Top Bookmark Manager Software - Rwanda

Bookmark manager software helps users save and organize web content and websites for easy future access. These tools integrate with or operate within web browsers, enabling users to bookmark and revisit content without needing a separate application. Bookmarks are typically displayed prominently in the browser to prevent saved items from being overlooked or lost. Professionals across various fields rely on bookmark managers to store and quickly access important content whenever needed.
getpocket.com
Pocket, previously known as Read It Later, is an application and web service for managing a reading list of articles and videos from the Internet. Released in 2007, the application was originally only for desktop and laptop computers, and is now available for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, BlackBerry, Kobo eReaders, and web browsers. Pocket was taken over by Mozilla, the developers of the Firefox web browser, in 2017.
Raindrop.io
raindrop.io
All in One Bookmark Manager. For your inspiration, read later, media and stuff.
Bookmark Llama
bookmarkllama.com
Bookmark Llama is the most powerful bookmark sharing tool on the market, share bookmarks with anyone across Chrome, Firefox and Edge.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Companies today use upwards of 137 apps. The average employee wastes 19% of the workweek searching for information. Despite efforts to organize resources, nothing has solved the challenge of finding and sharing information fast - Until now! GoLinks revolutionizes how employees find and share knowledge by transforming any URL into short, memorable . You now have instant access to information with AI answers for every question, with conversational search powered by generative AI built into our platform. You can now surface company information with AI, just type any question in our dashboard or Slack and instantly get recommended resources and AI answers. GoLinks connects teams more intuitively to the apps and information they access daily. Retire long URLs and share knowledge with memorable keywords in browsers, apps, visually, and in conversation. Context switching has become a thing of the past with human-readable go links that redirect to any web application.
Atavi
atavi.com
Atavi.com securely hosts your bookmarks and provides quick access from any PC, smartphone or tablet once you perform syncing.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing. Zoho Mail is well integrated with all the other Zoho applications as well as popular external applications.
Toby
gettoby.com
Bookmarks are for books, not browsers. Organize your browser tabs into Toby so you can access key resources in one click instead of seven.
Tefter
tefter.io
Get your team on the same page faster with lightning-speed access to all your important links, from any device and Slack.
Superdense
superdense.com
The most compact bookmark manager for all your browsers and devices
start.me
start.me
Company Background: Founded in 2014 in The Netherlands, start.me has since grown to be a trusted name in digital organization, boasting a vibrant user base across the globe. As a dynamic entity, start.me continuously evolves, retaining its vision to simplify and enhance online productivity. Key Features and Functionality: start.me is a premier link management platform, offering both individuals and teams a central hub for bookmarks, web resources, and essential tools. Features range from intuitive bookmark editing, collaborative shared pages for teams, to a user-friendly dashboard for swift access. Furthermore, advanced offerings include Single Sign-On (SSO) integration and robust administrative controls for larger teams. Primary Value Proposition: The essence of start.me lies in decluttering the digital workspace, ensuring vital links and tools are just a click away. By centralizing resources, start.me diminishes digital chaos, enhancing efficiency for individual users while promoting seamless collaboration for teams. As a result, users not only save precious time but also experience an uplift in online productivity.
Bookmark Ninja
bookmarkninja.com
Access your bookmarks on any device (desktop, notebook, mobile) in any browser. All bookmarks are private by default, sharing is available optionally. Import your current bookmarks from your browser or any other bookmark manager. Quick access support for frequently used bookmarks. Support for handling and organizing large number of bookmarks with advanced tag management. Clean and simple UI for a user friendly experience
Linkish
linkish.io
Linkish helps youy watch youtube/vimeo videos, listen to soundcloud audio, see images, read articles and visit website links and much more right from one dashboard, while saving your links in an encrypted form
Hypershoot
hypershoot.com
Screenshot & organize your favorite websites, easily.
Dropmark
dropmark.com
The smart way to organize all your links, files, and notes into visual collections. Completely private and ad-free, as always.
Toast
dotoast.com
Save, sync, or share sets of links between all your browsers, devices, and team members. Manage tabs in the browser window, save and reopen them in one click or one-by-one.
Diigo
diigo.com
Diigo is a social bookmarking website that allows signed-up users to bookmark and tag Web pages. Additionally, it allows users to highlight any part of a webpage and attach sticky notes to specific highlights or to a whole page. These annotations can be kept private, shared with a group within Diigo, or be forwarded to someone else via a special link. The name "Diigo" is an acronym from "Digest of Internet Information, Groups and Other stuff".Premium account holders can perform full-text searches of cached copies of bookmarks. A full-text search also searches page URLs, tags and annotations. This means that premium account holders can choose to omit tags that already appear in the text of a page to be bookmarked (although text inside images cannot be searched). The launch of Diigo met with mixed responses, from the unimpressed to the enthusiastic. Diigo beta was listed as one of the top ten research tools by CNET in 2006. Outside the website, Diigo's graphical user interface includes an optional bookmarklet, or a customizable toolbar, with various search capabilities. Highlight is enabled by a menu, that can either appear automatically when content is selected, or be embedded into the context menu. In March 2009, Diigo acquired web-clipping service Furl from Looksmart for an undisclosed price.The site also has an extension available on the Chrome Web Store.On October 25, 2012, the diigo.com domain was hijacked. An unknown attacker changed the authoritative nameserver records ("NS records") for DNS zone DIIGO.COM, temporarily giving control to nameservers at AFRAID.ORG, and causing traffic to be misdirected.Mobile apps for Diigo are available on iOS, Android and Windows Phone 7.
Bookmark OS
bookmarkos.com
Bookmark manager, task manager, notes, and files together in one elegant, customizable desktop.
