Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software - Mexico

Bot detection and mitigation software helps companies protect against unauthorized bot activity and attacks. Bots can be used to disrupt websites with DDoS attacks, scrape data, or carry out fraudulent transactions. These solutions are designed to detect bot activity, identify harmful bots, and block them from interacting with websites, applications, or networks. Companies rely on these tools to ensure their systems remain operational during attacks and to prevent bots from achieving their malicious objectives. While bot detection and mitigation tools may share some features with DDoS protection software, they offer broader protection by targeting a variety of bot-related activities instead of focusing on just one type of attack. Similarly, while click fraud software also has overlapping functions, it specifically targets and defends against fraudulent clicks in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which is just one of the many threats that bot detection and mitigation tools address.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-tim...
Castle
castle.io
Castle is an identity and fraud risk management platform. We help security and fraud teams discover, investigate, report on and ultimately stop fraud at signup, login, and during transactions. Our SDKs integrate with your application code, after which security and fraud analysts use our website to m...
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network...
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is the #1 privacy-first bot mitigation platform. hCaptcha Enterprise offers unparalleled accuracy in detection and mitigation of fraud and abuse, with comprehensive solutions to protect online properties from both automated and semi-automated attacks. hCaptcha solutions protect category lea...
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users global...
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is the most powerful identity platform built for developers. With advanced features like device fingerprinting and account takeover-resistant authentication, Stytch provides the infrastructure to make your company’s identity and access management secure, reliable, and scalable. Stytch offers ...
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
Friendly Captcha
friendlycaptcha.com
GDPR-Compliant Bot Protection. Organizations—from startups to large enterprises—use Friendly Captcha to protect their websites and online services from spam and abuse. Friendly Captcha respects your user’s privacy and works automatically, so your users don’t have to do anything.
Synthient
synthient.com
Synthient offers leading detections for fraudulent and automated traffic. Giving you unparalleled insights into your visitors allowing you to track the datapoints you care about.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any tim...
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, s...
GeeTest
geetest.com
GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks, like ATO, credential stuffing, web scalping, etc. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012 and applied a series of artificial intelligence and d...
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea bot protection detects and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for online brands. Situated on the far edge of technical infrastructure without the use of agents, the Netacea bot management combines unrivalled visibility of all traffic across APIs, applications and websites with evolved detect...
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome’s bot & online fraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily and adapts to and scans every request in real-time. In 2023, DataDome blocked over 316 billion fraud attac...