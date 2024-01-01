App store for web apps
Top Billing Software - Burundi
Companies use invoice and billing software to generate and send invoices to customers, requesting payment for delivered products and services. This software streamlines the invoicing process, reducing the time and effort required and enhancing billing accuracy. Primarily utilized by accounting professionals, invoice and billing software can also be employed by salespeople or project managers to provide customers with estimates or pro forma invoices. It supports various billing needs, such as project billing for professional services and recurring billing for utilities. Billing software integrates seamlessly with accounting systems and ERP or CRM solutions, where customer and product/service information is stored. The final stage of the billing process, involving payment receipt, is typically managed through accounting software or a module within a larger ERP solution.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Wave
waveapps.com
Wave is a company that provides financial services and software for small businesses. Wave is headquartered in the Leslieville neighborhood in Toronto, Canada. The company's first product was a free online accounting software designed for businesses with 1-9 employees, followed by invoicing, person...
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland and Napier), six offices in Australia (Melb...
Zoho Invoice
zoho.com
Online invoicing software for small businesses. Zoho Invoice is online invoicing software that helps you craft professional invoices, automatically send payment reminders, and get paid faster online.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
HoneyBook is the centralized clientflow management platform that empowers independent businesses to deliver remarkable client experiences and operate with confidence. Core Features: - Invoices - Proposals - Online payments - Scheduling - Contact form and lead management - Branded brochures - Bookkee...
Bookipi
bookipi.com
Bookipi is the preferred invoice generator and business tool for freelancers and small businesses. Create and send invoices to your customers on web and mobile app, wherever you are.
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongo...
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Bill.com
bill.com
Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The Bill.com platform connects businesses with their suppliers and clients to help them manage their cash inflows and outflows. Top competitors include Tipalti and YayPay...
Moneybird
moneybird.com
Accounting can be fun! More than 200.000 entrepreneurs use our software to manage their finances.
Finom
finom.co
Finom provides an entirely online Business Account, revolutionizing and streamlining financial operations. It integrates global payment tools, smart invoicing, automated bookkeeping, and team expense management functionalities. Finom’s subscription plans are designed for businesses of any size, from...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
Invoice Simple
invoicesimple.com
Invoice Simple saves small business's time by enabling them to invoice on the go and run their business from their phone. Invoice Simple is the leading invoice app, and still growing rapidly. Over the years we’ve supported hundreds of thousands of delighted customers using our highly rated iOS and ...
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled s...
Paymo
paymoapp.com
Paymo is a work management software for small teams of up to 20 people. It is ideal for digital, creative, and marketing agencies, consulting businesses, software & engineering firms, and architecture firms. It allows you to manage client projects and business tasks, track work time, and invoice cli...
ZipBooks
zipbooks.com
ZipBooks is smart, beautiful, accounting software for contractors, small businesses and accountants. We also make online invoicing and time tracking easier than ever. Our app provides a more intuitive experience and a cleaner layout—plus, it works anywhere. ZipBooks never watermarks invoices, sells ...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
Bloom
bloom.io
Bloom is a business workspace for independent business owners, freelancers, and service professionals. It connects all client touch-points in a professional experience, including digital forms, quotes, contracts, invoices, digital payments, communication, scheduling, and even the client portal. Bl...
Holded
holded.com
Holded is a business management software for modern companies. Increase your sales, reduce your expenses, and save time when you manage every element of your business from a single platform. Holded gives you all the tools you need to make better business decisions. Invoicing, Accounting, CRM, Team, ...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
BQE Core
bqe.com
Core centralizes professional services firms' accounting and project data on one beautiful cloud platform. By combining accounting, billing, time and expense tracking, and project management tools, Core makes it easier to run your business more profitably. It organizes information, automates repetit...
Invoice Maker
invoicemaker.com
Invoice Maker is a comprehensive solution for creating invoices, estimates, reports, receiving payments and running a business. Thanks to it, you can create forms, fill out templates, send paperwork to clients and accept payments wherever you are.
Pennylane
pennylane.tech
Thanks to Pennylane, CEOs are able to make smarter decisions and facilitate their financial management. Without ever leaving the platform, they have access to real-time and accurate data, a smart invoicing tool, and an efficient management of expenses.
ProfitBooks
profitbookshq.com
ProfitBooks is a user-friendly accounting software designed to simplify billing and financial management for small businesses and freelancers. Offering features like customizable invoice templates, online payment collection, and easy tracking of payables and receivables, ProfitBooks helps users stre...
Moon Invoice
mooninvoice.com
Moon Invoice is a robust and feature-rich invoicing and billing software designed to simplify financial management for freelancers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. With its comprehensive tools and user-friendly interface, Moon Invoice offers a seamless invoicing experience while streamlini...
myBillBook
mybillbook.in
My BillBook is an Indian simple gst billing, invoicing and inventory management software and app for small business. The software is fully customizable, and its features support the varying needs of any business.
