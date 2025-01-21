App store for web apps
Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software - Hungary
Bot detection and mitigation software helps companies protect against unauthorized bot activity and attacks. Bots can be used to disrupt websites with DDoS attacks, scrape data, or carry out fraudulent transactions. These solutions are designed to detect bot activity, identify harmful bots, and block them from interacting with websites, applications, or networks. Companies rely on these tools to ensure their systems remain operational during attacks and to prevent bots from achieving their malicious objectives. While bot detection and mitigation tools may share some features with DDoS protection software, they offer broader protection by targeting a variety of bot-related activities instead of focusing on just one type of attack. Similarly, while click fraud software also has overlapping functions, it specifically targets and defends against fraudulent clicks in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which is just one of the many threats that bot detection and mitigation tools address.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset. The Fastly platform is built on top of Varnish.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-time decisioning, and actionable with device intelligence enabling users to make smarter decisions.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is the #1 privacy-first bot mitigation platform. hCaptcha Enterprise offers unparalleled accuracy in detection and mitigation of fraud and abuse, with comprehensive solutions to protect online properties from both automated and semi-automated attacks. hCaptcha solutions protect category leaders in every industry, including many of the largest enterprises and governments. A powerful and low-friction challenge platform combines with modern machine learning to deliver class-leading accuracy, scalability, and advanced security to protect organizations. hCaptcha's unique edge-driven architecture keeps all data ephemeral and processes requests from over 250 locations, ensuring data and processing occur very close to the user. The platform also offers advanced, enterprise-ready features like Private Learning, Zero PII modes, zero friction and passive
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an array of performance monitoring and analytic services to provide insights about your website's security and performance.
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties, and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. All services run at the edge of our private, global network with 250 Tbps of bandwidth capacity. We process 5% of all web traffic and are rapidly growing. Edgio is trusted and relied on by TD Ameritrade, Plus500, Solvay Bank, Yahoo, Shoe Carnival, Canadian Hockey League, World Champion Fantasy, Mars Wrigley, Coach, and Kate Spade.
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is the most powerful identity platform built for developers. With advanced features like device fingerprinting and account takeover-resistant authentication, Stytch provides the infrastructure to make your company’s identity and access management secure, reliable, and scalable. Stytch offers CIAM solutions for B2C and B2B, including breach-resistant passwords, passwordless auth flows, MFA, SSO with SAML and OIDC, and fraud and risk protection.
GeeTest
geetest.com
GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated bot-driven attacks, like ATO, credential stuffing, web scalping, etc. GeeTest has been developing human-bot verification technology since 2012 and applied a series of artificial intelligence and deep learning models like Graph Convolutional Neural Network to GeeTest CAPTCHA for more accurate detection and better user experience. Now it processes 2.9 billion CAPTCHA requests daily and serves 320,000+ companies in sectors like blockchain, online games, e-commerce, etc. GeeTest CAPTCHA has been recognized by Gartner and Forrester in market reports for the third year in a row since 2020.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any time from anywhere in the world, regardless of a specific industry or country. CHEQ Essentials operates advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities to detect and block those harmful sources from causing immense damage. Each visit goes through over 2,000 behavior tests, and if it's detected as invalid - we block it. Once you implement CHEQ Essentials, your entire marketing cycle is pure and clean. That means you'll do the same as yesterday but won't pay for those wasteful and harmful visits and fraud clicks. Secure your data and analytics, on-site conversion and paid marketing from bots, fake traffic and malicious users, with the leading Go-to-Market Security platform.
Friendly Captcha
friendlycaptcha.com
GDPR-Compliant Bot Protection. Organizations—from startups to large enterprises—use Friendly Captcha to protect their websites and online services from spam and abuse. Friendly Captcha respects your user’s privacy and works automatically, so your users don’t have to do anything.
Castle
castle.io
Castle is an identity and fraud risk management platform. We help security and fraud teams discover, investigate, report on and ultimately stop fraud at signup, login, and during transactions. Our SDKs integrate with your application code, after which security and fraud analysts use our website to monitor and manage attacks and fraud.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome’s bot & online fraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily and adapts to and scans every request in real-time. In 2023, DataDome blocked over 316 billion fraud attacks. Leading global enterprises—including Tripadvisor and Foot Locker—trust DataDome to protect their websites, mobile apps, and APIs against account fraud, payment fraud, credential stuffing, DDoS, ad fraud, and more. With record time to value, DataDome offers transparent insights, 24/7 SOC expertise, easy deployment, and 50+ integrations. The solution adds no latency to protected end-points, responding to each request in under 2 milliseconds thanks to 26+ regional PoPs and autoscaling technology. DataDome is frictionless for consumers while providing optimal protection and offers the only secure, user-friendly, and privacy-compliant CAPTCHA and Device Check, the first invisible alternative. DataDome offers additional solutions, specialized to combat account and ad fraud. DataDome Ad Protect detects ad fraud, allowing marketers to optimize their campaigns. DataDome’s Account Protect solution offers comprehensive protection against human-driven and bot-driven account fraud by analyzing user intent.
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea bot protection detects and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for online brands. Situated on the far edge of technical infrastructure without the use of agents, the Netacea bot management combines unrivalled visibility of all traffic across APIs, applications and websites with evolved detection, response and threat intelligence capabilities. The result is more effective automated bot protection for highly trafficked businesses. Netacea bot protection detects, mitigates and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for the worlds largest online brands. Preventing brute force attacks such as account takeover, credential stuffing, payment abuse, API attacks and online fraud. With a single low code agentless deployment, Netacea allows brands to analyze all traffic sources across web, app and API to detect and stop automated threats before they can cause harm to your business or customers.
Synthient
synthient.com
Synthient offers leading detections for fraudulent and automated traffic. Giving you unparalleled insights into your visitors allowing you to track the datapoints you care about.