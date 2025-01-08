Most Popular Recently Added Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software - Gambia

Bot detection and mitigation software helps companies protect against unauthorized bot activity and attacks. Bots can be used to disrupt websites with DDoS attacks, scrape data, or carry out fraudulent transactions. These solutions are designed to detect bot activity, identify harmful bots, and block them from interacting with websites, applications, or networks. Companies rely on these tools to ensure their systems remain operational during attacks and to prevent bots from achieving their malicious objectives. While bot detection and mitigation tools may share some features with DDoS protection software, they offer broader protection by targeting a variety of bot-related activities instead of focusing on just one type of attack. Similarly, while click fraud software also has overlapping functions, it specifically targets and defends against fraudulent clicks in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which is just one of the many threats that bot detection and mitigation tools address.