
geetest.com
GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks, like ATO, credential stuffing, web scalping, etc. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012 and applied a series of artificial intelligence and deep learning models like Graph Convolutional Neural Network to GeeTest CAPTCHA for more accurate detection and better user experience. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 320,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, online games, e-commerce, etc. GeeTest CAPTCHA has been recognized by Gartner and Forrester in market reports for the third year in a row since 2020.
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea bot protection detects and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for online brands. Situated on the far edge of technical infrastructure without the use of agents, the Netacea bot management combines unrivalled visibility of all traffic across APIs, applications and websites with evolved detection, response and threat intelligence capabilities. The result is more effective automated bot protection for highly trafficked businesses. Netacea bot protection detects, mitigates and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for the worlds largest online brands. Preventing brute force attacks such as account takeover, credential stuffing, payment abuse, API attacks and online fraud. With a single low code agentless deployment, Netacea allows brands to analyze all traffic sources across web, app and API to detect and stop automated threats before they can cause harm to your business or customers.
