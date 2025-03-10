Find the right software and services.
Board management software provides a unified workspace for board members, chief executives, and other key professionals to stay organized, make timely decisions, and plan effectively. These collaborative tools offer access to agendas, documents, notes, calendars, and contacts, enhancing the corporate meeting process. Users can upload files to the workspace and assign access based on roles and clearance levels. Typically used by leadership teams, such as a parent committee or the board of a large corporation, board management software can also be integrated with other collaboration tools that involve employees or participants at various authority levels.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
The Nasdaq app offers real-time financial data, customizable watchlists, market analysis, and educational resources for informed investing and portfolio management.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
Admincontrol provides a secure platform for boards and management to access information and collaborate efficiently on decision-making processes.
Boardable
boardable.com
Boardable is a board management platform that facilitates secure document sharing, agenda management, and collaboration for effective governance.
Knowa
knowa.co
Knowa is a board management app that streamlines governance by providing secure tools for meetings, document sharing, and collaboration among board members.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Ansarada is a secure platform for managing high-stakes financial projects, offering tools for data sharing, collaboration, and document management in M&A and fundraising.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is a secure, user-friendly platform for contract management, board meeting management, and entity management, designed for SMBs and non-profits.
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is a meeting management tool that helps teams plan, conduct, and follow up on meetings by organizing agendas, taking notes, and tracking tasks.
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard is board management software that streamlines governance processes, enhances security, and supports collaboration among board members.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Tasks in a Box enables goal-sharing collaboration among users, facilitating process adaptation and teamwork without rigid organizational structures.
Adam.ai
adam.ai
Adam.ai is a board management software for capturing, managing, and sharing meeting information, enhancing decision-making with tools like agendas, tracking, and AI support.
Zeck
zeck.app
Zeck is a cloud-based platform that streamlines board meeting preparation and enhances engagement through automation, collaboration, and analytics.
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Ready to Take Your Board of Directors to the Next Level? Utilize Our Board Meeting & Management Software to Help Board Members Collaborate and Get More Done
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly is a smooth and secure collaboration platform built for the cloud and built for decision makers. Our primary user group is the organisation's Board Of Directors, but Hippoly is also used among management teams, advisory boards and shareholder groups that want an easy and secure way to communicate and share information.
GOVRN
govrn.com
AI-First Board Management Software. Amplify your board performance with AI-driven board portal software from Govrn. Experience unmatched security, real-time insights and effortless meeting administration enhanced by AI discovery, productivity and performance capabilities.
Govenda
govenda.com
Board Success Platform™ for Corporate Governance. Governance is changing rapidly, and Govenda is the board success platform to help accelerate your boards' transition to stakeholder governance and a deeper connection to the bench strength of your organization, shareholders and stakeholders broadly. More than a board portal, Govenda's Board Success Platform is the future of modern governance. Partner with Govenda to reimagine how boards of directors can provide intentional, strategic leadership for key imperatives in a fast-changing world.
BoardPro
boardpro.com
BoardPro is board management software that streamlines meeting organization, document storage, and communication for small enterprises and nonprofits.
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper's comprehensive entity platform enables you to manage critical data, create detailed org charts, and monitor filing/compliance requirements across your organization. By accessing real-time information, customizing data fields, managing deadlines with notifications (like filing dates), and more, you can leverage comprehensive oversight and promote internal alignment across your entities. Additionally, EntityKeeper's Corporate Services eliminates the need to manually govern entity filings, such as formation, registration, annual reports, and more.
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack helps charter school boards deliver exceptional results. We're the only online governance management platform built for charter school governance. BoardOnTrack membership provides expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees) and access to the only intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in-one online board management platform built for charter schools’ unique needs. With BoardOnTrack by TransACT, you can easily: - Measure Your Board’s Performance - Recruit Board Members - Boost Board Goals And Accountability - Evaluate Your Charter School CEO Effectively - Simply Comply With Open Meeting Laws - Run Better Board Meetings
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
Since 2001, thousands of happy customers agree that MyBoardPacket is secure, simple and easy to use. An online board meeting management tool that provides document management, online voting, online discussions, and more. MyBoardPacket.com enables you to deploy a board portal which is so flexible it can also be used as an extranet or intranet solution.
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management solution helping directors, committees and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision making process. Its board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretaries and administrators to manage meetings, build agendas and distribute materials. You can also convert minutes into action and closely monitor their progress.
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace is a solution helps boards of directors and managers of condos, HOAs, and non-profits automate and simplify the board management.
BoardShape
boardshape.com
Run better board or committee meetings. Get your board of directors or committee in shape today with BoardShape. Aimed at startups, BoardShape is a Software as a Service product that provides just enough features and functionality to help your startup run better board meetings without getting in the way. The simple agenda builder lets you quickly build out dynamic agendas that can be shared with your team. No more emails with multiple attachments, everything remains contextual to the discussion point. Agendas can be shared with your team and presented in sync with all attendees keeping everyone in the meeting on the same page. Comments, questions and discussions can be added inline with discussion points and later used for generating meeting minutes. Generate polls and action items related to agenda items and follow up on these in subsequent meetings. Keep everything in one place and organized with BoardShape.
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform connecting professionals and companies through advisory boards. Our all-in-one platform allows companies and teams to recruit, build, and operate an advisory board with leading professionals from across the globe. Professionals at all levels can immediately join the advisory boards operating on our platform, add board work to their resume, and gain the professional benefits that come from being a board member. Companies gain the insights and benefits of a remote advisory board, easily managed in all in one place, on our proprietary platform. Founded in 2012, AdvisoryCloud is a private company headquartered in Marin County, California and has won numerous awards including being honored as one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies multiple times.
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany is the leading Swiss meeting management solution, designed to meet the unique needs of Board, Board Committee, and Executive meetings. Trusted by Europe’s top companies, Sherpany boosts meeting productivity by 45%, streamlining the entire process — from meeting preparation to the distribution of digitally signed meeting minutes and action items. We prioritise security and compliance, with a robust FINMA-approved and ISO270001-certified solution that centralises and ensures appropriate access controls of your data. In addition to the web-based Sherpany platform, which is accessible through a web browser, we offer native apps for iOS, Windows, and Android, providing convenient access to our meeting management solution across different devices. Our SaaS-based software, coupled with our meeting education and other complementary services, transforms your company's meeting culture and ensures excellent meetings. Sherpany has developed a comprehensive meeting management framework for Meeting Leaders, built on evidence-based best practices. Sherpany meeting management solution aligns with these practices to facilitate productive meetings. With over 15,000 leaders having already improved their meeting productivity through Sherpany, we have become the trusted partner of more than 350 corporate clients.
