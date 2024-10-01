App store for web apps
Top Bookmark Manager Software - Netherlands
Bookmark manager software helps users save and organize web content and websites for easy future access. These tools integrate with or operate within web browsers, enabling users to bookmark and revisit content without needing a separate application. Bookmarks are typically displayed prominently in the browser to prevent saved items from being overlooked or lost. Professionals across various fields rely on bookmark managers to store and quickly access important content whenever needed.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Raindrop.io
raindrop.io
All in One Bookmark Manager. For your inspiration, read later, media and stuff.
getpocket.com
Pocket, previously known as Read It Later, is an application and web service for managing a reading list of articles and videos from the Internet. Released in 2007, the application was originally only for desktop and laptop computers, and is now available for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Windows Ph...
start.me
start.me
Company Background: Founded in 2014 in The Netherlands, start.me has since grown to be a trusted name in digital organization, boasting a vibrant user base across the globe. As a dynamic entity, start.me continuously evolves, retaining its vision to simplify and enhance online productivity. Key Feat...
Toby
gettoby.com
Bookmarks are for books, not browsers. Organize your browser tabs into Toby so you can access key resources in one click instead of seven.
Hypershoot
hypershoot.com
Screenshot & organize your favorite websites, easily.
Toast
dotoast.com
Save, sync, or share sets of links between all your browsers, devices, and team members. Manage tabs in the browser window, save and reopen them in one click or one-by-one.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Companies today use upwards of 137 apps. The average employee wastes 19% of the workweek searching for information. Despite efforts to organize resources, nothing has solved the challenge of finding and sharing information fast - Until now! GoLinks revolutionizes how employees find and share knowled...
Linkish
linkish.io
Linkish helps youy watch youtube/vimeo videos, listen to soundcloud audio, see images, read articles and visit website links and much more right from one dashboard, while saving your links in an encrypted form
Bookmark Llama
bookmarkllama.com
Bookmark Llama is the most powerful bookmark sharing tool on the market, share bookmarks with anyone across Chrome, Firefox and Edge.
Diigo
diigo.com
Diigo is a social bookmarking website that allows signed-up users to bookmark and tag Web pages. Additionally, it allows users to highlight any part of a webpage and attach sticky notes to specific highlights or to a whole page. These annotations can be kept private, shared with a group within Diig...
Bookmark OS
bookmarkos.com
Bookmark manager, task manager, notes, and files together in one elegant, customizable desktop.
Dropmark
dropmark.com
The smart way to organize all your links, files, and notes into visual collections. Completely private and ad-free, as always.
Superdense
superdense.com
The most compact bookmark manager for all your browsers and devices
Bookmark Ninja
bookmarkninja.com
Access your bookmarks on any device (desktop, notebook, mobile) in any browser. All bookmarks are private by default, sharing is available optionally. Import your current bookmarks from your browser or any other bookmark manager. Quick access support for frequently used bookmarks. Support for handli...
Atavi
atavi.com
Atavi.com securely hosts your bookmarks and provides quick access from any PC, smartphone or tablet once you perform syncing.
Tefter
tefter.io
Get your team on the same page faster with lightning-speed access to all your important links, from any device and Slack.