Top Best B2B Services Review Platforms - Turkmenistan

Sortlist is the marketplace of the advertising sector. We’re a powerful online tool that enables brands to find the right agencies in a question of minutes and at the same time we’re the most efficient new business tool for agencies that are looking to meet new clients, in the right place at the right time. Our in house matchmaking system is an automated process that ranks, classifies and centralise all the information the marketers need. The suppliers’ sourcing and selection process becomes much more efficient and faster! A process that used to take weeks, now is solved in minutes! Now it's easy fast and efficient to find the right marketing partner.