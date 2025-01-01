Top Benefits Support Software

Find the right software and services.
Benefits support software, also known as benefits communication or benefits decision support software, is designed to help employees maximize their benefits. These systems educate employees about their benefit options, such as insurance plans and any changes, and provide guidance throughout the enrollment process. Organizations and HR departments use these solutions to streamline communication about benefits and simplify the enrollment process, saving time and money. Benefits support products often feature employee portals and self-service options that allow employees to view, update, and manage their personal information, documents, and plans. HR departments are the primary users of these systems, which assist HR managers in administering benefits packages. Some benefits support software also helps companies comply with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These tools often provide a network of channel partners and/or integrate with a business’s benefits administration software.
Castlight
castlighthealth.com
Castlight is a digital health platform that helps users navigate health benefits, track healthcare spending, and access wellness resources and recommendations.
Alight
alight.com
The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.
Forma
joinforma.com
Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.
Compt
compt.io
Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.
Your Money Line
yourmoneyline.com
Your Money Line offers personalized financial coaching, education, and tools to help individuals manage their finances and improve financial literacy effectively.
Nova Benefits
novabenefits.com
Nova Benefits is an app for managing employee health insurance and wellness benefits, providing a centralized hub for easy enrollment and tracking.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.
Healthee
healthee.com
Healthee simplifies healthcare navigation by providing cost estimates, provider searches, and appointment booking, enabling users to effectively use their health insurance.
Noyo
noyo.com
Noyo is a digital platform that simplifies health insurance enrollment and management by connecting HR systems to insurance carriers via APIs for real-time data updates.
Kota
kota.io
Kota is an app that simplifies access to global health, life, and retirement providers, enabling real-time enrollment and flexible contributions for teams.
GoKlaim
goklaim.com
GoKlaim allows employers to offer customizable health and wellness benefits, enabling employees to manage claims and expenses via a mobile app.
League
league.com
League app helps users access, navigate, and manage healthcare services through a digital platform for employers, payers, and providers.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
Benepass is a flexible benefits platform that allows organizations to customize and manage employee benefits tailored to diverse employee needs.
