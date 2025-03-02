Zeck

zeck.app

Zeck is a cloud-based software platform that is transforming the board meeting. Zeck creates both time efficiency and qualitative improvement of board dynamics. Basically, after living through miserable and outdated board meetings, as both operators and board directors, we decided to completely reimagine the entire board meeting process. Zeck is co-founded by Edward Norton, an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, and by Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe, the founders of Moosejaw (acquired by Walmart) and CrowdRise (acquired by GoFundMe). James Zubok, an incredibly experienced software company operator and private equity investor, is a founding partner. You likely know Edward Norton from his day job. But, Edward has also founded several companies and serves on many corporate and nonprofit boards. “Those of us who’ve started companies or sat on boards felt like the dynamic of the board meeting was broken. Board meetings had become a ‘punch yourself in the face’ moment for so many companies and organizations” - Edward Norton, Zeck Chief Strategy Officer The world is shifting and there is no chance we're doing board meetings the same way two years from now. Zeck is a game-changing transformative solution, and thousands of CEOs, board members and nonprofits agree. Notable investors include Salesforce Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Breyer Capital, Brian Sheth (co-founded Vista Equity), and David Blaine (which is mostly cool because he’s so good at magic). In addition to board meetings, companies and nonprofits are using Zeck for investor updates, all hands meetings, quarterly business reviews, etc.