Top Board Management Software - El Salvador

Board management software provides a unified workspace for board members, chief executives, and other key professionals to stay organized, make timely decisions, and plan effectively. These collaborative tools offer access to agendas, documents, notes, calendars, and contacts, enhancing the corporate meeting process. Users can upload files to the workspace and assign access based on roles and clearance levels. Typically used by leadership teams, such as a parent committee or the board of a large corporation, board management software can also be integrated with other collaboration tools that involve employees or participants at various authority levels.
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
Software for boards, management and key stakeholders providing secure and efficient access to information, discussions and processes. We deliver a smart and secure digital collaboration platform for decision makers like boards, management teams and legal and financial advisors. Market leading Board Portal and Data Room provider in the Nordics. Admincontrol is owned by Visma, and is among the most successful companies in the Visma group. Our headquarter is based in Norway, with local offices in UK, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. We are counting almost 100 employees. Certifications and compliance: SOC 2 ISO 27001:2013 G-Cloud GDPR Data centres stored in Norway. 90 000 users.
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper's comprehensive entity platform enables you to manage critical data, create detailed org charts, and monitor filing/compliance requirements across your organization. By accessing real-time information, customizing data fields, managing deadlines with notifications (like filing dates), and more, you can leverage comprehensive oversight and promote internal alignment across your entities. Additionally, EntityKeeper's Corporate Services eliminates the need to manually govern entity filings, such as formation, registration, annual reports, and more.
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack helps charter school boards deliver exceptional results. We're the only online governance management platform built for charter school governance. BoardOnTrack membership provides expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees) and access to the only intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in-one online board management platform built for charter schools’ unique needs. With BoardOnTrack by TransACT, you can easily: - Measure Your Board’s Performance - Recruit Board Members - Boost Board Goals And Accountability - Evaluate Your Charter School CEO Effectively - Simply Comply With Open Meeting Laws - Run Better Board Meetings
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Ready to Take Your Board of Directors to the Next Level? Utilize Our Board Meeting & Management Software to Help Board Members Collaborate and Get More Done
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is the first governance meeting management solution for board, executive and team. Beenote is an easy, accessible and efficient tool. From start to end of the meeting process, Beenote helps teams organize effective meetings by planning, holding, and following up (tasks, decisions) on meetings. With Beenote, you can quickly plan the agenda in collaborative mode and with Microsoft 365 or Google integrations, your meetings are completely integrated into your calendar. Integration with Microsoft Teams also allows you to use the full power of their video conferencing tool and document remote meetings with Beenote. During meetings, you can take collaborative notes in real-time. You can also record decisions and assign tasks in meetings and track the progress of those tasks from one meeting to the next or in a dashboard. At the end of your meeting, 90% of your minutes are written. A centralized minutes directory with the advanced search will allow you to easily find information (files, decisions, actions etc.) in the future.
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
Since 2001, thousands of happy customers agree that MyBoardPacket is secure, simple and easy to use. An online board meeting management tool that provides document management, online voting, online discussions, and more. MyBoardPacket.com enables you to deploy a board portal which is so flexible it can also be used as an extranet or intranet solution.
Knowa
knowa.co
AI powered governance, connecting everything your Board needs to govern. Future proof your Board with Knowa's plug-and-play governance platform, delivering AI enabled knowledge discovery, meetings and collaboration in one secure and versatile ecosystem.
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Let people who share the same goals collaborate together. Streamline your processes across the company, or ditch the organisational chart. Not everything can be planned so allow yourself to adapt to the situation on the fly and still collaborate together.
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management solution helping directors, committees and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision making process. Its board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretaries and administrators to manage meetings, build agendas and distribute materials. You can also convert minutes into action and closely monitor their progress.
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace is a solution helps boards of directors and managers of condos, HOAs, and non-profits automate and simplify the board management.
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly is a smooth and secure collaboration platform built for the cloud and built for decision makers. Our primary user group is the organisation's Board Of Directors, but Hippoly is also used among management teams, advisory boards and shareholder groups that want an easy and secure way to communicate and share information.
BoardShape
boardshape.com
Run better board or committee meetings. Get your board of directors or committee in shape today with BoardShape. Aimed at startups, BoardShape is a Software as a Service product that provides just enough features and functionality to help your startup run better board meetings without getting in the way. The simple agenda builder lets you quickly build out dynamic agendas that can be shared with your team. No more emails with multiple attachments, everything remains contextual to the discussion point. Agendas can be shared with your team and presented in sync with all attendees keeping everyone in the meeting on the same page. Comments, questions and discussions can be added inline with discussion points and later used for generating meeting minutes. Generate polls and action items related to agenda items and follow up on these in subsequent meetings. Keep everything in one place and organized with BoardShape.
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform connecting professionals and companies through advisory boards. Our all-in-one platform allows companies and teams to recruit, build, and operate an advisory board with leading professionals from across the globe. Professionals at all levels can immediately join the advisory boards operating on our platform, add board work to their resume, and gain the professional benefits that come from being a board member. Companies gain the insights and benefits of a remote advisory board, easily managed in all in one place, on our proprietary platform. Founded in 2012, AdvisoryCloud is a private company headquartered in Marin County, California and has won numerous awards including being honored as one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies multiple times.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Ansarada delivers secure, purpose-built software solutions for managing critical projects like M&A, capital raising, restructures, and infrastructure procurement. Our secure virtual data room is industry-leading, with advanced AI insights and automation, next-level Q&A and collaboration, plus purpose-built, digital, customisable workflows and checklists for M&A, capital raising, business audits, tenders and other high-stakes outcomes. Ansarada's mission is to raise and protect every company’s potential. We do this by offering free trials of our Virtual Data Room, 24/7 localised expert support around the work, integrated Q&A via email, AI-assisted deal prediction, plus easy drag-and-drop upload and superior document security controls. Our deal software draws on insights from over 35,000 transactions to deliver stronger business outcomes, based on best practices. More than just a virtual data room, Ansarada is a tool for end-to-end deal management, allowing always-on deal activity and secure file sharing. With over 15 years of experience, Ansarada’s software has a sophisticated simplicity that reduces transaction timelines and costs. Used by companies, governments and advisors in 180 countries worldwide, Ansarada makes it easier for dealmakers and business leaders to focus on driving successful results, in less time, achieving optimal transaction value.
