Top Bid Management Software

Bid management software automates and simplifies the process of creating and submitting proposals for construction projects. It enables subcontractors to generate accurate, professional bid estimates using customizable templates. For contractors and project managers, it provides enhanced visibility into projects and improves accountability. These solutions often integrate with or complement construction estimating and takeoff software.

Buildertrend

buildertrend.com

Buildertrend is a project management app for residential construction, aiding builders in managing jobs, finances, and client communication in one platform.

JobNimbus

jobnimbus.com

JobNimbus is a cloud-based software for contractors that integrates CRM and project management tools to manage business operations efficiently.

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

PlanHub

planhub.com

PlanHub is a project planning and quoting system for General Contractors and Subcontractors to manage bids and organize project documents efficiently.

BuildingConnected

buildingconnected.com

BuildingConnected is a web-based bid management tool that connects stakeholders in construction to streamline bidding and risk management processes.

CoConstruct

coconstruct.com

CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.

Estimator360

estimator360.com

Estimator360 is cloud-based software for construction estimating and management, offering tools for project estimates, scheduling, and resource allocation.

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

Clear Estimates

clearestimates.com

Clear Estimates is estimating software for construction contractors, enabling the creation of proposals and management of project bids with accurate material costs.

Buildxact

buildxact.com

Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.

SubcontractorHub

subcontractorhub.com

SubcontractorHub is a platform for managing subcontractor workflows, tracking project progress, and facilitating communication in the construction industry.

Northspyre

northspyre.com

Northspyre is a cloud-based platform that helps real estate teams manage complex projects with data-driven insights, automation, and efficient budget management.

Estimate Rocket

estimaterocket.com

Estimate Rocket manages your service contracting business by tracking leads, scheduling, invoicing, and project documents, all accessible from your phone or office.

RedTeam

redteam.com

RedTeam is a construction management software designed to assist businesses in completing projects on time and ensuring safety.

ContractComplete

contractcomplete.com

ContractComplete is a bid management software for construction, facilitating tendering, invoicing, and change order management between clients and contractors.

RhinoDox

rhinodox.com

RhinoDox is a cloud-based platform for construction subcontractors to create, manage, and track bids efficiently, providing real-time information for better decision-making.

Ganarpro

ganarpro.com

Ganarpro is a construction bidding platform that helps subcontractors submit proposals easily and secure contracts with minimal technical skills.

Thunderbolt Pipeline

thunderboltinnovation.com

Thunderbolt Pipeline is an AI-driven platform that helps pre-construction teams assess risks and enhance their bidding competitiveness.

ConWize

conwize.io

ConWize is a cloud-based software for managing bid processes, estimating costs, and procurement, enhancing efficiency for contractors and developers.

Downtobid

downtobid.com

Downtobid is an AI platform for General Contractors that automates bid invites by detecting bid packages, finding local subcontractors, and managing follow-ups.

