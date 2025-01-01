Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software

Bot detection and mitigation software helps companies protect against unauthorized bot activity and attacks. Bots can be used to disrupt websites with DDoS attacks, scrape data, or carry out fraudulent transactions. These solutions are designed to detect bot activity, identify harmful bots, and block them from interacting with websites, applications, or networks. Companies rely on these tools to ensure their systems remain operational during attacks and to prevent bots from achieving their malicious objectives. While bot detection and mitigation tools may share some features with DDoS protection software, they offer broader protection by targeting a variety of bot-related activities instead of focusing on just one type of attack. Similarly, while click fraud software also has overlapping functions, it specifically targets and defends against fraudulent clicks in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which is just one of the many threats that bot detection and mitigation tools address.
Castle
castle.io
Castle is a platform for identity and fraud risk management, helping teams prevent fraud during signup, login, and transactions through an integrated SDK.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is an identity platform providing secure, passwordless authentication solutions for developers, including SDKs for easy integration in web and mobile apps.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Friendly Captcha
friendlycaptcha.com
Friendly Captcha provides GDPR-compliant bot protection for websites, ensuring security without disrupting user experience through automated and accessible CAPTCHA solutions.
Synthient
synthient.com
Synthient analyzes website traffic to detect fraudulent activity, classifying visitors as safe or malicious to enhance online security.
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio is a platform that accelerates and secures web applications, integrating CDN and edge computing to optimize content delivery and enhance performance.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome protects websites and apps from online fraud and bot attacks using machine learning, offering real-time threat detection and continuous traffic analysis.
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea provides bot protection for online brands by detecting and mitigating sophisticated automated threats across websites, APIs, and apps without needing agents.
GeeTest
geetest.com
GeeTest is a CAPTCHA and bot management app that protects websites and apps from automated attacks and verifies user interactions to enhance security.
