Bid management software automates and simplifies the process of creating and submitting proposals for construction projects. It enables subcontractors to generate accurate, professional bid estimates using customizable templates. For contractors and project managers, it provides enhanced visibility into projects and improves accountability. These solutions often integrate with or complement construction estimating and takeoff software.