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany is the leading Swiss meeting management solution, designed to meet the unique needs of Board, Board Committee, and Executive meetings. Trusted by Europe’s top companies, Sherpany boosts meeting productivity by 45%, streamlining the entire process — from meeting preparation to the distribution of digitally signed meeting minutes and action items. We prioritise security and compliance, with a robust FINMA-approved and ISO270001-certified solution that centralises and ensures appropriate access controls of your data. In addition to the web-based Sherpany platform, which is accessible through a web browser, we offer native apps for iOS, Windows, and Android, providing convenient access to our meeting management solution across different devices. Our SaaS-based software, coupled with our meeting education and other complementary services, transforms your company's meeting culture and ensures excellent meetings. Sherpany has developed a comprehensive meeting management framework for Meeting Leaders, built on evidence-based best practices. Sherpany meeting management solution aligns with these practices to facilitate productive meetings. With over 15,000 leaders having already improved their meeting productivity through Sherpany, we have become the trusted partner of more than 350 corporate clients.
Zeck
zeck.app
Zeck is a cloud-based software platform that is transforming the board meeting. Zeck creates both time efficiency and qualitative improvement of board dynamics. Basically, after living through miserable and outdated board meetings, as both operators and board directors, we decided to completely reimagine the entire board meeting process. Zeck is co-founded by Edward Norton, an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, and by Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe, the founders of Moosejaw (acquired by Walmart) and CrowdRise (acquired by GoFundMe). James Zubok, an incredibly experienced software company operator and private equity investor, is a founding partner. You likely know Edward Norton from his day job. But, Edward has also founded several companies and serves on many corporate and nonprofit boards. “Those of us who’ve started companies or sat on boards felt like the dynamic of the board meeting was broken. Board meetings had become a ‘punch yourself in the face’ moment for so many companies and organizations” - Edward Norton, Zeck Chief Strategy Officer The world is shifting and there is no chance we're doing board meetings the same way two years from now. Zeck is a game-changing transformative solution, and thousands of CEOs, board members and nonprofits agree. Notable investors include Salesforce Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Breyer Capital, Brian Sheth (co-founded Vista Equity), and David Blaine (which is mostly cool because he’s so good at magic). In addition to board meetings, companies and nonprofits are using Zeck for investor updates, all hands meetings, quarterly business reviews, etc.
GOVRN
govrn.com
AI-First Board Management Software. Amplify your board performance with AI-driven board portal software from Govrn. Experience unmatched security, real-time insights and effortless meeting administration enhanced by AI discovery, productivity and performance capabilities.
Govenda
govenda.com
Board Success Platform™ for Corporate Governance. Governance is changing rapidly, and Govenda is the board success platform to help accelerate your boards' transition to stakeholder governance and a deeper connection to the bench strength of your organization, shareholders and stakeholders broadly. More than a board portal, Govenda's Board Success Platform is the future of modern governance. Partner with Govenda to reimagine how boards of directors can provide intentional, strategic leadership for key imperatives in a fast-changing world.
BoardPro
boardpro.com
BoardPro offers board management software for Small Enterprise to Small Caps and Nonprofits. The BoardPro board portal is so easy to use, saving board administrators up to 75% of their time by digitally creating meeting agendas, compiling board packs, taking minutes, sending actions and storing files securely. BoardPro securely streamlines board meetings, increases productivity, automates manual processes - allowing directors and trustees to focus on strategy and critical decisions. Dedicated five-star support and live chat, using real people - available 24/7. Expert customer support with 80% of questions answered in the first 2 minutes, during business hours. A subscription to BoardPro includes unlimited users and administrators; unlimited meetings and data storage; access from any device, anytime via a web-app; and regular feature releases. BoardPro software is priced at SMEs and Nonprofits, with pricing plans beginning at just $75 per month. Pay monthly or annually for commercial plans. Nonprofit plans are discounted when paid annually. Start a free trial with BoardPro now, to see how easy running board meetings can be.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms (VDR) - all in one. Bringing modern governance for millions of SMBs and non-profits around the world, ContractZen’s mission is to help organizations be due diligence ready every day. We bring peace of mind to executives, investors, and boards. That’s why our name is ContractZen.
Adam.ai
adam.ai
adam.ai is an innovative board management software that empowers organizations to capture, manage, and share meeting knowledge, powering decision-making to achieve business goals — perfect for board of directory, committee, and project meetings. This board management platform introduces modern features and integrations, with enterprise-grade security, to manage board meetings seamlessly and efficiently— agenda builder, action tracking, annotations, voting and decisions, meeting minutes approval and signatures, AI transcription summary, reporting/analytics dashboards, video conferencing, booking and scheduling, in addition to its knowledge-driven AI Assistant that enhances the entire meeting experience by providing intelligent insights, facilitating engagement, and optimizing decision-making processes.
Boardable
boardable.com
Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governance, and committee management at scale, so you can govern virtually or in-person with confidence.
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard is board management software that reduces complexity so boards and leadership teams can work smarter, move faster, and achieve more.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
