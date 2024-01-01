App store for web apps
Top Board Management Software - Belize
Board management software provides a unified workspace for board members, chief executives, and other key professionals to stay organized, make timely decisions, and plan effectively. These collaborative tools offer access to agendas, documents, notes, calendars, and contacts, enhancing the corporate meeting process. Users can upload files to the workspace and assign access based on roles and clearance levels. Typically used by leadership teams, such as a parent committee or the board of a large corporation, board management software can also be integrated with other collaboration tools that involve employees or participants at various authority levels.
Boardable
boardable.com
Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governan...
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
Software for boards, management and key stakeholders providing secure and efficient access to information, discussions and processes. We deliver a smart and secure digital collaboration platform for decision makers like boards, management teams and legal and financial advisors. Market leading Board ...
Knowa
knowa.co
AI powered governance, connecting everything your Board needs to govern. Future proof your Board with Knowa's plug-and-play governance platform, delivering AI enabled knowledge discovery, meetings and collaboration in one secure and versatile ecosystem.
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms...
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard is board management software that reduces complexity so boards and leadership teams can work smarter, move faster, and achieve more.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
A little more order, a lot less risk. Ansarada Board software is a secure Board portal online for organizing and running board meetings. Simply set agendas, create Board packs, vote, take minutes, assign actions and store files. Maintain compliance, mitigate risk and drive efficiency so you can make...
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.
Adam.ai
adam.ai
adam.ai is an innovative board management software that empowers organizations to capture, manage, and share meeting knowledge, powering decision-making to achieve business goals — perfect for board of directory, committee, and project meetings. This board management platform introduces modern featu...
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is the first governance meeting management solution for board, executive and team. Beenote is an easy, accessible and efficient tool. From start to end of the meeting process, Beenote helps teams organize effective meetings by planning, holding, and following up (tasks, decisions) on meeting...
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Let people who share the same goals collaborate together. Streamline your processes across the company, or ditch the organisational chart. Not everything can be planned so allow yourself to adapt to the situation on the fly and still collaborate together.
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly is a smooth and secure collaboration platform built for the cloud and built for decision makers. Our primary user group is the organisation's Board Of Directors, but Hippoly is also used among management teams, advisory boards and shareholder groups that want an easy and secure way to commun...
Govenda
govenda.com
Board Success Platform™ for Corporate Governance. Governance is changing rapidly, and Govenda is the board success platform to help accelerate your boards' transition to stakeholder governance and a deeper connection to the bench strength of your organization, shareholders and stakeholders broadly. ...
BoardPro
boardpro.com
BoardPro offers board management software for Small Enterprise to Small Caps and Nonprofits. The BoardPro board portal is so easy to use, saving board administrators up to 75% of their time by digitally creating meeting agendas, compiling board packs, taking minutes, sending actions and storing file...
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper's comprehensive entity platform enables you to manage critical data, create detailed org charts, and monitor filing/compliance requirements across your organization. By accessing real-time information, customizing data fields, managing deadlines with notifications (like filing dates), a...
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack helps charter school boards deliver exceptional results. We're the only online governance management platform built for charter school governance. BoardOnTrack membership provides expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees) and access to the only intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in-one ...
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Ready to Take Your Board of Directors to the Next Level? Utilize Our Board Meeting & Management Software to Help Board Members Collaborate and Get More Done
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
Since 2001, thousands of happy customers agree that MyBoardPacket is secure, simple and easy to use. An online board meeting management tool that provides document management, online voting, online discussions, and more. MyBoardPacket.com enables you to deploy a board portal which is so flexible it ...
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management solution helping directors, committees and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision making process. Its board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretaries and administrators to manage meeting...
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace is a solution helps boards of directors and managers of condos, HOAs, and non-profits automate and simplify the board management.
BoardShape
boardshape.com
Run better board or committee meetings. Get your board of directors or committee in shape today with BoardShape. Aimed at startups, BoardShape is a Software as a Service product that provides just enough features and functionality to help your startup run better board meetings without getting in the...
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform connecting professionals and companies through advisory boards. Our all-in-one platform allows companies and teams to recruit, build, and operate an advisory board with leading professionals from across the globe. Professionals at all levels can immediately join...
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany is the leading Swiss meeting management solution, designed to meet the unique needs of Board, Board Committee, and Executive meetings. Trusted by Europe’s top companies, Sherpany boosts meeting productivity by 45%, streamlining the entire process — from meeting preparation to the distributi...
Zeck
zeck.app
Zeck is a cloud-based software platform that is transforming the board meeting. Zeck creates both time efficiency and qualitative improvement of board dynamics. Basically, after living through miserable and outdated board meetings, as both operators and board directors, we decided to completely reim...
GOVRN
govrn.com
AI-First Board Management Software. Amplify your board performance with AI-driven board portal software from Govrn. Experience unmatched security, real-time insights and effortless meeting administration enhanced by AI discovery, productivity and performance capabilities.