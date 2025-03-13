App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Benefits Support Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Benefits Support Software

Benefits support software, also known as benefits communication or benefits decision support software, is designed to help employees maximize their benefits. These systems educate employees about their benefit options, such as insurance plans and any changes, and provide guidance throughout the enrollment process. Organizations and HR departments use these solutions to streamline communication about benefits and simplify the enrollment process, saving time and money. Benefits support products often feature employee portals and self-service options that allow employees to view, update, and manage their personal information, documents, and plans. HR departments are the primary users of these systems, which assist HR managers in administering benefits packages. Some benefits support software also helps companies comply with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These tools often provide a network of channel partners and/or integrate with a business’s benefits administration software.

Submit New App


Castlight

Castlight

castlighthealth.com

Castlight is a digital health platform that helps users navigate health benefits, track healthcare spending, and access wellness resources and recommendations.

Alight

Alight

alight.com

The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.

Forma

Forma

joinforma.com

Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.

Compt

Compt

compt.io

Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.

Your Money Line

Your Money Line

yourmoneyline.com

Your Money Line offers personalized financial coaching, education, and tools to help individuals manage their finances and improve financial literacy effectively.

Nova Benefits

Nova Benefits

novabenefits.com

Nova Benefits is an app for managing employee health insurance and wellness benefits, providing a centralized hub for easy enrollment and tracking.

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.

Noyo

Noyo

noyo.com

Noyo is a digital platform that simplifies health insurance enrollment and management by connecting HR systems to insurance carriers via APIs for real-time data updates.

Kota

Kota

kota.io

Kota is an app that simplifies access to global health, life, and retirement providers, enabling real-time enrollment and flexible contributions for teams.

Healthee

Healthee

healthee.com

Healthee simplifies healthcare navigation by providing cost estimates, provider searches, and appointment booking, enabling users to effectively use their health insurance.

GoKlaim

GoKlaim

goklaim.com

GoKlaim allows employers to offer customizable health and wellness benefits, enabling employees to manage claims and expenses via a mobile app.

League

League

league.com

League app helps users access, navigate, and manage healthcare services through a digital platform for employers, payers, and providers.

Benepass

Benepass

getbenepass.com

Benepass is a flexible benefits platform that allows organizations to customize and manage employee benefits tailored to diverse employee needs.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.