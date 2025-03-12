App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Board Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Board Management Software

Board management software provides a unified workspace for board members, chief executives, and other key professionals to stay organized, make timely decisions, and plan effectively. These collaborative tools offer access to agendas, documents, notes, calendars, and contacts, enhancing the corporate meeting process. Users can upload files to the workspace and assign access based on roles and clearance levels. Typically used by leadership teams, such as a parent committee or the board of a large corporation, board management software can also be integrated with other collaboration tools that involve employees or participants at various authority levels.

Submit New App


Nasdaq

Nasdaq

nasdaq.com

The Nasdaq app offers real-time financial data, customizable watchlists, market analysis, and educational resources for informed investing and portfolio management.

Diligent Director

Diligent Director

diligent.com

Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.

Admincontrol

Admincontrol

admincontrol.com

Admincontrol provides a secure platform for boards and management to access information and collaborate efficiently on decision-making processes.

Boardable

Boardable

boardable.com

Boardable is a board management platform that facilitates secure document sharing, agenda management, and collaboration for effective governance.

Knowa

Knowa

knowa.co

Knowa is a board management app that streamlines governance by providing secure tools for meetings, document sharing, and collaboration among board members.

Ansarada

Ansarada

ansarada.com

Ansarada is a secure platform for managing high-stakes financial projects, offering tools for data sharing, collaboration, and document management in M&A and fundraising.

ContractZen

ContractZen

contractzen.com

ContractZen is a secure, user-friendly platform for contract management, board meeting management, and entity management, designed for SMBs and non-profits.

Beenote

Beenote

beenote.io

Beenote is a meeting management tool that helps teams plan, conduct, and follow up on meetings by organizing agendas, taking notes, and tracking tasks.

OnBoard

OnBoard

onboardmeetings.com

OnBoard is board management software that streamlines governance processes, enhances security, and supports collaboration among board members.

Diligent Administrator

Diligent Administrator

diligent.com

The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.

Tasks in a Box

Tasks in a Box

tasksinabox.com

Tasks in a Box enables goal-sharing collaboration among users, facilitating process adaptation and teamwork without rigid organizational structures.

Adam.ai

Adam.ai

adam.ai

Adam.ai is a board management software for capturing, managing, and sharing meeting information, enhancing decision-making with tools like agendas, tracking, and AI support.

Zeck

Zeck

zeck.app

Zeck is a cloud-based platform that streamlines board meeting preparation and enhances engagement through automation, collaboration, and analytics.

BoardPro

BoardPro

boardpro.com

BoardPro is board management software that streamlines meeting organization, document storage, and communication for small enterprises and nonprofits.

Board Management

Board Management

boardmanagement.com

Board Management is a digital platform for secure board operations, facilitating meeting planning, document management, communication, and compliance for board members.

Hippoly

Hippoly

hippoly.com

Hippoly is a secure collaboration platform for decision makers, enabling efficient communication and information sharing among boards, management teams, and shareholders.

GOVRN

GOVRN

govrn.com

GOVRN is board management software that streamlines governance tasks, enhances collaboration, and secures data management for improved decision-making.

Govenda

Govenda

govenda.com

Govenda is a board management platform that streamlines governance processes with tools for secure document sharing, meeting organization, and member collaboration.

EntityKeeper

EntityKeeper

entitykeeper.com

EntityKeeper is an app for managing entity data, creating org charts, and tracking filing requirements and deadlines for organizations.

BoardOnTrack

BoardOnTrack

boardontrack.com

BoardOnTrack is an online governance platform for charter school boards that simplifies management, enhances communication, and supports compliance.

MyBoardPacket

MyBoardPacket

myboardpacket.com

MyBoardPacket is an online tool for managing board meeting materials, providing document management, voting, discussions, and collaboration features.

Diskus

Diskus

letsdiskus.com

Diskus is a board and meetings management tool that helps organize meetings, manage agendas, distribute materials, and track action items for better collaboration.

BoardSpace

BoardSpace

boardspace.co

BoardSpace is a digital platform that simplifies and automates board management for condos, HOAs, and non-profits through collaboration tools and secure document management.

BoardShape

BoardShape

boardshape.com

BoardShape is a tool for startups to organize board or committee meetings, allowing agenda building, inline discussions, and streamlined follow-up on action items.

AdvisoryCloud

AdvisoryCloud

advisorycloud.com

AdvisoryCloud connects professionals and companies through advisory boards, enabling recruitment, management, and participation in advisory roles for career development.

Sherpany

Sherpany

sherpany.com

Sherpany is a meeting management app for boards and executives, offering tools for organizing meetings, managing documents, and tracking minutes while ensuring data security.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.