Tipalti
tipalti.com
The only solution to automate your end-to-end payables process. Automate your full accounts payable, global partner payments, and procurement processes with Tipalti and eliminate 80% of your manual workload. Tiplati enables you to easily onboard suppliers, partners, and freelancers, streamline PO ge...
BigTime
bigtime.net
BigTime helps professional services firms reduce operational costs, easily align talent to the right projects, and accelerate time to get paid for completed work, all while enabling quicker decision-making by delivering the information you need, when you need it. By streamlining project operations, ...
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with cu...
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate w...
Avaza
avaza.com
Avaza provides an integrated suite of functionality for running your client-focused business. This includes Project Management & Collaboration, Team Chat, Resource Scheduling, Time Tracking, Expense Management, Quoting & Invoicing. Each of these modules can be used together or independently to suit ...
InvoiceBerry
invoiceberry.com
Simple and effective online invoicing for small businesses and freelancers. Send invoices, track expenses and keep track of customer payments. Sign up today!
Aspire
aspireapp.com
Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, helping over 15,000 companies across Asia save time and money with international payments, expense management, payable management, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in S...
EasyBill
easybill.de
Since 2007, easybill GmbH has been offering software for creating documents such as offers, delivery notes, invoices and much more. In addition to automatic invoice and delivery note creation for marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, idealo and much more. or shop systems such as Shopware, Shopify, Mage...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
CloudBooks
cloudbooksapp.com
CloudBooks is focused on solving a very particular problem. Freelancers and small, service-based businesses have a hard time getting paid. A study found that 60 percent of invoices are paid late, with a third of those late payments coming two weeks after the deadline. CloudBooks tries to solve that ...
Invoice Temple
invoicetemple.com
Invoice Temple is an ultimate invoicing solution designed exclusively for small business owners. Our app offers a user-friendly and efficient platform, enabling entrepreneurs to generate professional invoices effortlessly. With an array of outstanding features, Invoice Temple ensures that invoicing ...
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored f...
Veem
veem.com
Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AU...
Invoiced
invoiced.com
Invoiced is an award-winning platform that helps buyers and sellers interact, ensuring seamless invoice management, secure transactions, and prompt payments. Trusted by thousands of businesses across 92 countries and nearly $50 billion in transactions processed. Renowned for optimizing cash flow man...
Elopage
elopage.com
elopage stands for Product, Payment & Automation and is an all-in-one online sales platform. With elopage, entrepreneurs can create and sell digital products. The focus is on building and scaling an online business. The company offers integrated online shops as well as accounting simplification and ...
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscriptio...
Sellsy
sellsy.com
Sellsy is a comprehensive CRM solution; there is no need to hassle with multiple software. Sellsy manages every point of the sales process from prospecting to payment. Companies using Sellsy increase sales, make more informed decisions, and master efficiency. Sellsy can be adapted to fit the needs o...
AvidXchange
avidxchange.com
AvidXchange is transforming how middle-market companies are managing and making bill payments with invoice and payment automation.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
Invoice Ninja
invoiceninja.com
Invoice Ninja was built to serve freelancers and business owners with a complete suite of invoicing & payment tools to advance your business. Instead of using Word documents, nondescript PayPal forms, or overpriced software, with Invoice Ninja you can send beautiful branded invoices with minimum of ...
Bill4Time
bill4time.com
Bill4Time is a cloud-based time tracking and billing software designed for lawyers, consultants, entrepreneurs, and freelancing professionals. We’re here to make sure your billable time is tracked, organized, invoiced, and accessed securely from any computer or mobile device. Time is money and it’s ...
Stampli
stampli.com
Stampli is for Accounts Payable teams that want the efficiency of automation, but don’t want to rework their ERP or change their existing AP processes. Unlike other solutions, Stampli provides full support for the full range of native functionality for more than 70 ERPs — enabling us to deploy in a ...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Invoicera
invoicera.com
An online invoice billing software which allows you to manage and track your invoicing data.
InvoiceSherpa
fe-invoicesherpa.com
Get paid faster by automating your accounting processes. InvoiceSherpa's advanced invoice reminder and collection software automatically chases late invoices and integrates quickly with all major accounting software platforms. InvoiceSherpa is packed full of management features to automate your acco...
Quipu
getquipu.com
Discover a new way to manage your business. Billing software for freelancers and SMEs.
TrulySmall
trulysmall.com
A time-saving accounting application that automates bookkeeping tasks for small business owners. Using machine learning, Kashoo categorizes and reconciles expenses with bank and credit card transactions, and provides accurate, complete, and real-time reports in one-click. In addition to automatic re...
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Elorus
elorus.com
Elorus time-tracks, invoices, pays your bills and holds the records of your company safe and sound. Get paid online through payment processors via your own client portal. Excel in expense management and optimize your budget allocation skills. Elorus also helps you make strategic decisions based on a...
Envoice
envoice.eu
Extracting data from your purchase invoices and receipts is finally automated. We provide a complete expense reporting and purchase management solution for small/medium sized businesses and practices. Items are accurately recorded and smoothly published to your accounting software.