Top Billing Software - Tajikistan

The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. 1. Finance & Billing Automation (AR, AP, Invoices, Subscriptions, Payments): Fully automated AR Collections drastically reduces time to payment (DSO). Our advanced rules engine delivers the right message at the right time automatically, ensuring the highest likelihood of payment, while enabling prompt, efficient customer communication. Never have another vendor payment not accounted for, assign vendor bills for review and approvals. Leverage our workflow automation and approval engine to route all your bills for optimized payments. Enable subscription/recurring billing, progress billing, invoice creation, automatic payments, payment plans, late fees, coupons, online billing and interactive customer portals, all integrated and synced with your current accounting and CRM systems. Payment tokenization and automated failed payment recovery ensures no payment is missed and all data is secure. 2. Sales & Success Automation (QTC, CPQ, NPS, eSign): Automate quotes for prospects, control your pricing and close deals faster with our QTC and CPQ features. Everything from creating a quote to collecting cash from customers. Empower your sales and success team to handle the QTC process and remove departmental bottlenecks. No more second-guessing, let your sales team handle all aspects of new contract creation within a clearly defined framework - from quote to eSignature and payment. Share all historical communication data, files, documents, invoices and contracts across your whole team from the customer manager. Use Armatic's build in contact center to communicate with your customers. Leverage the Armatic Net Promoter Score engine to join companies that have grown 2x faster vs the competition. Empower your teams to make better decisions backed by customer feedback. 3. Human Capital Automation (eNPS, Employee Advocacy, Contracts, eRecords): Measure and improve your employee satisfaction with the Armatic employee NPS. Create communication feedback loops with your employees to drive loyalty and employee engagement. Amplify your companies social reach with Employee Advocacy. Leverage the social networks of your employees, by providing them an easy way to share approved company information. Your companies social posts reach a magnitude of prospects and potential new hires. Provide your HR team and managers across your organization a solution to eSign, store and manage securely all employee contracts. Share all historical communication data, files, documents, employee contracts and NDAs across your whole team. The Armatic employee contact manager provides your team instant and easy access to all employee relevant information, including communication data, contracts, and HR related notes.