Top Benefits Support Software - Puerto Rico

Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits packages while reducing costs and inefficiencies, by giving employees more choice and flexibility in how they spend their benefit allowances. The platform also saves HR professionals countless hours managing and supporting various point solutions. Using Forma, companies can select from a suite of products that include Lifestyle Spending Accounts, Health Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Flexible Spending Accounts, and more to design and deliver customized benefits programs–all through a single platform. Employees then have three choices to spend account funds: The Forma Store with discounted products and services, The Forma Visa Card, or claim reimbursement backed by Forma’s world-class member support team. Forma has helped hundreds of the world’s most admired companies, including Stripe, Zoom, Lululemon, and Affirm, design and support flexible, inclusive benefits programs for nearly a million employees. And, we are seeing great success with 98% customer retention, 75 NPS, and 98 CSAT ratings from members. Forma is backed by Emergence Capital and Ribbit Capital and has received numerous awards for its exponential growth, its software innovation, and as a “Great Place to Work.”