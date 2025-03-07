Find the right software and services.
Benefits support software, also known as benefits communication or benefits decision support software, is designed to help employees maximize their benefits. These systems educate employees about their benefit options, such as insurance plans and any changes, and provide guidance throughout the enrollment process. Organizations and HR departments use these solutions to streamline communication about benefits and simplify the enrollment process, saving time and money. Benefits support products often feature employee portals and self-service options that allow employees to view, update, and manage their personal information, documents, and plans. HR departments are the primary users of these systems, which assist HR managers in administering benefits packages. Some benefits support software also helps companies comply with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These tools often provide a network of channel partners and/or integrate with a business’s benefits administration software.
Castlight
castlighthealth.com
Motivate healthy habits. Engage employees every day with a comprehensive wellbeing solution that promotes healthy minds, bodies, and wallets.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and retain talent, streamline and scale your operations, stabilize HR costs, and protect your business. Let us do that heavy lifting so you can focus on getting your business to the next level.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your business.
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits packages while reducing costs and inefficiencies, by giving employees more choice and flexibility in how they spend their benefit allowances. The platform also saves HR professionals countless hours managing and supporting various point solutions. Using Forma, companies can select from a suite of products that include Lifestyle Spending Accounts, Health Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Flexible Spending Accounts, and more to design and deliver customized benefits programs–all through a single platform. Employees then have three choices to spend account funds: The Forma Store with discounted products and services, The Forma Visa Card, or claim reimbursement backed by Forma’s world-class member support team. Forma has helped hundreds of the world’s most admired companies, including Stripe, Zoom, Lululemon, and Affirm, design and support flexible, inclusive benefits programs for nearly a million employees. And, we are seeing great success with 98% customer retention, 75 NPS, and 98 CSAT ratings from members. Forma is backed by Emergence Capital and Ribbit Capital and has received numerous awards for its exponential growth, its software innovation, and as a “Great Place to Work.”
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to manage an employee perk or stipend program. Pick from 25 major categories of spending (e.g. health & wellness, learning & development, meal, cell phone) and invite your people to use their funds, while our software manages the rest. Compt keeps your employees regularly updated on their balance and usage information, maintains full tax compliance, and ensures your HR team has a central and easy-to-use platform to manage perks that’s inclusive and flexible to your business’ unique needs. In addition to perk stipends and spot bonus capabilities, Compt offers an expense management tool. Employees can submit expenses and attach any necessary documentation in the same platform, making it a truly comprehensive employee reimbursement solution. Compt was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.compt.io.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
League
league.com
Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, payers, pharmacy retailers and healthcare providers use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Millions of people across the world use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.
Nova Benefits
novabenefits.com
Nova Benefits is an employee wellness platform centred on corporate health insurance. Founded by Saransh Garg (CEO) and Yash Gupta (CTO), Nova Benefits is on a mission to build happier and healthier workplaces for everyone by making health insurance personalised and easy to use for all employees. Over the last two years, 350+ companies have been insured with Nova Benefits, with 175,000+ members covered, and 10,000+ claims processed. Their esteemed clientele includes Snapdeal, HomeLane, Clear, Rupeek, Zinier, and Junglee Games, among others. For HRs and Admin teams, Nova Benefits empowers workplaces with a superior claims experience, HR workflow, self-serve employee portal, health benefits, personal insurance experiences, and add-on wellness benefits. The B2B SaaS startup has raised $10M Series A from investors that include SIG, Bessemer, Multiply Ventures, Better Capital & Titan Capital.
GoKlaim
goklaim.com
GoKlaim is a software that helps employers offer health and wellness benefits to their employees in a simple and flexible way. With GoKlaim, employees can access a health spending account through a mobile app, where they can submit claims for a variety of eligible expenses, from medical and dental care to education and personal development. Employees can also view their account balance, add dependents, and get reimbursed quickly and easily. Employers can customize the plan according to their needs and budget, adjust the categories and subcategories of expenses, and rollover the unused funds to the next year. GoKlaim also provides analytics and reporting tools to help employers monitor and optimize their benefits spending. GoKlaim is a great solution for companies that want to provide their employees with a personalized and hassle-free health and wellness benefits experience. Learn more about GoKlaim by visiting us at www.goklaim.com
Healthee
healthee.com
Healthee is changing the health benefits experience by making it easier, faster, and more efficient to use your health insurance and get care.
Kota
kota.io
Kota provides simple and borderless access to health, life, and retirement providers globally with real-time enrolment, flexible contributions, and an employee app. ⭑ Control: Set contribution amounts per team and country, cap costs, get local benchmarks, and enrol and unenroll with a click. ⭑ Save: Manage spending, remove reporting admin, and say goodbye to broker fees. ⭑ Engage: Your team has the flexibility to make their own choices and make changes in a tap.
Your Money Line
yourmoneyline.com
Your Money Line is the employee financial wellness benefit offering unlimited 1:1 human money coaching, world-class education, and AI-powered software—so your people (and their dependents) live worry-free financial lives. Your Money Line provides quick, yet thorough answers to employees’ most personal financial questions and prevents financial problems employers don’t know exist within their workforce before it’s too late. We're trusted by hundreds of companies, and hundreds of thousands of households. Goodbye employee money stress. Hello Your Money Line.
Noyo
noyo.com
The Noyo benefits data platform is the infrastructure solution for ben-admin, HRIS, and HR systems that want to transform the way they manage member enrollment and eligibility. Collect, clean, and transmit key member data with one safe platform. Easily connect to leading insurance carriers through the Noyo platform and start sending them member changes over API; no more file feeds or data entry required. You'll reduce operational overhead, get faster change processing, and deal with fewer coverage errors. It all adds up to a better experience and benefits your customers can trust.
