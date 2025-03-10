BoardShape

Run better board or committee meetings. Get your board of directors or committee in shape today with BoardShape. Aimed at startups, BoardShape is a Software as a Service product that provides just enough features and functionality to help your startup run better board meetings without getting in the way. The simple agenda builder lets you quickly build out dynamic agendas that can be shared with your team. No more emails with multiple attachments, everything remains contextual to the discussion point. Agendas can be shared with your team and presented in sync with all attendees keeping everyone in the meeting on the same page. Comments, questions and discussions can be added inline with discussion points and later used for generating meeting minutes. Generate polls and action items related to agenda items and follow up on these in subsequent meetings. Keep everything in one place and organized with BoardShape.