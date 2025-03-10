App store for web apps

Top Benefits Support Software

Benefits support software, also known as benefits communication or benefits decision support software, is designed to help employees maximize their benefits. These systems educate employees about their benefit options, such as insurance plans and any changes, and provide guidance throughout the enrollment process. Organizations and HR departments use these solutions to streamline communication about benefits and simplify the enrollment process, saving time and money. Benefits support products often feature employee portals and self-service options that allow employees to view, update, and manage their personal information, documents, and plans. HR departments are the primary users of these systems, which assist HR managers in administering benefits packages. Some benefits support software also helps companies comply with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These tools often provide a network of channel partners and/or integrate with a business’s benefits administration software.

Castlight

Castlight

castlighthealth.com

Castlight is a digital health platform that helps users navigate health benefits, track healthcare spending, and access wellness resources and recommendations.

Alight

Alight

alight.com

The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.

Forma

Forma

joinforma.com

Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.

Compt

Compt

compt.io

Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.

Your Money Line

Your Money Line

yourmoneyline.com

Your Money Line offers personalized financial coaching, education, and tools to help individuals manage their finances and improve financial literacy effectively.

Nova Benefits

Nova Benefits

novabenefits.com

Nova Benefits is an app for managing employee health insurance and wellness benefits, providing a centralized hub for easy enrollment and tracking.

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.

Noyo

Noyo

noyo.com

The Noyo benefits data platform is the infrastructure solution for ben-admin, HRIS, and HR systems that want to transform the way they manage member enrollment and eligibility. Collect, clean, and transmit key member data with one safe platform. Easily connect to leading insurance carriers through the Noyo platform and start sending them member changes over API; no more file feeds or data entry required. You'll reduce operational overhead, get faster change processing, and deal with fewer coverage errors. It all adds up to a better experience and benefits your customers can trust.

Kota

Kota

kota.io

Kota provides simple and borderless access to health, life, and retirement providers globally with real-time enrolment, flexible contributions, and an employee app. ⭑ Control: Set contribution amounts per team and country, cap costs, get local benchmarks, and enrol and unenroll with a click. ⭑ Save: Manage spending, remove reporting admin, and say goodbye to broker fees. ⭑ Engage: Your team has the flexibility to make their own choices and make changes in a tap.

Healthee

Healthee

healthee.com

Healthee is changing the health benefits experience by making it easier, faster, and more efficient to use your health insurance and get care.

GoKlaim

GoKlaim

goklaim.com

GoKlaim is a software that helps employers offer health and wellness benefits to their employees in a simple and flexible way. With GoKlaim, employees can access a health spending account through a mobile app, where they can submit claims for a variety of eligible expenses, from medical and dental care to education and personal development. Employees can also view their account balance, add dependents, and get reimbursed quickly and easily. Employers can customize the plan according to their needs and budget, adjust the categories and subcategories of expenses, and rollover the unused funds to the next year. GoKlaim also provides analytics and reporting tools to help employers monitor and optimize their benefits spending. GoKlaim is a great solution for companies that want to provide their employees with a personalized and hassle-free health and wellness benefits experience. Learn more about GoKlaim by visiting us at www.goklaim.com

League

League

league.com

Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, payers, pharmacy retailers and healthcare providers use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Millions of people across the world use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.

Benepass

Benepass

getbenepass.com

The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.

