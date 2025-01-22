Top Bookkeeping Services - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management information to assist in decision making. Over the past 5 years, customers have grown their revenues by 3x on average, have been valued at over £500m, and we’ve supported 10 exits including ones to Facebook, Coinbase and Just Eat.
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to automate bookkeeping and accounting for tech-forward businesses. Digits pairs cutting-edge AI with expert US-based CPAs to provide full-service accounting and bookkeeping to Pre-Seed to Series B companies.
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified experts means our bookkeeping does more than just the basics—it helps push your business ahead Looking for comprehensive bookkeeping and accounting services, or thinking about bringing a full-time bookkeeper, accountant, or controller on board? Let's talk. Begin your free 30-day trial here: https://cocountant.com/start-your-free-trial/
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and subsidiary management. Our platform is connected to trusted partners, such as Singapore's ACRA, Hong Kong CR, Malaysia SSM, MyInfo, Xero, Stripe, and many more to streamline your workflows and improve efficiency. With our platform, you can easily access and manage all of your business's important documents and information in one convenient location, freeing up your time and resources to focus on other important tasks. Say goodbye to the hassle of physical paperwork and hello to a more efficient and modern way of doing business.
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings. This allows owners to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses while we handle the rest.
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In addition to monthly bookkeeping, we offer tax consultation, preparation & tax filing (business + personal), and fractional CFO services to meet all your financial needs. We are here for YOU and your business!
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thrive. Counto was the first in Singapore to offer unlimited transactions and revenue-based pricing to its accounting customers, as a way to bring greater transparency in the compliance sector. Since then, Counto’s tax system has achieved IRAS ASR+ Tier 3 qualification, the highest possible accreditation in Singapore.
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, real estate, construction, professional & creative services, technology, food & beverage, auto dealerships, & nonprofits. A 10-year recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting™ award for client service excellence, a 16-year Portland Business Journal's Most Admired Company, a majority women-owned firm, & one of the area's Most Diverse Accounting Firms, Perkins is proud to stand out from the crowd. Call us today to learn more about the Perkins difference!
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 is a technology-driven accounting solution for startups and established businesses. Our 100% US-Based team specializes in accounting, advisory, payroll, and tax compliance, so business owners can focus on what matters most. Bookkeeper360 is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide, has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero’s Top Partner of the Year award, and ranked as one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the past three years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro is a growth platform that brings an expert talent community and businesses together to navigate immediate challenges and architect a plan for long-term success. Powered by proprietary AI technology and in-depth industry expertise, Paro matches businesses with the best-fit expert and solution to solve problems and drive growth. Our elite community of finance and accounting experts provides a range of services to clients, from bookkeeping and accounting to highly specialized corporate development and strategic advisory. By harnessing the power of people and technology, Paro empowers businesses and professionals to pursue meaningful work and go beyond even their loftiest goals.
Fincent
fincent.com
Experience seamless financial management. Streamline ✓ Bookkeeping ✓ Tax filing ✓ Invoicing & Payments ✓ Expense tracking and more. Book a Demo!
Zeni
zeni.ai
Zeni is the first AI-powered finance concierge for startups powering high velocity decision making. With Zeni’s intelligent bookkeeping, accounting, tax and CFO services, startups have access to real-time financial insights via their Zeni Dashboard, and a team of finance experts to manage every finance function for a flat monthly fee—daily bookkeeping, yearly taxes, bill pay and invoicing, financial planning & analysis, payroll administration, and more. Zeni is a Series B fintech company and has raised $47.5M to-date from Elevation Capital, Saama Capital, Amit Singhal, Sierra Ventures, SVB Financial Group, Think Investments, Liquid 2 Ventures, Dragon Capital, Firebolt Ventures, Twin Ventures, and various angel investors.
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks is an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit. QuickBooks products are geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses and offer on-premises accounting applications as well as cloud-based versions that accept business payments, manage and pay bills, and payroll functions.
Pilot
pilot.com
We’re the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the US with a team of 350+ US-based employees. Our accountants, fractional CFOs, and tax specialists are dedicated to building a strong finance foundation for your business. We offer Bookkeeping, CFO, tax services, and more for thousands of startups and small businesses, ranging from two founders in a garage to hundred-person teams. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your decision-making or want a hands-off compliance solution, we'll tailor our services to your unique needs. See Pilot in action with our 8-minute demo: https://pilot.com/demo Talk to an expert: https://pilot.com/talk-to-expert
Osome
osome.com
We free you from manual accounting, untangle e‑commerce, and set up companies. Let our experts take care of invoices, reports, and taxes while you grow your business
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero is an accounting software and services company providing accounting and financial software. Founded in 2009 by Jessica Mah, Andy Su, and Andrea Barrica, inDinero graduated the startup incubator, Y Combinator in 2010. On May 8, 2018, inDinero acquired San Jose-based firm tempCFO. On February 1, 2019, inDinero acquired a second company, mAccounting, an Indianapolis-based accounting and tax firm.
Ceterus
ceterus.com
Automation is here—make it part of your accounting! Whether you are a Small Business Entrepreneur or a CPA firm that supports small businesses, you need automation to compete in today’s market. Ceterus combines the technologies that automate steps in the bookkeeping and reporting processes which translate into lower costs, greater accuracy, and faster times to closing the books. Our customers and partners rely on our technology so they can focus on their businesses and clients. Bring automation to your accounting without disrupting your business to do it.
