Review platforms for business-to-business (B2B) services aggregate and maintain authenticated evaluations of providers in the B2B sector. These platforms aid businesses and professionals in the initial stages of identifying reliable service providers, including consultants, advertising and marketing agencies, web designers, developers, and more. Additionally, B2B services review platforms offer advantages to service providers by allowing them to claim their company profiles, showcase their services, and establish connections with potential customers or clients. While certain B2B services review platforms specialize in specific provider categories, such as marketing services, others feature a diverse range of providers, spanning from software developers to accounting services. Many of these platforms organize service providers based on both the type of service offered and their geographic location, facilitating the discovery of local providers for prospective customers. Some platforms may also exhibit similarities with technology review platforms, as they collect reviews for both technological products and services providers.